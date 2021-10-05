Biden White House lifts ban on family-planning-clinic abortion referrals

Reuters
The son of late Philippines strongman Ferdinand Marcos declared on Tuesday he will run for president, ending speculation about his political ambitions but stirring anger among victims of his father's brutal era of martial law. Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the only son of the late dictator who ruled the Philippines for almost two decades until his 1986 overthrow, offered a "unifying" brand of leadership he said could the heal the country after its COVID-19 crisis. "Join me in this noblest of causes and we will succeed," Marcos, a longtime politician popularly known as "Bongbong" and more recently, BBM, said in a three-minute speech streamed on social media.