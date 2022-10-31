Biden Warns Oil Firms He’ll Seek Tax on ‘Windfall’ Profits

Biden Warns Oil Firms He’ll Seek Tax on ‘Windfall’ Profits
7
Akayla Gardner, Jennifer A. Dlouhy and Kevin Crowley
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’d seek to impose higher taxes on oil companies that record “windfall” profits without reinvesting in production, with US gasoline prices still high a week ahead of midterm elections.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The oil industry has not met its commitment to invest in America and support the American people,” Biden said Monday. He called the industry’s profits “a windfall of war.”

Companies that don’t show they’re reinvesting in production, he said, are “going to pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions.” He added that he would “work with Congress to look at these options that are available to us.”

In his brief speech, Biden set out a promise that will be all but impossible to deliver. Many Democrats have unsuccessfully sought a so-called windfall profit tax for more than a decade. No such proposal is likely to pass the current Senate, evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, and unless Biden’s party makes unexpected gains in next week’s elections, the GOP and centrist Democrats will be able to block it for the foreseeable future.

But the idea of imposing a tax on oil companies’ profits has garnered renewed attention among progressives in Congress after gasoline prices spiked to more than $5 a gallon this summer. Biden has repeatedly scolded Big Oil for the combination of high pump prices and record profits in the months leading up to the elections.

Biden’s proposal resembles measures that politicians across Europe, and in some other countries such as India, are imposing on companies reaping record profits from fossil fuels and power generation. Mostly, those governments are using cash raised from windfall taxes to help subsidize soaring energy bills for households.

Critics of such plans say they’ll deter companies from making the kind of investments that are crucial for increasing supply and keeping prices down, in the future -- a charge that may have more traction in the US, which unlike most European countries is itself a major oil and gas producer.

“Once again, the president is more worried about political posturing before the midterms than he is about advancing energy policies that will actually deliver for the American people,” said Chet Thompson, head of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers association. “A windfall profit tax might make for good sound bites, but as policy, it’s bad for consumers. It’s likely to disincentivize fuel production and make matters worse for drivers.”

The S&P 500 Energy Index dropped Monday after news of Biden’s planned windfall tax before regaining to close up 0.6%. The index had traded up 2.1% earlier in the day. ConocoPhillips, Pioneer Natural Resources Co., both domestically-focused oil producers, and Valero Energy Corp., a refiner, were the worst performers.

Biden has called on companies to invest more in fresh production for most of this year. But Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE are on track to hand almost $100 billion to shareholders annually in buybacks and dividends while reinvesting just $80 billion in their core businesses this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The West’s five biggest oil companies made more than $60 billion in the second quarter, beating the previous record set in 2008 by nearly 50%. On Friday, Exxon announced it had even surpassed its record second-quarter results by earning $19 billion in just three months.

Oil executives say there’s a limit to how much they can do to ease prices in the short term. Major projects take years of planning and development and need to offer attractive long-term returns, supported by consistent energy policies.

Chevron Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth warned a windfall profit tax or export ban would be “short-sighted” because it would deter investment in energy. “Typically, if you want less of something, you tax it,” he said in a Bloomberg TV interview last week.

Stubbornly high energy costs and their knock-on effect on inflation are weakening Democrats’ prospects heading into the Nov. 8 midterms. The vote will determine whether the party maintains its current House and Senate majorities. Americans continue to rank the economy and inflation as their top priorities in polling.

In addition to attacking the energy industry, the Biden administration has sought to boost fuel supplies and bring oil prices lower by tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. White House officials have weighed steps to encourage oil refiners to keep more gasoline and diesel inside the US, instead of exporting it, as domestic stockpiles shrink ahead of winter. New restrictions on the export of fuels, including diesel, could be imposed administratively.

Read more: gasoline export ban could backfire with higher pump prices

But the idea of windfall taxes has gained ground in recent months. Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat and Biden ally who chairs the tax-writing Finance Committee, has floated a proposal that would establish a new federal surtax on oil companies that record a profit margin better than 10%.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed a tax on oil company profits, with revenue used to provide rebates and offset higher energy costs for consumers.

The US enacted a windfall profit tax on the US oil industry in 1980, ultimately generating some $80 billion in gross revenues over the next eight years, according to the Congressional Research Service.

But that extra revenue may have come at the expense of domestic oil development; CRS analysts said US crude production declined as much as 8% over the same time period, even as the US became more dependent on foreign imports.

“The history of a windfall profits tax is clear: reduced domestic production and increased dependence on foreign suppliers,” said Anne Bradbury, head of the American Exploration and Production Council, which represents oil producers.

Read more: Big Oil lambasted for handing record profits to investors

For now, major oil companies continue to report huge earnings, with many of them detailing enhanced dividend payments and stock buybacks. Exxon CEO Darren Woods last week cast the company’s dividend as meeting Biden’s demand to return profits to American consumers.

“There has been discussion in the US about our industry returning some of our profits directly to the American people,” Woods said. “That’s exactly what we’re doing in the form of our quarterly dividend.”

Biden responded in a tweet: “Can’t believe I have to say this, but giving profits to shareholders is not the same as bringing prices down for American families.”

--With assistance from Jenny Leonard, Ari Natter, Ben Holland and Josh Wingrove.

(Updates with dividends and buybacks in third-last paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s Windfall Oil Profit Tax Is a Long Shot in Congress: Analysts

    The oil industry says that such a tax would discourage production in the U.S., while Biden says it is "outrageous" for energy companies to produce outsize profits as American families struggle with high gasoline prices.

  • Wells Fargo Is in Talks With US Watchdog to Settle a Number of Inquiries

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co., which set aside $2 billion last quarter to deal with legal matters, said it’s in talks with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to resolve investigations.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilRaytheon Wires $1 M

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Under $20

    In this article, we will discuss 11 best dividend stocks under $20. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks Under $20. Before dividend stocks, growth companies were all the rage as they reinvested capital to grow their businesses. […]

  • Canadian businesses urge federal govt to bring employees back to office

    In a letter signed by 32 business associations dated Oct. 31, the executives expressed concerns about the government's inability to engage effectively with stakeholders as virtual connectivity cannot replace meeting in-person and urged the federal government to implement a return-to-office strategy. "We strongly urge the federal government to lead the way to a return to normal that will both foster economic growth and ensure that all Canadians receive the quality of public services that they have a right to expect," the letter said.

  • Exxon well-positioned to deal with volatility: Evercore analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses an Evercore analyst’s Outperform rating on Exxon Mobil.

  • China Stocks Extend Post-Congress Rout Amid Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares extended losses following last week’s selloff as a ramp-up of Covid restrictions and poor economic data worsened the outlook for the market.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilBig Tech Weighs on Stocks as Oil Giants Whipsaw: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% i

  • Bank of America’s Trading Staff Can Work Remotely Only Two Days a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has told its global markets employees that they’re required to be in the office almost every day as the Wall Street firm seeks to restore some of the culture that prevailed before the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency

  • Boeing Finally Faces Investors in Seattle After Years of Setbacks

    (Bloomberg) -- The thinking behind Boeing Co.’s investor meeting, first floated six months ago, was that by now the planemaker would be through the worst of its years of tumult, settling into a steady operating cadence and ready to offer a long-term strategy and financial targets.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Mar

  • Albertsons Says It Planned $4 Billion Payout Before Kroger Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Plans by Albertsons Cos. to pay $4 billion to shareholders as a special dividend were developed before the company started talking about a potential merger with Kroger Co., according to a letter from the grocery-store chain to a group of state attorneys general that raised concerns about the payout.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big Octob

  • Why Etsy Stock Tumbled Today

    The company is about to post its latest earnings, and investors aren't feeling confident about them.

  • Asia File Corporation Bhd's (KLSE:ASIAFLE) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a...

  • KalVista Says Sebetralstat's Orally Disintegrating Formulation At Par With Film-Coated Version For HAE Attacks

    KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) announced phase 1 data for an orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) formulation for its lead compound sebetralstat. Sebetralstat is currently being developed in the phase 3 KONFIDENT trial as a potential on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. The phase 1 trial enrolled 36 healthy adult volunteers to compare the pharmacokinetics (PK) of sebetralstat following the administration of ODT and the current film-coated tablets in healthy adu

  • Biden to spotlight oil companies’ huge profits amid high prices at the pump

    President Biden will deliver remarks Monday highlighting reports of huge profits raked in by oil companies, while Americans are facing high prices at the pump. Exxon Mobil on Friday morning reported its highest earnings ever at $19.7 billion for the quarter, while Shell reported its second highest of $9.5 billion. The soaring profits in the third quarter of…

  • Top commercial real estate firm to slash $400M, mostly with job cuts

    The move highlights how economic uncertainty continues to rattle real estate and adjacent industries.

  • Dark Tourism: Police Stop 'The Watcher' Fans From Visiting New Jersey Home

    ‘The Watcher’ fans can no longer show up to real New Jersey house from the trending Netflix show.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying Robinhood as Stock Bounces From Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is back at buying the battered shares of online broker Robinhood Markets Inc. that rebounded from record lows hit just four months ago.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchStocks Trim October Jump as Fed, Earnings in Focus: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance Summ

  • 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), and STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) are a few of best stocks that pay monthly dividends, providing a steady stream of income […]

  • Musk Consolidates Power at Twitter After Board Is Dismissed

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk consolidated his control of Twitter Inc. on Monday after the entire board was dismissed. Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceMusk, 51, compl

  • US to Exempt Russia Oil Loaded Before Dec. 5 From Price Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The US plan to cap the price of Russian oil sales, part of the broader international response to the invasion of Ukraine, will temporarily exempt shipments loaded before the Dec. 5 implementation date, offering some clarity to oil shippers, traders and investors.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Market

  • While Institutional Home Buying Slows, This Fund Has Acquired 15 Entire Rental Communities So Far In 2022

    Institutional investors went on a home-buying spree last year accounting for an estimated 13% of all home sales. The binge continued into the first half of 2022, but some of the big spenders have begun pulling back. Blackstone Inc.’s (NYSE: BX) Home Partners of America announced in August that it would stop buying homes in 38 U.S. cities. Invitation Homes Inc.’s (NYSE: INVH) acquisitions slowed down from 1,543 homes in the Q4 of 2021 to 559 homes in Q3 of 2022. One fund, however, is staying comm