Biden warns democratic progress is 'under assault' from authoritarian regimes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will issue a clarion call on Friday to the world's democracies, saying representative governments are "under assault" from authoritarian regimes seeking to dominate the global order.

"We must demonstrate that democracies can still deliver for our people," Biden will say during a virtual session of the Munich Security Conference, according to excerpts of his remarks released by the White House.

"That is our galvanizing mission," Biden plans to tell other world leaders, in his first speech to an international audience since taking office.

Biden's visceral appeal to America's allies represents a 180-degree turnaround from the Trump era, and some European diplomats may still be suffering from whiplash.

President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy, at the State Department, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington.
President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy, at the State Department, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington.

Biden has made it clear he wants to repair America's alliances after four years in which former President Donald Trump alienated key U.S. partners with his abrasive style and erratic, sometimes punitive foreign policies.

"We are in the midst of a fundamental debate about the future direction of our world, between those who argue that ... autocracy is the best way forward and those who understand that democracy is essential to meeting those challenges," Biden will say at the Munich conference.

More:

He will call on other world leaders to join together to defend self-government and "prove that our model isn't a relic" of history.

"We have to defend it, strengthen it, renew it," Biden will say.

"If we work together with our democratic partners, with strength and confidence, I know that we will meet every challenge and outpace every challenger," he will say.

Biden's remarks to the Munich conference came just hours after he participated in a closed-door session with leaders of the G7 countries, which focused on the global response to the COVID pandemic and its crippling economic impacts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden warns democracy is under assault from authoritarian regimes

Recommended Stories

  • Chad Wolf: Biden's immigration policy is 'creating a border crisis'

    Former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf reacts to the Democrats unveiling sweeping immigration reform.

  • U.S. immigration agents ordered to focus on serious criminals, recent border crossers

    The U.S. government issued interim guidance on Thursday sharply limiting who can be arrested and deported by immigration agents, a move that comes as the Biden administration faces growing pressure from activists to scale back deportations. The guidelines instruct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to focus on immigrants deemed national security and public safety threats and those who entered the United States after Nov. 1, 2020. "Like every law enforcement agency at the local, state, and federal level, we must prioritize our efforts to achieve the greatest security and safety impact," acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said in a statement.

  • Without Kawhi Leonard or Paul George, Clippers are outmanned by streaking Jazz

    Takeaways from the Clippers' 114-96 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at Staples Center.

  • Democrats' sweeping immigration reform bill is a 'far-left wish list': Chad Wolf

    Former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf argues Democrats' sweeping immigration reform is 'fundamentally flawed' and does not go far enough to secure the border.

  • Dr.Reddy's seeks Indian emergency use authorization for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

    Indian drugmaker Dr.Reddy's Laboratories said on Friday it has begun the process of filing for emergency use authorization of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India. If approved, Sputnik V, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya institute and marketed abroad by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), will have the highest efficacy of vaccines currently cleared for emergency use in India.

  • Mail Voting Boosted Turnout for Voters With Disabilities. Will Lawmakers Let It Continue?

    Republican state lawmakers are pushing to undo expanded mail voting

  • Trump's gift to Biden: Record ag exports to China

    U.S. farm sales and shipments to China have surged since late last year, most notably for corn, the Agriculture Department said.

  • Biden rolling out plan for $4 billion global vaccine effort

    Joe Biden will use his first big presidential moment on the global stage at Friday’s Group of Seven meeting of world leaders to announce that the U.S. will soon begin releasing $4 billion for an international effort to bolster the purchase and distribution of coronavirus vaccine to poor nations, White House officials said. Biden will also encourage G-7 partners to make good on their pledges to COVAX, an initiative by the World Health Organization to improve access to vaccines, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview Biden’s announcement. Former President Donald Trump declined to participate in the COVAX initiative because of its ties to WHO, the Geneva-based agency that Trump accused of covering up China’s missteps in handling the virus at the start of the public health crisis.

  • Ted Cruz's One Night in Paradise Is Not the Only Texas Republican Failure in Need of Discussion

    It does us no good to chalk everything up to Partisan Bickering when only one side is engaging with reality.

  • Courteney Cox Just Played the 'Friends' Theme on Piano—and We're Clapping Four Times

    Her piano videos have been there for us during quarantine.

  • LeBron, Durant to captain 'slap in face' NBA All-Star Game

    LeBron James and Kevin Durant were named captains for next month's NBA All-Star Game on Thursday as the league confirmed plans for the showpiece despite an outcry from stars.

  • Cuda, Challenger, Roadrunners, Chargers Found Stashed At Chevy Dealership

    This is an incredible discovery!

  • Biden to announce US will donate $4 billion for COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries

    President Joe Biden plans to announce on Friday that the United States will contribute $2 billion to a U.N.-backed program seeking to distribute COVID-19 vaccine doses to people in the poorest countries in the world, according to senior Biden administration officials. Congress had already allocated the money in December for the U.S. Agency for International Development to provide to Gavi, an international vaccine distribution alliance. Congress provided a total of $4 billion and the officials said that the U.S. would give the rest to Gavi over the course of this year and 2022.

  • Op-Ed: Think of Biden's immigration plan as a statute of limitations on crossing the border illegally

    The government sets limits on prosecuting crimes and civil infractions. Congress should do the same for longtime U.S. residents who are American in all ways except their papers.

  • Former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf says it's an "ongoing question" why Capitol Police weren't prepared

    Chad Wolf, who was acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the Trump administration, spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the new changes the Biden administration is making to the immigration system, as well as what his department knew about the threats leading up to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Has Biden learned nothing from Trump not following science? Don't fail reopening schools.

    Our View: Despite COVID-19, half of schools open in person for at least one day a week is a ridiculously low bar. Just ask CDC and WHO scientists.

  • Sean Hannity and Right-Wing Media Rush to Defend Ted Cruz’s Cancun Getaway

    Gerardo MoraSenator Ted Cruz fleeing his home state of Texas in the middle of a catastrophic winter storm that has left millions without power, water, or heat for a weekend getaway to Cancun is one of those actions that is so egregious it’s hard to imagine how anyone could defend it. And yet, a few brave souls in conservative media are doing the best they can.First out of the gate was right-wing pundit Erick Erickson, who tweeted early Thursday morning: “The fact that people think Ted Cruz, a United States Senator, can do anything about a state power grid, even his own, is rather demonstrative of the ignorance of so many people who cover politics. They’d rather performative drama than substance.”Conservative radio host Ben Shapiro, meanwhile, at least admitted the trip could be considered “bad optics” but similarly defended the senator by claiming that anything Cruz would have done to help Texans would have been merely “performative” and nothing else. “It’s not a real-time crisis that Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas, can do anything about,” he said. “Do they expect Ted to go there with, like, a blowtorch and start defrosting all of the pipelines?”Ben Shapiro: "It's not a real time crisis that Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas, can do anything about...Do they expect Ted to go there with, like, a blowtorch and start defrosting all of the pipelines?" pic.twitter.com/Y36OWJLsXz— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 18, 2021 Then there was the Trump-pardoned Dinesh D’Souza, who took things a step further by suggesting that Cruz was actually helping his constituents by flying off to Mexico.“What could @tedcruz do if he were here in Texas?” he asked. “I’m hard-pressed to say. If he’s in Cancun, that means he’s not using up valuable resources of energy, food and water that can now be used by someone else. This is probably the best thing he could do for the state right now.”Of course, all of these laughable responses came before Cruz released a statement that essentially blamed his two young daughters for the entire ordeal.“With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” the senator said. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.” He later added to reporters at the Cancun airport, “Yesterday my daughters asked if they could take a trip with some friends and Heidi and I agreed, so I flew down with them last night, dropped them off here, and now I’m headed back to Texas and back to continuing to work to try to get the power on.”This was all Fox News host Sean Hannity needed to hear, telling listeners to his radio show Thursday afternoon: “By the way, Ted Cruz only escorted his daughter on a trip to Cancun as a father. You can be a father and a senator at the same time, and he's turning around and coming right back to Texas. Good grief.”But the idea that Cruz was merely “escorting” his daughters to Mexico has already been debunked, with NBC News’ Peter Alexander reporting that Cruz was originally scheduled to stay on vacation until Saturday and only rebooked his return ticket on Thursday morning after the scandal broke.The Insane Story Behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’s Epic Ted Cruz TakedownRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Column: Biden chose well with Merrick Garland, but Garland could cause him a few headaches

    Once he is confirmed as attorney general, Merrick Garland won't flinch at taking the Jan. 6 investigation where it needs to go.

  • Drawing contrast with Trump, Biden promises U.S. allies a partnership that's not transactional

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, vowing to end transactional diplomacy and promote democracy over autocracies. The Democratic president, sworn in a month ago, used his first big appearance on the global stage - a "virtual visit" to Europe - to try to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies pursued by Trump. In an online speech to the Munich Security Conference, Biden drew a stark difference with the more transactional foreign policy practiced by Trump, who angered allies by breaking off global accords and threatening to end defense assistance unless they toed his line.

  • Texas storm likely from climate change: White House

    The White House on Thursday blamed climate change for the severe winter storm engulfing Texas and nearby states.It was a stark rejection of what some Texas officials are saying that "green energy" was to blame for power outages.By late Thursday some 325,000 households were still without power, down from several million the day before.In a phone briefing, White House advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall told reporters that "the extreme weather events that we're experiencing this week... do yet again demonstrate to us that climate change is real and it's happening now."She added the storm had exposed weaknesses in American power grid infrastructure that needed to be addressed.Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott had blamed the crisis earlier this week on Democratic efforts to replace fossil fuel with green energy sources.Though on Thursday White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted that's not what the state's power agency said."Numerous reports have actually shown the contrary, that it was failures in coal and natural gas that contributed to the state's power shortages and officials at Electric Reliability Council of Texas which operates the state's power grid have gone so far as to say that failures in wind and solar were the least significant factors in the blackouts."U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Abbott late on Thursday, according to a White House statement, to discuss how the federal government could help meet the critical needs of those affected.The White House said Biden would also ensure to improve "critical infrastructure so that it can be prepared to meet a full spectrum of challenges that we're likely to face."Earlier this year, Abbott had fought Biden's green energy push by pausing new oil and gas leases, and cutting fossil fuel subsidies.He also did not initially acknowledge Biden's 2020 election win.