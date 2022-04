The Guardian

White House press secretary becomes emotional in podcast discussion of wave of legislation sweeping Republican states Jen Psaki said on the podcast: ‘It’s completely outrageous. Sorry, this is an issue that makes me completely crazy.’ Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, broke down in tears during an interview in which she condemned the “cruelty” of a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping Republican states. Known for her toughness at the briefing room podiu