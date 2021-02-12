Biden warns China could 'eat our lunch' after phone call with Xi
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss U.S. foreign policy
On the second day of President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Joaquin Castro hammered the former president over his response to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.
Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange
House impeachment managers rested their case on Thursday, with a plea from lead manager Rep. Jamie Raskin for the Senate to rely on common sense in assessing whether to find former President Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection on January 6.
At least six people were killed and 65 others hospitalized in a massive wreck on I-35 in Forth Worth, Texas, early Thursday. Three of the hospitalized people are in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In all, 133 cars, trucks, vans, and 18-wheelers collided in the express lane amid icy weather. "The scene we saw today is one really unlike one probably any of us have ever seen and one we pray to God we never see again," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. First responders had to use hydraulic tools to remove some people from their vehicles, and as they worked their way through the wreckage, medics marked the vehicles they searched to avoid duplicative efforts as they hurried to get people out of the sub-freezing temperatures. "I was looking in my rearview mirror and it was like watching the hand of God move these cars up around me in the ice," a driver named Shane, who stopped just short of the pileup, told the Star-Telegram. When he got out of his car on the highway, he added, "it was literally like stepping on an ice rink." There were other deadly crashes in Texas as a frigid storm created icy conditions from Texas to southern New Jersey. In Austin, five people were sent to the hospital from a 26-car pileup, USA Today reports, and three people were killed in two crashes in Dallas late Wednesday and Thursday, one of them involving 18 vehicles. The storm also knocked out power to along the 1,500-mile stretch of storm, and 66,000 customers in Texas, 41,000 in Kentucky, and 31,000 in West Virginia were still without power late Thursday, USA Today says. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic
Russia said on Friday it would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible. Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday the EU was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month.
White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."
Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.
Lebanon's former army chief told the lead investigator of last year's massive Beirut port blast on Thursday that he had recommended, years before the explosion, that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored there be sold privately or sent back to importers. The military had no use for the volatile chemical, testified Jean Kahwaji, who was army chief until 2017. The army, after carrying out tests, said it had no use for the ammonium nitrate because it was a large amount and "has limited use and because it dissolves with time, it constitutes a danger if stored for a long time,” Kahwaji said.
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she does not believe former President Trump will run for federal office again in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling Politico in an extensive profile: "I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far."Why it matters: Haley has left little doubt that she will run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The profile by Politico's Tim Alberta painted the picture of a staunch Republican who has wavered between defending and condemning her former boss — who still holds massive influence within the party's base.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Behind the scenes: "Since last fall, I’ve spent nearly six hours talking with Haley on-the-record," Alberta wrote. "I’ve also spoken with nearly 70 people who know her: friends, associates, donors, staffers, former colleagues. From those conversations, two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn’t know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot."The big picture: In December, before the Capitol riot, Haley defended Trump's refusal to concede defeat to Joe Biden and his indulgence in election conspiracy theories, blaming his lawyers for doing him "a disservice" by not telling him the truth of his loss.“I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged,” Haley told Politico in December. “This is not him making it up.”She equated Trump's perception of the false election claims to a colorblind person, saying: "That would be like you saying that grass is blue and you genuinely believing it. Is it irresponsible that you’re colorblind and you truly believe that?”“There’s nothing that you’re ever going to do that’s going to make him feel like he legitimately lost the election. He’s got a big bully pulpit. He should be responsible with it," she added.After the riot, Haley told Politico in a subsequent interview that Trump had "let us down," referring to Republicans.“He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him," she said. "And we can’t let that ever happen again.” The former governor of South Carolina specifically criticized Trump for turning on Vice President Pence in his campaign to force him to overturn the Electoral College vote, even though Pence lacked that constitutional authority to begin with."I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him," Haley said. "Like, I’m disgusted by it.”Yes, but: Despite her harsh words for Trump's actions, Haley said that she believes impeachment is a "waste of time." Instead, she said Trump's isolation from mainstream politics is enough of a punishment."I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”Worthy of your time: Read the full profile Go deeper: Nikki Haley's new PAC steers clear of Trump brandLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic
A California couple has been arrested and charged with inflicting horrible physical abuse on their newborn son, resulting in the infant’s death. RayRay Darn, 35, and Marilyn Northington, 28, are accused of beating and abusing the 5-week-old boy. The baby was allegedly malnourished, dehydrated, covered in bruises and burn marks, and had several broken bones.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered new sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar, taking action after the military this month staged a coup in the Southeast Asian country and arrested de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians. Biden said he was issuing an executive order that will prevent Myanmar's generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the United States. Biden added that more measures are to come.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who openly disapproves of the long-standing U.S. military alliance, unilaterally cancelled the Visiting Force Agreement last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. The withdrawal period has been twice extended, however, to create what Philippine officials say is a window for better terms to be agreed.
The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'
It has been a long time since the Kremlin could claim a true soft-power victory: but in the development of its coronavirus vaccine, it appears to have finally found one. The Sputnik V, which was last week revealed to be 92 per cent effective by the latest trial data, was named after the satellite that Moscow sent into orbit in a world-first in 1957. The vaccine’s rushed registration last August was met with deep scepticism. But now the cheap, easy-to-transport jab is drawing envious glances from around the world, winning new friends in poorer countries and breaking ice with geopolitical rivals. Even after Moscow began a rollout to its citizens last year, there was widespread doubt about the value of the Sputnik V. Full trial data had not been released, many Russians noted, while the Kremlin’s announcement that it was slightly more effective than the Moderna and Pfizer jabs was taken in the West as mere propaganda. That changed with the release of Sputnik V’s late-stage trial data, showing in a publication in the highly respected Lancet that the vaccine did indeed rival the efforts of Western science.
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after protests and riots damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.
Taiwan's government expressed its thanks to and "admiration" for U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday after he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of his concerns about Beijing's pressure against the island China, which claims as its own territory. Biden's government, which took office on Jan. 20, has moved to reassure democratic Taiwan that its commitment to them is "rock solid", especially after China stepped up its military activity near the island shortly after Biden's inauguration. Biden, in his call with Xi, underscored his "fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair practices, its crackdown in Hong Kong, reported human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan", according to the White House.
U.S. President Joe Biden issued a stern warning about China on Thursday – calling it America’s “most serious competitor” and saying the U.S. must up its game or China would (quote), “eat our lunch.” "If we don't get moving, they are going to eat our lunch." Biden’s comments came during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. The president referenced a two-hour phone call he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping the night before – his first with Xi since taking office – and how China was ramping up its railroad and electric-vehicle technology, urging that similar infrastructure improvements were among the areas the U.S. needed to focus on in order to compete. “They're investing a lot of money, they're investing billions of dollars and dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things. We just have to step up.” During the call, Biden also voiced “fundamental” concerns about Beijing’s (quote) “coercive and unfair” trade practices, as well as about human rights issues - including China’s crackdown in Hong Kong. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden also expressed concern about China’s lack of transparency over the coronavirus. Xi told Biden confrontation between the two nations would be a (quote) “disaster” and that they should re-establish the means to avoid misjudgments, China’s foreign ministry said. Biden told the senators he had a good conversation with Xi and knew him well from when he was vice president. But a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the call Biden would be (quote) “practical, hard-headed, clear-eyed” in his dealings with Xi.