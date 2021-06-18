Biden White House says report US held back Ukraine aid is 'nonsense'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kaelan Deese
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The White House denied reports President Joe Biden's administration froze military aid to Ukraine following the announcement of a summit this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The idea that we have held back security assistance to Ukraine is nonsense. Just last week — in the run-up to the U.S.-Russia Summit — we provided a $150 million package of security assistance, including lethal assistance," said press secretary Jen Psaki in a press release Friday.

The response from the White House came hours after Politico reported the Biden administration temporarily halted a military aid package to Ukraine that would have included lethal weapons to address aggressive Russian troop advancements along the Ukraine border earlier this year. The report cited four sources familiar with internal discussions on the matter who claimed the package would be worth up to $100 million.

BIDEN FREEZES MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE AFTER PUTIN SUMMIT AS LEADERS PLEA FOR HELP

Psaki said the administration had "now provided the entire amount appropriated by Congress through the Ukraine security assistance initiative."

The press secretary also restated Biden's comments two days before the summit in Geneva, in which he said the administration would maintain putting Ukraine "in the position to be able to continue to resist Russian physical aggression."

Ukraine has been battling Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbass region of its country, which provides vital land access to the Sea of Azov and the Crimean Peninsula. Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and a protracted war in Ukraine still simmers seven years later.

"We have also prepared contingency funds in the event of a further Russian incursion into Ukraine," Psaki said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"As President Biden told President Putin directly, we will stand unwavering in support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the press secretary added.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Joe Biden, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, National Security

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Biden White House says report US held back Ukraine aid is 'nonsense'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What is the Catholic Communion controversy?

    A committee of U.S. Catholic bishops is getting to work on a policy document that has stirred controversy among their colleagues before a word of it has even been written. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a document “on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church” that some bishops hope will be a rebuke for politicians who support abortion rights but continue to receive Communion. IS THIS AIMED AT PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN?

  • Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting California Gov. Gavin Newsom

    A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of assaulting Gov. Gavin Newsom in Oakland, California, according to authorities.

  • Over 7,000 affidavits delivered to Michigan lawmakers claim election fraud

    Hundreds of people concerned about the integrity of the Nov. 2020 election gathered outside the Michigan Capitol Thursday to protest and deliver roughly 7,000 affidavits claiming fraud and demanding a forensic audit.

  • Democrats face divide crafting multitrillion-dollar bill without GOP

    From price tag to policy, the party faces a series of internal splits about how to write a budget resolution that can bypass the Senate filibuster.

  • Why Ethiopia’s 'alphabet generation' feel betrayed by Abiy

    PM Abiy Ahmed swept to power after mass protests, but his Oromo community still feel like outsiders.

  • NYC Pays Record $110 Million of Public Funds: Election Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City has paid out a record $110 million to candidates running in the June 22 primary, including $39 million for the mayor’s race. In their final televised appearance together before Election Day, the eight leading Democratic candidates for mayor debated crime and policing, housing and homelessness, budgets, climate change and undocumented immigrants. The debate got heated when candidates were asked to identify the worst ideas proposed by their rivals.Early voting ends Jun

  • NYC mayoral primary will be big test for ranked vote system

    Voters will likely pick the next mayor of New York City next week in a Democratic primary that will also be a major test of ranked choice voting, a system that lets voters rank several candidates in order of preference instead of choosing just one. Two years after city voters approved a measure to use the ranked choice system for primaries and special elections, Democrats will be asked to rank their top five out of 13 mayoral candidates on Tuesday's ballot. The primary winner will almost certainly win the November general election in overwhelmingly Democratic New York City.

  • The exhibitions giving us a glimpse into Prince Philip’s head and heart

    “One wishes them a long and happy life together, to set an example to the nation of what marriage can be like,” reflected a 30-something diarist in rural Berkshire, in November 1947, on newspaper coverage of the wedding of Princess Elizabeth, now our Queen, to the newly created Duke of Edinburgh. With hindsight, we know that the Royal couple did exactly this, their marriage of 73 years markedly happy and supportive. Undoubtedly, his choice of wife changed the life of the former Prince Philip of

  • What's next for that cannonball that was found in downtown?

    It's an interesting discovery, but could there be more? According to Houston history, there might be!

  • Man pleads guilty to shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally

    A supporter of former President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to felony charges for firing his handgun into a carful of Black girls who were arguing with pro-Trump agitators near the Iowa Capitol last December, injuring one. Michael McKinney, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury, charges that each carry up to 10 years in prison. McKinney, an Army veteran and resident of Saint Charles, Iowa, admitted that he intentionally fired into the girls’ vehicle, “causing the occupants to fear serious injury from my action.”

  • Biden administration wants nuclear deal done before Iran's new president takes power

    The Biden administration wants to finalize a deal with Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal in the six weeks remaining before a new Iranian president is inaugurated, a U.S. official tells Axios.Key quote: The official said it would be "concerning" if talks dragged on into early August, when Iran's transition is due to take place. "If we don't have a deal before a new government is formed, I think that would raise serious questions about how achievable it's going to be," the official said.Get

  • First astronauts blast off for China's new space station

    The first astronauts for China's new space station blasted off on Thursday for the country's longest crewed mission to date, a landmark step in establishing Beijing as a major space power. The trio launched on a Long March-2F rocket for the Tiangong station, where they will spend three months, in a much-anticipated blast-off broadcast live on state TV. Lift-off happened at 9:22 am (0122 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch centre in northwest China's Gobi desert, with the rocket rising in clouds of smok

  • Jennifer Granholm Still Has High Hopes for the Infrastructure Bill

    In an exclusive interview, the energy secretary talks about what Joe Manchin wants, her visit to a West Virginia coal mine, and how to create the political will to take on the climate crisis

  • Western heat wave threatens health in vulnerable communities

    The record-breaking temperatures this week are a weather emergency, scientists and health care experts say, with heat responsible for more deaths in the U.S. than all other natural disasters combined. With more frequent and intense heat waves likely because of climate change and the worst drought in modern history, they say communities must better protect the vulnerable, like homeless people and those who live in ethnically and racially diverse low-income neighborhoods. “This heat has an important effect on people and their health,” said Dr. Suganya Karuppana, chief medical director at the Valle del Sol community health clinics in Arizona.

  • Biden's silence on capital punishment is irking fellow death penalty opponents

    Biden's silence on capital punishment is irking fellow death penalty opponents

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. THE FACTS: Both virus variants and brain wave frequencies are named using letters from the Greek alphabet. As news about the delta COVID-19 variant made headlines, posts online began falsely claiming that the new variants were being named after brain waves or frequencies.

  • Column: Golf's ultimate grinder doesn't give up easily

    Richard Bland spent 25 years lugging his golf clubs across Europe, chasing a dream that improbably came true last month at the age of 48. The win helped get him into only the second U.S. Open of his career, and it didn’t take long for Bland to get into a groove at Torrey Pines.

  • Biden freezes military aid to Ukraine after Putin summit as leaders plea for help

    As Russia mounted 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border in March, the White House and the Department of Defense readied a $100 million military assistance package that was frozen once President Joe Biden announced a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to reports.

  • Rumors of U.S. Secretly Harboring Top China Official Swirl

    HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty ImagesChinese-language anti-communist media and Twitter are abuzz this week with rumors that a vice minister of State Security, Dong Jingwei defected in mid-February, flying from Hong Kong to the United States with his daughter, Dong Yang.Dong Jingwei supposedly gave the U.S. information about the Wuhan Institute of Virology that changed the stance of the Biden administration concerning the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.Dong is, or was, a longtime official in Chin

  • Biden White House pauses Ukraine military aid package

    The Biden administration has temporarily paused a military aid package to Ukraine that included lethal weapons, according to Politico. The big picture: The aid package — which would be worth up to $100 million — was created in response to aggressive Russian troop movements along Ukraine's border this spring, per Politico. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Officials on the National Security Council decided to pause the aid package after Russia announced it