Biden welcomes Tennessee Three to White House after gun control protests, expulsion vote

Associated Press

In his first game back from the injured list, Joc Pederson provided an instant boost for the San Francisco Giants. The two-time All-Star hit an RBI single in the first inning and scored the tiebreaking run from first base on Mike Yastrzemski’s one-out double in the eighth, sending San Francisco to a 5-4 win over the New York Mets on Sunday. “Against a good team like the Mets, you win a couple of games in a row to finish the series, it certainly gives you a chance to ride that momentum into the next series,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.