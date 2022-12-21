Biden welcomes Zelenskyy at White House, praises the Ukrainian people
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the U.S. comes as Joe Biden and Congress reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will be greeted with pomp and applause when he enters the U.S. Capitol to address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, but it will be up to him to persuade lawmakers to keep funding his country's defense against Russia. Following a meeting at the White House with Democratic President Joe Biden, Zelenskiy's speech will need to resonate with a bipartisan audience of senators and House Republicans, who have voiced increasing skepticism of continuing to spend tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine.
The Senate inched closer to passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill Wednesday with supporters pointing to a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening as another reason to advance the measure in a show of support for the beleaguered nation. The measure includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies, above even President Joe Biden’s emergency request, and ensures that funding flows to the war effort for months to come. The measure would also boost U.S. defense spending by about 10% to $858 billion, addressing concerns from some lawmakers that more investment in the nation's military is needed to ensure America's security.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday with renewed assurances of U.S. support amid Russia's continued onslaught on Ukraine. "Thank you first of all," Zelenskiy told the U.S. president in a meeting in the Oval Office. The Ukrainian president, who said he had wanted to come to the United States earlier, offered his appreciation to Biden, the U.S. Congress and ordinary Americans for their support.
President Biden must be creating an "intentional" crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border because "no one is that incompetent," Republican Senators argued at a Wednesday press conference.
Just days after condemning an assassination attempt on a prominent journalist, Mexico's president on Monday criticized the media for allegedly protecting special interest groups, even singling out the targeted news anchor. Gomez Leyva said two motorcycle-mounted individuals shot at him when he was in his car just a short distance from his home last Thursday night, noting only the vehicle's armor saved him. "Now they play victim," added Lopez Obrador.
Twitter received complaints on Tuesday from 100 former employees who accused the company of gender discrimination and illegal termination. The lawsuit was first filed earlier this month and addresses CEO Elon Musk’s decision to lay off over half the company. The lawsuit claims women were primarily targeted for layoffs and accuses the company of failing to pay the promised severance.
Gregg Popovich has been at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony many times over the years, always there to show support for someone on the stage. The NBA’s all-time winningest coach — who has quietly declined overtures from the Hall in the past — is among the list of prominent first-time nominees for the 2023 class released Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “It will be an unbelievable moment, really,” Nowitzki said.
While many predictions indicate that home prices will drop next year as home sales stall, one expert predicts that housing will continue to be out of reach for many prospective purchasers. What Happened: Marc Norman, associate dean at the NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate said, "We have a supply problem with housing — We'll see the price declines, but I think the income gains that we are seeing lately are still not keeping up with the prices that we are seeing in the market; in most markets."
The body of missing Northwestern PhD student Peter Salvino was found Tuesday, two days after he left a North Side party.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will face a critical audience when he addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday: House Republicans who could hold up billions of dollars in war aid starting next month. President Joe Biden's administration has sent almost $50 billion in foreign assistance to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion of its neighbor in February, including humanitarian, financial and military support. Congress, currently controlled by Biden's Democrats, is expected to approve $44.9 billion more this week in a bill funding the federal government.
A lot has happened since James Cameron’s first Avatar movie came out in 2009. Presidents have come and gone, pandemics have waxed and waned, and empires have risen and fallen. Also, Avatar: The Way of Water star Edie Falco shot her scenes as a hawkish general and then assumed the movie bombed because she never heard anything about it.
The value of welfare and government-provided health insurance for some U.S. households exceeds six figures, exacerbating the labor shortage.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will urge House Republicans to oppose the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to with Democrats.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the U.S. comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin begins planning for the next phase of the gruesome war. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins Lana Zak and Jim Axelrod with more from Kyiv.
Only about 1 in 3 LGBTQ victims of violent hate crimes seek professional help for mental health issues that emerge after an attack. Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images CC BY-ND In our recent analysis of the National Crime Victimization Survey, we found that the odds of being a violent hate crime victim for LGBTQ people was nine times greater than it was for cisgender and straight people from 2017 to 2019. There were an average annual 6.6 violent hate crime victimizations per 1,000 LGBTQ p
The new year is going to bring another political book our way, and it’s not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple, is coming out Jan. 17, 2023, and it does have a rather positive story to share about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe […]
The actor opened up about his physical transformation and losing 30 pounds for the new movie 'Emancipation,' in which he plays a former slave.
