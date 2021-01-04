Biden warns of high stakes in Georgia Senate races

President-elect Joe Biden campaigned in Georgia Monday, telling voters at a drive-in rally in Atlanta the "power is literally in" their hands to change the course of the nation's future by voting in the crucial Senate runoff elections Tuesday. (Jan. 4)

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: You voted in record numbers in November. Your voices were heard. Your votes were counted. The will of the people prevailed. We won three times here. And now we need you to vote again in record numbers.

The power-- the power is literally in your hands unlike any time in my career. One state-- one state can chart the course not just for the next four years, but for next generation. By electing Jon and the Reverend, you can make an immediate difference in your own lives, the lives of the people all across this country.

The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem. I don't know why he still wants the job. He doesn't want to do the work.

I know these campaign-- this campaign has been exhausting. You put the hard work in over the last few years to get to this moment. It's been intense. It's been nonstop. But I'm asking you to give everything you've got one more day-- one more day.

In America, as our opposition friends are finding out, all power flows from the people-- from the people. That's our history. That's our law. That's our tradition. That's our Constitution. That's our democracy.

Politicians cannot assert, take, or seize power. Power is given, granted by the American people alone. And we can never give that up.