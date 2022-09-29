Biden warns oil industry against gas price gouging during Hurricane Ian. Here's what to know.

2
Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden warned oil and gas companies Wednesday not to use Hurricane Ian as an excuse to hike prices at the gas pump as the Category 4 storm storm barrels into Florida.

"Do not – let me repeat – do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people," Biden said in a speech at the White House.

More: Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida's southwest coast as major Category 4 storm: Live updates

The president's warning

  • Minor impact so far: Biden said only 190,000 barrels of oil in the Gulf of Mexico have been impacted so far by Hurricane Ian, accounting for just 2% of daily U.S. production.

  • 'No excuse': Biden said the "small, temporary storm impact on oil production" should provide "no excuse" for price increases at the pump. "None," he said.

  • 'American is watching': If gas companies use Hurricane Ian to raise prices at the pump, Biden said he would ask federal authorities to investigate whether price gouging is occurring. "America's watching. The industry should do the right thing."

US President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC, September 28, 2022. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_32KB6VH.jpg
US President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC, September 28, 2022. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_32KB6VH.jpg

What the law says about price gouging

In Florida, state law prohibits selling essential commodities including gasoline at an "unconscionable price" during an emergency declaration. A price is considered "unconscionable" when there is a gross disparity between the price during an emergency compared to the 30 days beforehand.

In all, 37 states have regulations against price targeting during emergencies, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a nonpartisan association that monitors, tracks, and researches legislation that impacts state politics.

More: Ian strengthens into Category 4 storm, on a collision course to slam Florida Gulf Coast

Although no federal law explicitly prohibits price gouging during natural disasters, the practice is subject to federal antitrust laws that ban anticompetitive business practices

The Federal Trade Commission prohibits "price fixing," and the FTC has the power to enforce consumer-protection laws targeting “unfair or deceptive acts or practices” and open investigations to obtain data on how companies set gas prices.

Takeaways

Biden is working to get ahead of any potential impact Hurricane Ian could have on gas prices, which have dropped considerably since the summer, helping his once-dismal approval ratings improve.

The average price of a gallon of gas Wednesday was $3.765, according to AAA. Although up more than a nickel over last week, it's down from more than $5 in mid-June.

More: Forecasters say Ian could douse Florida for days, prompting fears of 'catastrophic flooding'

The president doesn't want to see that trend reversed, particularly 41 days before the midterm elections.

By delivering a warning shot to oil and gas executives, Biden is going after one of his favorite targets. The president has regularly criticized the oil and gas industry – unpopular among the Democratic base –  this year for record profits amid historic prices at the pump.

What they're saying

  • The American Petroleum Institute, which represents the oil and gas industry, said in a statement, "Gasoline prices are determined by market forces – not individual companies - and claims that the price at the pump is anything but a function of supply and demand are false.”

  • Andrew Gross, spokesman for AAA, said, "Hurricane Ian could cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”

  • The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers association said in a statement: "Our country has seen time and again that major storms and often-correlated runs on gas stations can have a swift impact on prices." The group said the temporary closure of some gas stations in Florida and heightened local demand will cause disruptions. "The market is resilient and will work to fix this imbalance swiftly, but a return to normalcy will likely not be immediate."

  • According to GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices, about 10% of gas stations in Florida are currently out of gas.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden warns oil industry not to use Hurricane Ian to raise gas prices

Recommended Stories

  • DHS waives Jones Act for Puerto Rico to supply fuel after hurricane

    Legislators and activists had previously pressured the Biden administration to waive the law.

  • Biden Warns Against Gasoline Price Hikes in Wake of Hurricane Ian

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden warned oil companies not to hike gasoline prices in the wake of a hurricane barreling toward Florida -- the second time this week he’s voiced concern about rising pump prices.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Stocks Rally; Treasuries Jump After BOE’s Plan: Markets WrapRussia Declares Victor

  • Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian

    President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed…

  • Pritzker, Duckworth hold strong leads in Illinois: poll

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) are on a glide path to reelection in November, according to a new Emerson College Polling/WGN-TV/The Hill survey released Wednesday that showed both Democrats breaking 50 percent support among voters in their state. Pritzker, a scion of the wealthy Pritzker family, leads his Republican opponent,…

  • Oil Fluctuates After Two-Day Rally as Supply Outlook Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated after a two-day rally as investors weighed the prospect of tightening supply against lingering concerns over slowdown.West Texas Intermediate futures traded near $82 a barrel after rising 7% over the previous two sessions, including the biggest daily gain since mid-July. An escalating energy conflict with Russia and shrinking US stockpiles raised the possibility of a supply squeeze, putting oil on track for a weekly gain.Despite the near-term bullishness, futures ar

  • Biden approval rating dips 5 points in past week: poll

    President Biden’s approval rating dropped 5 points in the past week, according to a new Politico-Morning Consult poll. The poll found that 41 percent of respondents approved of Biden’s job performance, down from 46 percent last week. The results are a reversal of recent weeks, during which Biden’s approval rating has risen significantly following a…

  • Newsom signs farmworkers union bill after pressure from Biden

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed into law a bill expanding union organizing rights after receiving pressure from President Biden this month to support the legislation. Newsom’s office said a deal was reached with the United Farm Workers (UFW) union and the California Labor Federation to clarify language on additional legislation that would address implementation…

  • Ruben Gallego ignites feud with fellow Democratic lawmaker Kyrsten Sinema, accusing her of wanting the GOP to win the House and the Senate

    Gallego said he had been traveling around Arizona to campaign and raise funds, but had not seen Sinema do the same.

  • VP Harris to visit DMZ after North Korean missile tests

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is capping her four-day trip to Asia with a stop at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she tries to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies. The visit on Thursday comes on the heels of North Korea’s latest missile launches and amid fears that it may conduct a nuclear test. Visiting the DMZ has become something of a ritual for American leaders hoping to show their resolve to stand firm against aggression.

  • Two Commercial Planes Involved in Minor Collision at Heathrow Airport

    The incident, which occurred Wednesday evening, involved an Icelandair aircraft and a Korean Air aircraft

  • Biden to oil industry: Don't raise prices as hurricane nears

    President Joe Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian nears landfall along Florida’s southwest coast

  • LA County gas prices sees largest increase since 2015

    Californians are once again feeling pain at the pump -- with LA County commuters seeing the largest gas price increase since 2015.

  • Fast-casual dining transition gives ‘another access point to consumers’: Smashburger president

    Smashburger President Carl Bachmann sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about how the chain is approaching inflationary pressures, labor shortages, increasing drive-thru access, and its menu.

  • Thousands of Virginia students walk out in protest at governor’s trans proposals

    New guidelines put forward by Republican Glenn Youngkin would restrict protections for transgender students

  • President Biden threatens to order investigations into oil companies if they raise prices during Hurricane Ian.

    While speaking at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, President Biden threatened to order investigations into oil companies if they raised the prices of gasoline during Hurricane Ian. Do not, let me repeat, do not, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the America people. Price of oil has stayed relatively low, it kept going down.

  • Biden warns oil and gas industry against using Hurricane Ian to raise prices: ‘There is no excuse’

    Mr Biden says he will order officials to investigate any instances of price gauging as a result of the hurricane

  • Great Dane sees no gas at Tampa pump days before Hurricane Ian

    Maddie the Great Dane went out for a different car ride with Mom, to top up the SUV with gas, only to find out that the gas stations in the Tampa Bay area are already running out of gas. Mom & Maddie were able to find gas, but the four closest gas stations are already out fuel 2 1/2 days before the arrival of Hurricane Ian in Florida. The Hurricane is currently tracking as a category 4, which would be catastrophic to Tampa with the winds & storm surge.

  • Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'

    Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.

  • Asia’s richest man: China will be ‘increasingly isolated' from world; India will be poverty-free by 2050

    Indian billionaire and Asia’s richest person Gautam Adani expressed pessimism regarding China, saying the country “will feel increasingly isolated” as he remained optimistic about India’s future economy. In his keynote speech at the 20th Forbes Global CEO conference in Singapore on Tuesday, Adani said he believes several factors would impact China's economy, such as "Increasing nationalism, supply chain risk mitigation, and technology restrictions." ﻿Adani said China’s Belt and Road initiative, a “demonstration of its global ambition,” might also face challenges as resistance continues.

  • China’s Race to Avoid a Wall Street Ban Is Off to a Tense Start

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest high-stakes drama between the world’s biggest superpowers is unfolding in the unlikeliest of places: a Hong Kong office tower full of accountants.It’s here, on the 23rd floor of Prince’s Building in central Hong Kong, where number crunchers and regulators will determine the fate of hundreds of billions of dollars in US-listed Chinese shares -- and possibly the future of financial cooperation between Washington and Beijing.US inspectors from the Public Company Accounting