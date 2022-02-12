Biden warns Putin of 'swift and severe costs' if Russia invades Ukraine

Vladimir Putin





President Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on a phone call Saturday that Russia would face "swift and severe costs" if it chose to invade Ukraine, the White House said.

The call between the two leaders lasted about an hour Saturday morning as warning signs of a possible Russian invasion in Ukraine continue to grow.

The U.S. has ordered most of its embassy staff to leave Kiev, the State Department said Saturday morning, and officials are urging American citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately.

"President Biden reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia's standing," said a White House readout of the call.

"President Biden was clear with President Putin that while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios."

DEVELOPING