Biden White House calls for national moment of silence for half million COVID-19 deaths

U.S. President Biden makes an announcement on coronavirus aid for small businesses at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses will commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 with a moment of silence on Monday evening and ask all Americans to take part, the White House said.

"They will ask all Americans to join in a moment of silence during a candle lighting ceremony at sundown," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

Biden will order all flags on federal properties to be lowered to half-staff for the next five days, Psaki said.

"Tonight's events, including the president's remarks, will highlight the magnitude of loss that this milestone marks for the American people," she said. "He will also speak to the power of the American people to turn the tide on this pandemic by working together, following ... public health guidelines, and getting in line to be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible."

Biden is scheduled to speak on the issue at 6:00 pm ET from the White House. He, first lady Jill Biden, Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to hold a moment of silence at 6:15 pm.

About 19% of total global coronavirus deaths have occurred in the United States, an outsized figure given that the nation accounts for just 4% of the world’s population.

The country has the highest overall death figures, reflecting the lack of a unified, national response last year, when the administration of former President Donald Trump mostly left states to their own devices in tackling the greatest public health crisis in a century.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Heather Timmons)

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Biden to mark 500,000 lives lost with ceremony

    WASHINGTON __ President Joe Biden will mark the U.S. crossing 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House. The nation is expected to pass the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed U.S. fatality due to the novel coronavirus. The White House said Biden will deliver remarks at sunset to honor those who lost their lives.

  • Biden to mark nation crossing 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

    President Joe Biden will mark the U.S. crossing 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 with a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House. The nation is expected to pass the grim milestone on Monday, just over a year after the first confirmed U.S. fatality due to the novel coronavirus. The White House said Biden will deliver remarks at sunset to honor those who lost their lives.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The United States faces a dark milestone this week despite a recent decline in COVID-19 cases as it prepares to mark half a million deaths, with President Joe Biden planning to memorialize the lives lost. The president along with first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will observe a moment of silence on Monday and there will be a candle-lighting ceremony at sundown. German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants a staggered plan to lift pandemic-linked restrictions that is linked to increased testing, she told a meeting of her Christian Democrats leadership committee according to two participants.

  • Live impeachment updates: Prosecutors end arguments; Trump lawyer calls trial 'weaponization' of impeachment

    House prosecutors ended their arguments in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. The former president's legal team starts Friday.

  • Yellen says to judge Biden stimulus on speed of return to pre-pandemic unemployment

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday she will judge the success of President Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus plan by how quickly it returns the economy to pre-pandemic levels of unemployment. Speaking to a New York Times Dealbook online event, Yellen also played down the increased debt levels that would be incurred from Biden's $1.9 trillion American Recovery Plan being debated in Congress. The current U.S. unemployment rate is 6.3%, compared with 3.5% before the pandemic - a level widely viewed as effectively full employment.

  • UN to rich nations: Don't undermine COVAX vaccine program

    The head of the World Health Organization pleaded with rich countries on Monday to check before ordering additional COVID-19 vaccine shots for themselves whether that undermines efforts to get vaccine shots to poorer nations. Wealthy nations have snapped up several billion vaccine doses while some countries in the developing world have little or none. European nations have given financial support to the U.N.-backed COVAX effort to get vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people and are considering sharing some of their own doses — though they haven't specified when or exactly how many.

  • Russia's COVID-19 vaccination drive slowly picking up speed

    Maria Piparinen and other elderly residents of Ikhala were relieved when they heard that doctors were finally bringing a few doses of the coronavirus vaccine to their remote, snowy village in the Russian region of Karelia, near the border with Finland. The village of wooden houses — carved out of a dense forest of fir trees about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Finnish border and 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of St. Petersburg — is one of several in the Karelia region where Russia’s vaccination campaign has arrived in recent weeks. At one point in December, Karelia recorded a daily average of 75.7 cases per 100,000 people, the highest rate in Russia as a whole, which had been averaging 18.8 recorded cases per 100,000.

  • Fauci: Returning Students to In-Person Learning Is ‘Not an Easy Issue’

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said returning students to in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic is “not an easy issue,” though the “default position is that we should try to do everything we can to get the children back to school safely.” In an interview with Meet the Press that aired Sunday, host Chuck Todd asked Fauci if he would feel comfortable going into a classroom and teaching, adding that it has understandably caused “consternation” as scientists say reopening classrooms is “relatively safe” and teachers argue they are still taking a risk in returning to schools. “You know it’s tough because I have not been in that situation,” Fauci said. “I can tell you I have a daughter who I adore who’s actually doing just that right now as we speak in a city far from Washington, D.C. so, I understand the concern that people have.” “There’s so many complicated issues: how the teachers feel, how the parents feel about the possibility of bringing infection back home,” he said, adding that the “default position is that we should try to do everything we can to get the children back to school safely.” “It’s not an easy issue,” Fauci added. Anybody who says it is an easy decision to make is not looking at the complexity of it.” WATCH: Dr. Fauci tells @ChuckTodd that the "default position is that we should try to do everything we can to get the children back to school safely." #MTP Fauci: "It is not an easy issue. Anybody who says it is an easy decision to make is not looking at the complexity of it." pic.twitter.com/1HmmKQYiNW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 21, 2021 Todd asked Fauci, “Based on the CDC guidelines, what level of risk is an unvaccinated teacher taking right now by going in a reopened in school?” “You cannot give a numerical figure to that,” Fauci responded. “You can’t say, ‘What is the risk? Give me a number.’” He continued: “I mean obviously being in school is very similar to being in the community, so the risk of a teacher getting infected in the school is very likely very much similar to what you would see in the community. But we don’t know that yet.” Fauci said studies have not been done “where you can quantitate and make a decision” based on the outcome. “The data get fuzzy when you try to compare what happens when you’re not in the school versus what happens when you are in the school,” he said. However, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky earlier this month supported schools reopening safely, saying there is “increasing data” that students can safely return to the classroom. A peer-reviewed study from the American Academy of Pediatrics of more than 90,000 students and staff attending school in-person at eleven school districts found that only 32 COVID-19 infections were acquired within schools and no instances of child-to-adult transmission of the virus were reported. “Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools,” Walensky said.

  • 'Vaccines are safe': Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated after touring Michigan Pfizer plant

    The trip is President Biden's second visit to a politically crucial Midwest state as he pitches his COVID-19 relief package.

  • Capehart compares and contrasts Biden vs. Trump, celebrating ‘returned order’

    Donald Trump versus President Joe Biden are contrasted a few weeks into the Biden administration by Jonathan Capehart in this week’s ‘Bye Line,’ which celebrates a ‘returned order’ to the White House.

  • Fake snow? Conspiracy theory claims Texas weather ‘government-generated’

    TikTok users attempt to prove recent snowfall ‘synthetic’ and part of sinister state plot

  • Novak Djokovic 'couldn't sleep' after Australian Open win

    World number one Novak Djokovic demolished Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title and extend his record-breaking reign at Melbourne Park Sunday. --Duration: 01:22

  • Houston mayor says Texas should pay for residents' "exorbitant" energy bills

    Mayor Sylvester Turner says the state government should foot the bill for high energy costs in the wake of a devastating storm.

  • Capitol Police officer: Rioters 'beat police officers with Blue Lives Matter flags'

    A Capitol Police officer is speaking out about the Jan. 6 riot in a new interview, describing feeling "scared" as "terrorists" attacked the Capitol building and fearing they would "take me out." Officer Harry Dunn, who was at the Capitol during last month's riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump, spoke with ABC News in an interview that aired Monday, offering a harrowing account of his experience and describing how police officers "fought with these people who were prepared for a fight." "I was scared," Dunn said. "I was absolutely scared. I'm on this platform — I'm a big guy, I'm 6'7", I'm this giant person — and we had our guns out, and I'm thinking, all these people out there, they're armed, too. And I'm like, 'I'm going to get shot. They're going to take me out.'" At one point, Dunn told ABC he confronted a group of rioters who had "the nerve" to be carrying a Blue Lives Matter flag while there were "dozens of officers down." He also described how some of the rioters began calling him the N-word, and "everybody" in the crowd "joined in with them," with Dunn adding that there were "a large number of people in that crowd that were racists." After the riot ended, Dunn recalled looking over the damage and reflecting on what had happened. "I sat down with a good friend of mine, [and] I said, 'Is this America? What the hell just happened?'" Dunn said. "And I told him, 'Man, I got called [the N-word] a couple dozen times today protecting this building. Is this America? They beat police officers with Blue Lives Matter flags. They fought us, they had Confederate flags in the U.S. Capitol." Dunn also praised Eugene Goodman, the officer who has been hailed as a hero for his actions during his riot, while noting there were "so many Eugene Goodmans that weren't caught on camera that day." More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayResign, Andrew CuomoTed Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughters

  • Looking Back at Kate Middleton's First Ever Official Engagement

    Her much-anticipated introduction to royal life followed years of being shielded from the limelight as Prince William's girlfriend.

  • How Progressives Are Building Power in the Biden White House

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIn order to understand just how open the lines of communication are between the progressive left and President Joe Biden, look no further than White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s call log.Klain speaks to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “quite often,” recently talked to freshman Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), a newly minted Squad member, and has conversations with many “less famous” individuals in the Democratic Party’s left wing on a regular basis, he told The Daily Beast in an interview. Almost always, those chats are conducted over the phone.“Progressives are a big part of our party and making sure their voices are heard here at the White House is a big part of my job,” said Klain. On Friday, he confirmed that several progressive hires for new roles within the White House will soon be made public.Klain’s frequent communication with top leaders on the left is part of a critical, emerging infrastructure within the White House. The goal, described by three White House officials, including the chief of staff, is not only to elevate their ideas and concerns, but to make them a permanent part of the policy making process.Famously known for teetering on the periphery of power within their own party, progressives now have direct access to the administration, jettisoning an initial assumption that the activist class would merely be tolerated in Bidenworld. The escalating dynamic—a mix of phone calls, briefing invitations, and broader mutual courtship—represents a notable shift from how progressives conducted business under former President Barack Obama, when many felt alienated and sidelined, and how some expected to carry on early into the Biden era. Together, it captures the key alliances forming behind the scenes between the White House and passionate liberals on the outside.When Biden announced Klain, an amiable loyalist and seasoned operator, as his first appointment last November, many Democrats across the party’s spectrum praised his selection. He’s since become a point of rapid response for many on the left who are angling to get within earshot of the president.Ron Klain Will Be the Best Ebola Czar YetBut the progressive pursuit is not up to Klain alone.“One of our key goals… is to ensure that we’re engaging partners, that we’re mobilizing partners and leaders around the president’s agenda,” a second White House official told The Daily Beast, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal communications. “What I say to people is: ‘Set yourself loose. If you have these relationships, we’re all here to serve this broad coalition.’”Climate activists are among those building some of the strongest bonds within the White House. During the transition, Biden and Sanders allies created a special task force to address goals like a Green New Deal and reducing the country’s fossil fuel reliance. In his inauguration address, the president called the global catastrophe “a climate in crisis.”Evan Weber, co-founder and political director of the Sunrise Movement, has since muscled his way into discussions about their aggressive agenda. So much so that when he needs to contact John Kerry, the former secretary of state and newly appointed climate czar, the two find time to chat. Weber speaks to Kerry, Gina McCarthy, the White House’s national climate adviser, and other officials “on a weekly basis, if not a daily basis,” according to a source with knowledge of the talks.Dems Urged Not to ‘Waste a Second’ Negotiating as Republicans Back Away From COVID Relief Yasmine Taeb has experienced a similarly warm reception from the White House. In late December, Taeb, a human rights lawyer, was among a group of activists who compiled and sent a book of 100 progressive foreign policy practitioners to incoming administration officials hoping to influence important staffing decisions. Just a few months later, she said officials had consulted the list and made “several” hires from the recommendations, with others currently in the process of being interviewed.“The White House referred to it as a ‘fantastic resource’ and I’ve been in touch with them regularly about it,” said Taeb, sharing details of a positive email she received from an administration contact. “I’m trying to work to ensure that we get as many of the candidates that we recommended into the administration as possible,” she said. “They are in fact using it for staffing purposes.”On the inside, other officials echoed that desire to engage regularly. “This is very much in line with who he is,” said a third White House official about Biden’s pledge to unify ideologically divergent groups. “He wants to make sure that there’s open communication, open lines. He wants to make sure he doesn’t leave anyone out. He wants to hear from folks.”After the hard-fought Democratic primary and general election concluded, Biden promised to assemble a “broad coalition” to defeat former President Donald Trump. In doing so, many progressives temporarily withheld their usual criticisms, mindful of that end goal. As the first few days of Biden’s term came together, he rolled out staff that alleviated concerns that he might put a hawkish foreign policy fixture or overt career corporatist, for example, as key department heads. When Tony Blinken and Janet Yellen were announced as secretaries of state and treasury, respectively, progressives exhaled.In the following weeks, activists took note of other figures who could potentially become allies on the inside. On the Council of Economic Advisers, Jared Bernstein, formerly of the Economic Policy Institute, and Heather Boushey, who co-founded the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, are viewed as formidable forces to promote their shared worldview. Sharon Block, a veteran of Obamaworld and Harvard Law School who joined the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs as its associate administrator, is considered a friendly voice for the left. Klain said more high-profile regulatory hires are in the works.Progressives: Our Time Is Now. Manchin: Not So Fast.“Progressives are eager to know the right point of contact for outside groups, especially those who want to help shape and sell the policy agenda,” said Tom Perriello, the executive director of the Open Society Foundations. “They want a relationship more like a governing partnership than a posture of constant pressure, and so far that seems to be working.”That appears to be consistent among several policy concentrations. Julie Chávez Rodriguez, a former senior official during the latter half of Biden’s campaign, now leads the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs; Cristóbal Alex, who served as president of Latino Victory Fund, is now deputy cabinet secretary within the White House; and Gautam Raghavan, who was chief of staff to Rep. Pramilya Jayapal (D-WA), a key negotiator on Capitol Hill, is currently deputy director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. Arguably even more than other highly visible members, Jayapal is seen as an influential dealmaker across the party divide, particularly on the COVID-19 relief package.Nearly a year into the pandemic, where issues around unemployment reached crisis levels, progressives were slotted into top positions within Biden’s Labor Department. The president ultimately tapped Marty Walsh, the former mayor of Boston, to lead the agency—but only after having a discussion with Sanders, who was also under consideration. Two former campaign advisers to Sanders, Analilia Mejia and Josh Orton, now hold prominent roles within the agency; Orton is Walsh’s senior policy adviser and Mejia is deputy director of the women’s bureau. Previously entrenched in both the politics and policies central to making Sandersworld tick, Orton, in particular, has developed alliances on the left that allow him to relay information directly to Walsh. In other areas, Biden has tapped top talent from Warren’s roster, including nominating Rohit Chopra, a close policy hand, to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.“We’ll go to them,” the first White House official said about their strategy. “Of course we want people to come to us, but we will do anything and everything to build these partnerships. In some cases it’s joining their meetings and joining their coalition convenings, in other cases it’s them joining ours.”Elaborating on the internal play-by-play of the developing relationships, the official said that they have privately walked progressives through details of the president’s most pressing priorities and implementation plans through invitation-only briefings, including around his immigration agenda and the American Rescue Plan.“I always say, [if there’s] somebody on this list that needs to be on it that you don’t see, send it to me and we’ll add them,” the official said, specifically referencing solicitations to left-wing Democrats through email invitations.Not every announcement, however, has been equally embraced. Last month, Biden appointed Susan Rice, Obama’s national security adviser whom some progressives view skeptically, to lead the Domestic Policy Council. Rice previously ran the National Security Council, an inter-agency job by definition. He also appointed former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), another moderate Democrat, to run the Office of Public Engagement. Both jobs typically involve heavy outreach to outside organizations.At the center of the intra-party debate, for now, is Neera Tanden, Biden’s choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden is known for being unsympathetic and even antagonistic toward progressives, often through her personal Twitter account. While Tanden apologized profusely to both Republicans and Democrats during her Senate confirmation hearings, her words did not assuage the concerns of at least one member in her own party. Moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he would not vote to confirm her, a revelation that possibly throws her entire nomination into jeopardy.Outside the White House, other progressives are discreetly increasing their activities. On Wednesday, more than 100 community leaders and activists who supported Sanders convened a private Zoom meeting to discuss their chief policy concerns. Some individuals on the call, which was accessed by The Daily Beast, were delegates for his two presidential bids; others are closely tied to the senator and are in regular contact with top leaders in Congress.During one impassioned moment of the roughly 90-minute conversation, a prominent activist inveighed against Manchin and fellow centrist Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). “We’ve got two senators… that are going to have to be pushed on everything,” the source said before rattling off a handful of others, including Sens. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) and Jon Tester (D-MT) as possibly stifling progressive legislation.Still, the bulk of the conversation focused on Congress, not the White House. “No more happy talk!” the activist said loudly. “It’s Democrats over there this time, it’s not Mitch McConnell,” the source continued, predicting that there’s “nothing” progressives care about in “any deep way” that will garner Republican support.“That’s delusional,” the source exclaimed. “We don’t live in that world!”The nighttime Zoom call was a microcosm of what the White House may face from more fervent activists as differences of scale on certain policies begin to expose party-wide fissures. Two priorities currently being discussed on the left, raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour and forgiving $50,000 of federal student loan debt, have the potential to do that.Klain says he is well aware that some progressives aren’t too fond of traditional Democrats. He also understands that they won’t always bend.“I absolutely know that,” he said. Instead, his approach relies on having “regular conversations”—as opposed to needlessly adversarial ones—with those who are willing to come to the table.“People call with their suggestions, I listen, try to be respectful,” he added. “Sometimes people are happy, sometimes people aren’t, but we keep the dialogue going either way.”Asked if he considers himself as some kind of a left whisperer, capable of corralling the critical from within the administration, he demurred.“I’m not sure I consider myself a ‘left whisperer,’” Klain said. “Whatever that is.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Supreme Court declined to hear Stormy Daniels' appeal in her libel lawsuit against Trump

    Daniels had unsuccessfully sued Trump for libel in the lower courts over a 2018 tweet where he questioned her story of being intimated at his behest.

  • Commentary: Rush Limbaugh’s real legacy: He planted the seed from which Fox News, and Donald Trump, grew

    Rush Limbaugh died last week. His impact on our nation’s discourse and polity will long outlive him. Many Americans had been puzzled when President Donald Trump bestowed upon Limbaugh our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. After all, previous honorees include Cesar Chavez, Martin Luther King and the crew of Apollo 13. I, however, was not surprised. Because ...

  • Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama Launch Renegades Podcast

    Former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have joined forces on Renegades: Born in the USA, an eight-show podcast series where the friends discuss topics including race, fatherhood, marriage, and the state of America. The first two episodes – "American Skin: Race in the United States" and "Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship" – dropped today on…

  • Ex-Trump official Matt Pottinger faults China for virus cover-up

    Pottinger said the head of China's CDC was unaware the coronavirus was spreading until late December 2019.