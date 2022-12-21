Biden welcomes Zelenskyy at White House, praises the Ukrainian people

Benzinga

While many predictions indicate that home prices will drop next year as home sales stall, one expert predicts that housing will continue to be out of reach for many prospective purchasers. What Happened: Marc Norman, associate dean at the NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate said, "We have a supply problem with housing — We'll see the price declines, but I think the income gains that we are seeing lately are still not keeping up with the prices that we are seeing in the market; in most markets."