Biden warns 'democracy itself is in peril' in Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery

During a Memorial Day address Monday at Arlington National Cemetery, President Biden warned that "democracy itself is in peril, here at home and around the world," adding that "what we do now, how we honor the memory of the fallen, will determine whether democracy will long endure."

Biden also shared how he believes that can happen. "Empathy is the fuel of democracy," he said, a line that The Atlantic's Edward-Isaac Dovere, who recently published a book on the 2020 presidential campaigns of Biden and other Democrats called Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump, said "pretty much sums up Biden's view of the presidency he has in front of him.