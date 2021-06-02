Biden White House held up in infrastructure deal with Republicans in Congress

President Biden plans to meet with West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, leader of a group of Republican senators trying to hammer out an infrastructure deal with the White House and Democrats. Weijia Jiang has the details.

- President Biden is making a bipartisan push to get his infrastructure deal through Congress. Today he plans to meet with West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito. She's a leader of a group of Republican senators trying to hammer out a deal. Now, those Republicans are trying to limit the size of the package. And the president is appealing to Democrats to back him up. Weijia Jiang is at the White House with more on the story. Weijia, good morning to you. The question is, how close are they to reaching a deal?

WEIJIA JIANG: Good morning, Gale. They're getting closer. But they're not there yet. And now White House officials, they want at least a clear path forward on infrastructure by Monday. They are worried though that if a divided Congress cannot reach compromise on this, which is something that has widespread public support, they won't be able to achieve anything else on President Biden's agenda. The latest Republican offer offers $1 trillion about for projects to fix roads, bridges, and rails, closer to President Biden's $1.7 trillion proposal. But the White House is drawing attention to several things that are not funded in the GOP package like fixing veterans hospitals, removing dangerous lead pipes, and funding clean energy jobs. As the debate continues, President Biden took a rare swipe at two members of his own party.

JOE BIDEN: I hear all the folks on TV saying, why doesn't Biden get this done? Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends.

WEIJIA JIANG: President Biden is referencing to moderate Democrats, West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema. They are breaking with him and most Democrats by opposing a corporate tax hike to pay for the infrastructure plan. The president is making moves in the Arctic. The administration announced an end to a Trump-era oil drilling program in Alaska that is considered sacred ground by an indigenous group. It's a wildlife refuge. Anthony.

- Weijia, thank you.