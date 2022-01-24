Biden weighs Ukraine options as tensions grow with Russia
President Biden met with his national security team over the weekend to discuss how to handle growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, including the possibility of sending U.S. troops to nearby countries. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what the Biden administration is planning.