Biden White House held up in infrastructure deal with Republicans in Congress

President Biden plans to meet with West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, leader of a group of Republican senators trying to hammer out an infrastructure deal with the White House and Democrats. Weijia Jiang has the details.

- President Biden is making a bipartisan push to get his infrastructure deal through Congress. Today he plans to meet with West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito. She's a leader of a group of Republican senators trying to hammer out a deal. Now, those Republicans are trying to limit the size of the package. And the president is appealing to Democrats to back him up. Weijia Jiang is at the White House with more on the story. Weijia, good morning to you. The question is, how close are they to reaching a deal?

WEIJIA JIANG: Good morning, Gale. They're getting closer. But they're not there yet. And now White House officials, they want at least a clear path forward on infrastructure by Monday. They are worried though that if a divided Congress cannot reach compromise on this, which is something that has widespread public support, they won't be able to achieve anything else on President Biden's agenda. The latest Republican offer offers $1 trillion about for projects to fix roads, bridges, and rails, closer to President Biden's $1.7 trillion proposal. But the White House is drawing attention to several things that are not funded in the GOP package like fixing veterans hospitals, removing dangerous lead pipes, and funding clean energy jobs. As the debate continues, President Biden took a rare swipe at two members of his own party.

JOE BIDEN: I hear all the folks on TV saying, why doesn't Biden get this done? Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends.

WEIJIA JIANG: President Biden is referencing to moderate Democrats, West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema. They are breaking with him and most Democrats by opposing a corporate tax hike to pay for the infrastructure plan. The president is making moves in the Arctic. The administration announced an end to a Trump-era oil drilling program in Alaska that is considered sacred ground by an indigenous group. It's a wildlife refuge. Anthony.

- Weijia, thank you.

Recommended Stories

  • Top GOP senator: Easing police protections hurts departments

    The Senate’s top Republican on Tuesday linked Democrats’ efforts to make it easier to sue police officers to problems many law enforcement agencies are having recruiting and retaining personnel, drawing a hard line on the thorniest divide between bargainers seeking compromise on legislation revamping police procedures. The remarks by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., suggested it would be difficult to win crucial Republican votes for a deal erasing the protection that individual officers generally have from civil lawsuits. The Democratic-run House approved legislation earlier this year ending that shield, and many Democrats and social justice groups want its elimination included in any agreement.

  • Sinopharm can provide more than 1 billion COVID-19 shots beyond China in second half of year

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has the capacity to provide more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world beyond China in the second half of this year, the firm's chairman Liu Jingzhen said late on Wednesday. That level of supply capability assumes vaccination demand in China is being met, Liu said at a panel of the Global Health Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia. "Our annual production capacity exceeds 5 billion doses," Liu said, "This is our own capacity."

  • RNC Will Advise Presidential Nominee to Skip Debates Unless Reforms Adopted

    RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel penned a letter to the nonpartisan CPD to voice her objections to the way the commission holds debates, Fox News first reported.

  • Republican dissidents have a mailing list problem

    The practicalities that make a party split unlikely to happen

  • Finance Pro Rachel Cruze Shares the Biggest Money Mistake You’re Probably Making

    Rachel Cruze is a personal finance expert and the author of "Know Yourself, Know Your Money." She is also the host of "The Rachel Cruze Show," where she shares practical tips to save more money, get...

  • ZipRecruiter CEO: 'Now is the best time if you're a job seeker'

    Now may be the best time to start your job hunt if you want to stay ahead of the competition, according to one expert.

  • Tesla to buy more than $1 billion of Australian battery minerals a year

    Tesla said it expects to spend more than $1 billion a year on battery raw materials from Australia given the country's reliable mining industry and responsible production practices. Robyn Denholm, chair of the U.S. carmaker, said on Wednesday that Australia, which is rich in minerals used for batteries like lithium and nickel, is poised to benefit as developing supply chains for electric vehicle batteries and the green energy age focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG). "We expect our spend on Australian minerals to increase to more than $1 billion per annum for the next few years," Denholm, an Australian, told a Minerals Council of Australia event.

  • Get Your 'Pride On' With Group Zwift Rides This June for the LGBTQIA+ Community

    It’s time to give ‘Pride Ons’ in Watopia!

  • Letters to the Editor: McConnell, GOP betray democracy in opposing Jan. 6 commission

    Remove blinders House and Senate Republicans — including all from Kentucky — overwhelmingly voted to not have a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection which was a direct attack on their workplace, costing the lives of police officers. It’s clear they fear former President Donald Trump will not regain power or, for some, their own roles in these events. It’s a good thing these cowards weren’t around after Pearl Harbor as they would not only have failed to hold Japan accounta

  • White House announces a new plan to narrow the racial wealth gap

    Yahoo Finance's Jess Smith explains the White House's new iniative and President Biden's trip to Tulsa Oklahoma.

  • Dubai Left Behind as World’s Prime Property Hotspots Thrive

    (Bloomberg) -- A supply glut that’s held down Dubai’s property prices for over half a decade will likely keep it on the sidelines of a global upswing in values of prime residential real estate.Fast emerging from the pandemic slump, the construction industry will deliver an estimated 62,000 homes in the emirate this year and nearly 63,500 in 2022, which would be the most since 2009, according to consultancy firm Knight Frank LLP.The burst of supply will probably leave Dubai, alongside Buenos Aires, as the only two cities in Knight Frank’s selection of 25 prime locations to witness a decline in values for their top-end residential properties.“The supply-demand imbalance has been a defining feature of Dubai’s residential market ever since the Great Recession of 2008-09,” said Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank. “Looking at the next few years, this looks set to persist.”The Rich Find Haven in Dubai, and Luxury Home-Sale Boom EnsuesWhile the wealthiest home buyers who fled virus lockdowns for Dubai have helped spur demand for luxury homes earlier this year, the improvement hasn’t been uniform. Much of the city’s real estate is still working through an oversupply that drove down values by over a third since 2014.The pandemic compounded the pressures from job losses and departures of foreign workers, chipping away at demand for rentals. The booming residential pipeline suggests that chronic oversupply will remain a key vulnerability for Dubai, one of seven sheikdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates.Still, the outlook also means that Dubai will be a relative bargain for buyers with deep pockets. A million dollars can buy 165 square meters (1,776 square feet) of space in Dubai, around five times more than in London or New York, according to Knight Frank. Dubai has 42,356 homes valued at $1 million, second only to the U.K. capital.The values of prime homes, worth 3.6 million dirhams ($1 million) or more, are forecast to decline 2% in 2021 after dropping 6% in 2020, Knight Frank estimates.Home prices overall are set to fall 2% to 3% while single-family properties -- known locally as villas and making up about a third of the city’s residential supply -- are likely to climb 3% to 4%, Durrani said.While some completion delays are likely, “it does appear as though the market is being supplied with more homes than can be absorbed,” he added.Dubai’s Property Glut Means Two More Years of Price Declines Still, Knight Frank forecasts prices will decline at a slower pace thanks to easing travel restrictions and plans to stage the postponed Expo 2020 later this year.With “an improved economic outlook, business confidence is rising and that is filtering through to the property market in the form of heightened interest and rising deal volumes,” Durrani said.(Updates with comment on supply delays in 10th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden announces a new plan to narrow the racial wealth gap including $100 billion more in federal contracts to small businesses and rules to end housing discrimination

    Biden's plan, announced on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, aims to provide extra federal contacts to disadvantaged businesses.

  • Lawrence to Bryn Mawr CTA project groundbreaking Wed.

    Mayor Lightfoot, Sen. Dick Durbin and others attended a groundbreaking in Edgewater Wednesday for a North Side CTA project.

  • Chicago breaks ground on AIDS garden

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join political and community leaders to officially break ground on the AIDS Garden Chicago.

  • Japan to donate additional $800 million, vaccines to WHO's COVAX body - media

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to pledge an additional $800 million to the World Health Organisation's COVAX programme, which provides COVID-19 vaccines to countries in need, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday. Japan has already pledged $200 million to COVAX, and the country is expected to announce donations of vaccine doses to the programme, the newspaper said without citing a source. Suga will serve as host for an online COVAX summit on Wednesday, which will also be attended by United States Vice President Kamala Harris, philanthropist Bill Gates, and representatives from Group of Seven nations.

  • When will you be comfortable removing your mask?

    Massachusetts dropped its statewide mask mandate, but not everyone is ready to go out without one -- and some businesses still require them.

  • Leaders of Israel's anti-Netanyahu coalition get extra police protection as Netanyahu battles ouster

    Leaders of Israel's anti-Netanyahu coalition get extra police protection as Netanyahu battles ouster

  • U.S. citizen imprisoned in Russia calls on Biden to raise issue at Putin summit

    Paul Whelan, the American businessman imprisoned in Russia on spying charges, called on President Biden to resolve the issue of U.S. citizens being detained for political reasons during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month.Why it matters: Whelan's message, delivered during an interview with CNN from a Russian labor camp, comes ahead of an early test for Biden's promise to hold Moscow to account for its abuses.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • Meat producer JBS says expects most plants working Wednesday

    A ransomware attack on the world's largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. Brazil's JBS SA, however, said late Tuesday that it had made “significant progress” in dealing with the cyberattack and expects the “vast majority” of its plants to be operating on Wednesday. “Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat," Andre Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA, said in a statement.

  • China's Xi calls for greater global media reach

    China President Xi Jinping said the country must improve the way it tells its "stories" to a global audience as it seeks to develop an international voice that reflects its status on the world stage, official news agency Xinhua reported. Speaking at a Communist Party study meeting, Xi said it was crucial for China to improve its ability to spread its messages globally in order to present a "true, three-dimensional and comprehensive China", Xinhua said on Tuesday. China needed to develop an "international voice" to match its national strength and global status, Xinhua said, citing Xi.