Biden weighs Ukraine options as tensions grow with Russia

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Duthiers
    American television journalist

President Biden met with his national security team over the weekend to discuss how to handle growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, including the possibility of sending U.S. troops to nearby countries. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what the Biden administration is planning.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories