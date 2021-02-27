Biden White House asks 'Trump who?' ahead of speech to conservatives

  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to confront climate change at the White House ceremony in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington
1 / 2

Biden White House asks 'Trump who?' ahead of speech to conservatives

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to confront climate change at the White House ceremony in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Donald Trump's speech on Sunday to a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to go on the attack against his successor.

"Our focus is certainly not on what President Trump is saying" at the Conservative Political Action Conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

It's a strategy that has worked before, political veterans and historians say.

"Biden is obeying an old political rule, which is 'Never get in the way of a train wreck'," said Bob Shrum, former Democratic strategist and director of the Center for Political Future at University of Southern California.

Biden's approval ratings in Gallup polls have remained above 55% since he took office on Jan. 20, and support for the White House's $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package is higher.

"Why should somebody with a 60 percent approval rating be fighting with someone with a 33 percent approval rating?," Shrum said. "It just doesn’t make any sense."

Democratic strategist Steve Elmendorf agreed.

"One of Biden’s great strengths in the campaign was he focused on the future ... he is doing exactly what he needs to do which is talk about COVID and the economy," Elmendorf said.

Meanwhile, Republicans are at loggerheads over how to deal with Trump's legacy.

Several of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on an impeachment charge over the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol have faced censure votes at home.

Others, like House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, have taken great pains to walk back initial criticism of Trump's role on Jan. 6, when he urged his supporters to march on the Capitol.

"The Republicans are having a fight with themselves about Donald Trump," Elmendorf said. "We should let them have it and stay out of it."

On Sunday, Trump is expected to signal a run in 2024 and put Republicans who supported his impeachment on notice, while accusing Biden of opening the doors to immigrants.

The White House plans to shrug.

"Well, we’re not looking to former President Trump or any of his advisers as a model for how we're approaching immigration," Psaki said.

Some say any truly incendiary remarks on Sunday or afterwards deserve a federal government response, however.

"Anything that [Trump] says that threatens the constitutional order is going to be beyond the pale and there are going to be, in effect, certain red lines that if Trump goes over them, that Biden will feel compelled to say something," said David Gergen, a former adviser to Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

"The more Biden is able to hold back, the more important it will be when he unloads on Trump if he decides to do that," Gergen said.

But there's little reason to comment on Trump otherwise, Princeton political history professor Julian Zelizer said.

Biden "is on the cusp of a major stimulus relief package that is enormously popular so why allow the former president to take the people’s eyes off of that? I just don’t think there is any incentive for him to do it," Zelizer said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Heather Timmons and Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • CPAC 2021: Donald Trump Jr gets rapturous welcome after Josh Hawley calls for break up of Big Tech

    Follow the latest updates

  • A 'Very on Brand' Golden Statue of Donald Trump Is Being Wheeled Around CPAC

    "This would be a good time for CPAC attendees to read the Second Commandment,” one Twitter user joked

  • Biden facing criticism from the left and right as his immigration promises flop

    President Biden's scramble to undo former President Donald Trump's immigration promises isn't pleasing anyone. Trump, of course, isn't happy that his successor has issued executive orders aimed at evaluating and dismantling the dozens of intricate actions his team took to curb immigration to the U.S. He sent allies to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to lobby against Biden's newly debuted immigration reform bill, and is expected to attack Biden's plans in his Conservative Political Action Conference speech this weekend, The Washington Post reports. But Trump's team also orchestrated its immigration overhaul in such a way that Biden can't simply undo its actions piece by piece. A massive reduction in the number of immigrants crossing America's borders whittled away at the U.S.'s immigration infrastructure, and Trump also left behind a massive backlog of migrants seeking asylum and awaiting court hearings. Conservative-packed courts also stand in the way of Biden's plans; A Texas judge on Wednesday indefinitely blocked his 100-day moratorium on deportations, for example. Biden has had a few immigration successes so far. He allowed the first asylum seekers into the U.S. after they were forced to wait in Mexico, and on Wednesday allowed foreigners to once again seek green cards in the U.S. These measures have left Immigration and Customs Enforcement preparing for a surge at the border, a memo obtained by the Post revealed. That increase, combined with Biden's end of a pandemic policy rapidly expelling migrants, has left the administration afraid of running out of shelter space for children. Biden already reopened a facility for migrant children, to the ire of the left, and is now authorizing shelters' purchases of plane tickets to quickly send children to relatives elsewhere in the U.S., the memo reveals. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryNewly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'GOP lawmakers reportedly cite 'public health emergency' in skipping votes, despite speaking at CPAC

  • House GOP members vote on Covid bill by proxy while they attend CPAC

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi implemented proxy voting last May to give House members a way to votes while avoiding exposure to COVID-19.

  • Teen in hospital for sledding injury dies after dad died visiting her, Ohio mom says

    “Her daddy got to heaven just before she did.”

  • The Words That Are In and Out With the Biden Administration

    WASHINGTON — Days after President Joe Biden took office, the Bureau of Land Management put a scenic landscape of a winding river at the top of its website, which during the previous administration had featured a photograph of a huge wall of coal. At the Department of Homeland Security, the phrase “illegal alien” is being replaced with “noncitizen.” The Interior Department now makes sure that mentions of its stakeholders include “Tribal” people (with a capital “T,” as preferred by Native Americans, it said). The most unpopular two words in the Trump lexicon — “climate change” — are once again appearing on government websites and in documents; officials at the Environmental Protection Agency have even begun using the hashtag #climatecrisis on Twitter. And across the government, LGBTQ references are popping up everywhere. Visitors to the White House website are now asked whether they want to provide their pronouns when they fill out a contact form: she/her, he/him or they/them. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times It is all part of a concerted effort by the Biden administration to rebrand the government after four years of former President Donald Trump, in part by stripping away the language and imagery that represented his anti-immigration, anti-science and anti-gay rights policies and replacing them with words and pictures that are more inclusive and better match the current president’s sensibilities. “Biden is trying to reclaim the vision of America that was there during the Obama administration, a vision that was much more diverse, much more religiously tolerant, much more tolerant of different kinds of gender dispositions and gender presentations,” said Norma Mendoza-Denton, a professor of anthropology at UCLA and an author of “Language in the Trump Era: Scandals and Emergencies.” Mendoza-Denton said Trump sought to “remake reality through language” during a tumultuous tenure. In her book, which she co-wrote with Janet McIntosh from Brandeis University, McIntosh wrote that the former president “changed some of the deepest expectations about presidential language, not just when it comes to style, but also the relationship between words and reality.” Now officials in Biden’s administration are using Trump’s own tactics to adjust reality again, this time by erasing the words his predecessor used and by explicitly returning to ones that had been banished. “The president has been clear to all of us: Words matter, tone matters and civility matters,” said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. “And bringing the country together, getting back our seat at the global table means turning the page from the actions but also the divisive and far too often xenophobic language of the last administration.” Some shift in the language used by government agencies is not uncommon when a new administration arrives in Washington. In addition to their symbolic power, the revisions can help usher in new policies. Allowing the phrase “climate change” gives a green light to government scientists, while banning the use of “illegal alien” can alter the real-life engagements between immigrants and border agents. But rarely has the contrast been quite so stark as it is between Biden and Trump. The rhetorical overhaul is underway in all corners of the government as executive orders are drafted, news releases are modified, scores of federal forms are tweaked, and online portals are revamped. Stephen Miller, who pursued similar changes at the beginning of the Trump administration as a top policy adviser, said the embrace of what he called politically correct language by officials in Biden’s government reflected the importance of framing important issues for the public. In addition to the changes on websites, he noted that Biden’s executive orders had been filled with words and phrases that would never have come from Trump’s mouth, including “equity,” “environmental justice,” “pathway to citizenship,” “pro-choice” and “undocumented immigrant.” “The struggle over the lexicon is actually the central struggle,” said Miller, who wrote many of Trump’s speeches and was the architect of his assault on the immigration system. “Equity is meant to harken to this idea that America is a nation that believes in everybody having this fundamental dignity of treatment. But the other side would say, ‘What you call equity, I call discrimination.’ ” Trump administration officials like Miller sought to engineer similar shifts in language when they were in office. Miller fought in 2017 for the use of the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism” during that year’s presidential address to Congress, arguing that it conveyed a seriousness of purpose by Trump in fighting terrorism. Critics said that using the phrase falsely suggested that all Muslims are terrorists. And Ben Carson, Trump’s secretary of housing and urban development, proposed removing the phrase “inclusive and sustainable communities free from discrimination” from the department’s mission statement. He later backed down. For the Biden administration, the vocabulary shift was immediate. Hours after taking office, officials responsible for updating WhiteHouse.gov removed pages highlighting Trump’s 1776 Commission, which likened progressivism to fascism and attacked liberals who charge that the founding of the United States was tainted by slavery. At the same time, the president’s aides restored the Spanish-language version of the website, which had been taken down by Trump’s digital team, and hired sign language interpreters for the livestream of the press secretary’s daily briefing. References to presidents as “he” were changed to “they” on some parts of the site. At the State Department, the incoming secretary, Antony Blinken, moved quickly to erase what Mike Pompeo, his predecessor, called an “ethos” statement for U.S. diplomats, which included a pledge to be a “champion of American diplomacy” and to work with “unfailing professionalism.” Many longtime members of the department saw it as an insulting warning to the so-called deep state who Pompeo and Trump believed were undermining their agenda. In its place, Blinken issued a statement that said “the ethos of public service permeates the workforce” and declared that State Department employees “do not need a reminder of the values we share.” And officials at the Bureau of Land Management, in addition to overhauling their website, have restored boilerplate language at the bottom of all documents, including the assertion that the agency’s mission is “to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of America’s public lands.” Melissa Schwartz, the Interior Department’s top communications official, said such changes were part of a new policy of encouraging voices that had not been heard during the Trump administration. “The words we choose are critical and set the tone, whether it’s press releases or social media or all-staff messages,” she said. “At Interior, that means not just acknowledging the disproportionate impact that the climate crisis is having on communities of color and Indigenous peoples but an embrace of the science and solutions that will help us tackle it.” Biden administration officials say the effort to modify the language used by government officials recognizes the powerful messages that certain words and phrases send. The term “alien” is written into immigration statutes and has been widely used in government for decades to describe foreigners, even showing up in memos from Obama-era officials. But it has increasingly been at the center of an ideological tug of war about whether it unfairly stigmatizes immigrants and whether those in the United States without authorization should be called “undocumented” rather than “illegal.” Three years ago, Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered officials in his department to use the term “illegal alien” in all communications when describing someone who did not come to the United States through legal means. In a memo, Justice Department officials wrote that “the word ‘undocumented’ is not based in U.S. code and should not be used to describe someone’s illegal presence in the country.” Now the Biden administration is explicitly reversing that position. On Feb. 12, officials at Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency that handles citizenship, said employees should not use the word “alien” in “outreach efforts, internal documents and in overall communication with stakeholders, partners and the general public.” The move, the agency’s acting director said, “aligns our language practices with the administration’s guidance on the federal government’s use of immigration terminology.” A few days later, the White House went further. In his legislative proposal for a far-reaching immigration overhaul, Biden would strip the word “alien” from the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act and substitute it with “noncitizen,” a suggestion that infuriates anti-immigration groups. “It’s kind of Orwellian — that’s what it is, really,” said Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, which favors limits on immigration. “The war against the word ‘alien’ is a continuation of this effort to destigmatize illegal immigration that started in the mid-1970s. This is in a sense the culmination of that process.” Some changes are still pending. The website of the Department of Homeland Security’s citizenship office, USCIS.gov, still bears the mission statement that Trump administration officials modified in 2018 to remove “America’s promise as a nation of immigrants” and replace it with “fairly adjudicating requests for immigration benefits.” That could soon switch course. At the Environmental Protection Agency, Trump’s aides had taken down the part of the website devoted to climate change. As of mid-February, the site had not yet been restored. But given Biden’s embrace of the subject, officials said they expected that to happen soon. But the Treasury Department is already moving ahead with plans to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, a decision that had been delayed during the Trump administration. And at the Interior Department, employees have been told that they can use phrases like “science-based evidence” again. In a call with the agency’s public relations officials Jan. 21, Schwartz had a message for her colleagues. “Climate change is real, and science is back, and you should feel free to talk about both in your press releases,” she said. “I release you!” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Prince Harry on life in California and what he thinks about The Crown

    What Harry thinks of The Crown, what the Queen got Archie for Christmas, and other key information.

  • Lady Gaga's Stolen Dogs Koji and Gustav Have Been Returned Safely

    Gustav and Koji are on their way home!

  • Biden tours Texas devastation after historic winter storm

    President Biden toured an emergency management hub while Dr. Jill Biden helped pack boxes at a food bank during their visit to Texas in the aftermath of deadly winter storms. Janet Shamlian reports.

  • A CPAC panel echoed false claims about the election and division between GOP

    Many who attended the conservative conference showed their loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

  • Explainer: Mount Etna puts on its latest spectacular show

    Mount Etna, the volcano that towers over eastern Sicily, evokes superlatives. It is Europe’s most active volcano and also the continent’s largest. Fortunately, Etna’s latest eruption captivating the world's attention has caused neither injuries nor evacuation.

  • Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

    President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday, though Democrats faced challenges to their hopes of using the bill to raise the minimum wage. Democrats who control the chamber passed the sweeping measure by a mostly party-line vote of 219 to 212 and sent it on to the Senate, where Democrats planned a legislative maneuver to allow them to pass it without the support of Republicans. The American Rescue Plan would pay for vaccines and medical supplies and send a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments.

  • What March's Taurus Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

    This month brings big shakeups to your relationships, Taurus.

  • From Greene to Rand Paul, Republicans’ Transphobia Has Left Me Utterly Sick

    Sarah Silbiger/ReutersTrans people are under attack, just as we should be celebrating the historic passage of the re-introduced Equality Act, 224 votes to 206. Soon the bill, which would federally outlaw LGBTQ discrimination, will go to the Senate where we already know it faces an uphill battle.The transphobia from Republicans during the House debate may not have been shocking, but it was relentless, upsetting and exhausting—casting trans people as cheats in sport, cheats of nature, and yet also too insignificant a number to care and legislate about. If that’s so, why don’t Republicans just leave our bodies and selves alone?The LGBTQ Equality Act Is Back. Its Sponsors Are ‘Optimistic’ for Senate Victory.In 2019, the American Medical Association declared that anti-transgender violence was an “epidemic.” Now, in 2021, a new plague has infected Republicans and conservatives across America: rampant, vicious and virulent transphobia.The worst part of this crisis is that when they get infected, I’m the one who gets sick. Someone spouts off “there are only two genders,” or compares gender-affirming surgery to genital mutilation, and my heart aches. They aren’t afflicted in the least. The pain is all mine.This goes for nearly every transgender American—and given that a new poll shows more than 11% of the LGBTQ community identify as trans, that’s a lot of people, more than 1.4 million.“The transphobia lately is nothing new but is so much to take in,” tweeted Dr. Brandon Andrew Robinson, a non-binary assistant professor in gender studies at U.C. Riverside. “There seems to be a reemergence in upholding the gender binary. It is too much.”The transphobia lately is nothing new but is so much to take in.As I write in my book, as certain sexuality-based rights (e.g., marriage, repeal DADT) begin to chip away at heteronormativity, there seems to be a reemergence in upholding the gender binary. It is too much. 😢— Dr. Brandon Andrew Robinson (@DrKittyGirl) February 25, 2021 As the house gets ready to debate the Equality Act and the trans haters come out to oppose it and Dr. Rachel Levine faces transphobia from the likes of Rand Paul at her confirmation hearing in the senate, check in on your trans friends. We aren’t ok. I’m not ok.— 🏳️‍⚧️ Melody Maia 🏳️‍🌈 (@MaiaMonet) February 25, 2021 “As the house gets ready to debate the Equality Act and the trans haters come out to oppose it and Dr. Rachel Levine faces transphobia from the likes of Rand Paul at her confirmation hearing in the senate, check in on your trans friends,” tweeted YouTube personality Melody Maia Monet of Orlando, Fla. “We aren’t ok. I’m not ok.”Neither am I. Writing about this is brings tears to my eyes, because I know that somewhere there is a closeted child or even an adult who sees, hears or reads these awful things and considers that coming out is not in the cards. Or worse: that if they cannot be their true selves, live authentically and be accepted for who they truly are, then life may not be worth living.I thought the Jan. 6 insurrection was going to be the low point of 2021. I was wrong. And it turns out the scene of that outrageous event is the same place where the transphobes have taken root.As Monet alluded to, ground zero for this new growing epidemic is Capitol Hill, and that’s no accident. It is entirely intentional. Conservative and fundamentalist forces such as the Christian legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, the Heritage Foundation, the Federalist, the Daily Caller and Fox News have armed their untruth soldiers with alternative facts and simple-sounding arguments to claim science is on their side.To me, they are transphobia superspreaders, and their goal is plainly obvious: to rally their base against an unknown, marginalized minority. To borrow a vintage quote from the comic strip Pogo, they have met the enemy and it is us.Yesterday—which seems so much longer ago—Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene called the Equality Act “disgusting, immoral, and evil.”As The Daily Beast reported, this was only for starters; most ghoulishly she attacked her colleague Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois for having a trans child, and then stuck a sign up outside her office reading: “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust the Science!’”The Georgia Republican—who until recently was a QAnon conspiracist, something she now “regrets” but has never publicly apologized for— claimed on social media that the bill would “destroy women’s rights and women’s sports and religious freedom.”No, Rep. Taylor-Greene. The Equality Act will provide equal rights to transgender Americans. Rights are not a pie; giving us rights doesn’t take away yours. Women’s sports haven’t been “destroyed” by the small number of out trans women athletes already competing. No cisgender girls have lost scholarships to trans athletes. And as for “The Science?” It actually says gender is not binary; it is a spectrum which has clusters. Chromosomal arrangements vary. Intersex people exist.The madness continued at the Senate confirmation hearing of Dr. Rachel Levine, former secretary of health in Pennsylvania and a favorite whipping girl of transphobes in her home state and across the nation. On Thursday, she testified for the role of assistant secretary of health in the Biden administration.I nervously watched both Republicans and Democrats grill Levine about her response to COVID-19 and her experience as a pediatrician. Then I braced myself as Sen. Rand Paul took his turn, and it was clear from the get-go that he had only one agenda: to paint Dr. Levine as unfit to serve because she advocated on behalf of transgender children.Paul had already come out as a transphobe on Feb. 3 when he grilled education secretary nominee Miguel Cardona about Connecticut policies affirming the rights of transgender female student-athletes to compete with cisgender girls.This time, however, the self-certified ophthalmologist proved himself to be a transphobia superspreader.I reeled as Sen. Paul compared life-affirming and widely practiced transgender medicine to the outrageous and widely-condemned practice of genital mutilation. He cited a conservative group called the American College of Pediatricians as authorities, which the Southern Poverty Law Center rightfully labeled an anti-LGBTQ hate group pushing junk science.His grandstand speech, however, showing all the world his ignorance about detransitioning and trans youth, was more than just irritating. He clearly doesn’t realize the “dozens and dozens” of people he cited as changing their minds about transitioning are outnumbered by thousands, if not tens of thousands of happy, successfully transitioned youth and adults. I’m one of them.Paul did Congress, his constituents and American history a grand disservice by describing puberty blockers as harmful or irreversible. My children aren’t trans but I know a fleet of supportive moms and dads who know firsthand how the process actually works, and its benefits.Since he seems so eager to have confrontations, I challenge Sen. Paul to meet face to face with trans youth and a parent who recognizes puberty blockers and affirming transgender medicine can be life-saving. They can tell him, not only do 3-year-olds not change their sex, none of us do. Being trans is not “a sex change,” it is an affirmation of our authentic gender identity.“American culture is now normalizing the idea that minors can be given hormones to prevent the biological development of their secondary sexual characteristics,” Paul said, which despite the way he framed it, is a true statement. But he wasn’t finished. “Dr. Levine, do you believe minors are capable of making such a life changing decision of changing one's sex?” Paul asked Levine.She wasn’t taking the bait. Rather than allow her confirmation hearing turn into a lecture about what Rand Paul clearly does not know or understand about gender transition, especially as it regards children and young adults, Levine told him, essentially, “See me after class.”“If I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed,” she said pleasantly, “I will look forward to working with you and your office and coming to your office to discuss the particulars of the standards of care for transgender medicine.” Boom. I cheered.Paul still wasn’t done, but his colleagues dismissed his anecdotes as baseless and irrelevant. “It is really critical to me that our nominees be treated with respect and that our questions focus on their qualifications,” chairwoman Sen. Patty Murray said, “rather than ideological and harmful misrepresentations.”What comes next in the Senate has me worried. So like Monet said, check in on your trans friends. We’re not OK. Now more than ever we need support, allies, and to hear that we matter. Right now, there is quite literal, vital strength in numbers.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lady Gaga's two abducted bulldogs returned unharmed to police

    Lady Gaga's two stolen bulldogs, snatched in a violent abduction that left the pets' caretaker shot in the chest this week in Hollywood, were turned over to police on Friday and have been reunited with the pop singer's representatives, police said. The safe return of Koji and Gustav came hours after Gaga, who was filming a movie in Rome when her pets were taken on Wednesday night, issued a plea on social media for "an act of kindness" to bring them home. A woman who authorities have not publicly identified brought the dogs to an LAPD station unharmed, and they were turned over to the musician's representatives, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman, Officer Mike Lopez.

  • Trump the dominant force at conservative conference

    A conference dedicated to the future of the conservative movement turned into an ode to Donald Trump as speakers declared their fealty to the former president and attendees posed for selfies with a golden statue of his likeness. As the Republican Party grapples with deep divisions over the extent to which it should embrace Trump after losing the White House and both chambers of Congress, those gathered at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday made clear they are not ready to move on from the former president — or from his baseless charges that the November election was rigged against him. “Donald J. Trump ain’t going anywhere,” said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, one of several potential 2024 presidential contenders who spoke at the event, being held this year in Orlando to bypass COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Report: Bengals center Trey Hopkins should be ready for training camp

    A new report gives the Cincinnati Bengals good news about center Trey Hopkins.

  • Lady Gaga’s bulldogs returned unharmed after kidnapping

    The singer’s two French bulldogs have been recovered after being stolen

  • What Russell Wilson trade ‘demands’ mean for Seahawks

    A closer look at Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Russell Wilson's current state with the team and the realities he'll be traded this offseason.

  • Lady Gaga offers reward after someone shoots her dog walker and steals her dogs

    According to CNN, somebody shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her two French Bulldogs last night, with a “source close to the singer” saying she’s now offering a $500,000 reward for any information about the person who did it—”no questions asked.” The dog walker was reportedly taken to the hospital “in stable condition” and is now “recovering well.” CNN says the suspect is a man who fled the scene in a white sedan, and anyone who might have information is supposed to email KojiAndGustav@GmailDOTcom.