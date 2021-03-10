Biden welcomes relief bill passage as 'historic'

President Joe Biden welcomes the passing of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as a "historic victory for the American people." Intending to sign the bill later this week, the president says "there is light at the end of this dark tunnel." (March 10)

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: I want to thank Speaker Pelosi and the House of Representatives today for passing the bill and I will be signing into law shortly. This bill represents a historic, historic victory for the American people. I look forward to signing it later this week.

Everything in the American Rescue Plan addresses a real need, including investments to fund our entire vaccination effort, more vaccines, more vaccinators, and more vaccination sites.

Millions more Americans will get tested, including home testing. Schools will soon have the funding and resources to reopen safely, a national imperative. The American Rescue Plan, a partnership between Johnson & Johnson and Merck, proves we can do big things, important things in this country.

Now, let me conclude with this. Tomorrow night I'm going to prime time address the American people and talk about what we've been through as a nation this past year. But more importantly, I'm going to talk about what comes next. I'm going to launch the next phase of the COVID response and explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people.

There is light at the end of this dark tunnel of the past year, but we cannot let our guard down now or assume the victory is inevitable. Together, we're going to get through this pandemic and usher in a healthier and more hopeful future.

So there is real reason for hope, folks. There's real reason for hope, I promise you. May God bless you all, may God protect our troops, and may God ease the pain in the heart of so many who have lost so many people in this pandemic.

Thank you, and I really-- we're going to do this. We're going to get it done. Thank you.

    President Joe Biden will not be attaching his signature to the $1,400 relief checks that are expected to be mailed soon — a break with his predecessor who last year had “President Donald J. Trump” printed on the economic impact payments approved by Congress. The next round of paper checks will bear the signature of a career official at the Treasury Department's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing. House Democratic leaders said Tuesday that they have the votes to give final congressional approval to Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.