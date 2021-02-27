Biden warns Iran to "be careful" after airstrikes in Syria

President Joe Biden is warning Iran to "be careful" if it continues to support militia groups that threaten U.S. interests or personnel. The warning follows airstrikes that targeted infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militia groups in Syria. David Martin reports.

Video Transcript

- President Biden is Warning Iran to quote, "Be careful," if it continues to support militia groups that threaten US interests or personnel. The warning follows US airstrikes in Syria Thursday that took out facilities used by Iranian-backed militia groups to attack US and allied forces in Iraq. Syria condemned the airstrikes. Iran has not responded. David Martin reports.

DAVID MARTIN: Cell phone video shows what was left of a desolate outpost on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq. Two F-15 Eagles dropped seven 500-pound bombs, completely destroying nine buildings and damaging two. Initial reports said one person was killed and three injured.

JOHN KIRBY: We recognize the significance of this operation as the first of its kind under the new administration.

DAVID MARTIN: Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Iranian-backed militias used the border post to smuggle weapons into Iraq.

JOHN KIRBY: We had information that these structures, this site, this compound were being used by these groups to facilitate the movement of resources, material, and weaponry into Iraq to conduct the attacks.

DAVID MARTIN: Two weeks ago, US officials say, Iranian-made rockets were fired at a base in Iraq where American troops are located. Thursday night's strike was a message to Iran.

JOHN KIRBY: That is an unambiguous, clear message to anyone in the region about what the stakes are if you're going to continue to conduct attacks on our people.

DAVID MARTIN: Defense officials say this strike was intended as a one-and-done. But that will depend on how Iran and its allies react.

For CBS This Morning Saturday, David Martin at the Pentagon.