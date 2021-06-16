Biden warns Putin of 'action' if Russian election interference and hacks persist

President Joe Biden threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin for interfering in U.S. elections and for allowing attacks on American infrastructure originating from his country, charges Putin denies.

"He knows I will take action," Biden said during a press conference after the two leaders met in Geneva, Switzerland, noting that the United States has "significant cyber capability" and will respond in kind. Biden was asked if he could detail "something concrete" achieved in the Wednesday summit.

The Russian leader had earlier denied responsibility in a press conference following the three-hour summit.

"He doesn't know exactly what it is, but it's significant, and if, in fact, they violate these basic norms, we will respond," the president later said.

Biden also stated there would be repercussions for Russia's standing on the world stage.

"How would it be if the United States were viewed by the rest of the world as interfering with the elections directly of other countries, and everybody knew it?" Biden asked. "What would it be like if we engaged in activities that he's engaged in?"

He added: "It diminishes the standing of a country that is desperately trying to make sure it maintains its standing as a major world power."

Still, Biden said, "we didn't talk about a military response."

"He knows there are consequences," the president said during the briefing, pointing to a slate of actions, such as withdrawing ambassadors and closing Russian diplomatic facilities.

"It's about a mutual self-interest," Biden said, signaling a belief in a realist foreign policy philosophy.

Those who adhere to this approach believe one country can coerce another to change its actions if it can convince the other its self-interests would be hindered by continuing the initial tactic. Still, he emphasized to reporters on Wednesday he does not have strong confidence Putin will change his stripes after just one meeting.

