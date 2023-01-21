Biden willing to discuss debt ceiling with Republican leader as default looms

4
·2 min read

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy both indicated Friday they are willing to discuss raising the US debt ceiling, as Democratic and Republican lawmakers head toward a high-stakes clash over raising the nation's borrowing limit.

Their comments come one day after the US Treasury Department began taking "extraordinary measures" to help temporarily reduce the amount of outstanding debt subject to the limit, currently set at $31.4 trillion, and avoid defaulting on its payments.

Republicans, who took control of the House of Representatives earlier this month, have threatened to block the usual annual rubber stamping of a rise in the limit.

But White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre insisted in a statement Friday that "raising the debt ceiling is not a negotiation," and that Biden wants to talk with Republican McCarthy on a "range of issues" as the speaker begins his tenure.

Raising the debt ceiling "is an obligation of this country and its leaders to avoid economic chaos," Jean-Pierre said.

"Congress has always done it, and the president expects them to do their duty once again," she added.

"That is not negotiable."

Earlier Friday, McCarthy indicated in a tweet that he is open to raising the debt limit as part of talks on spending cuts.

"President Biden: I accept your invitation to sit down and discuss a responsible debt ceiling increase to address irresponsible government spending," he posted.

"I look forward to our meeting."

Jean-Pierre said the meeting would touch on several economic topics, including Democrat Biden's plans to cut the nation's budget deficit "by making the wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share," rather than by slashing politically sensitive social spending.

"We are going to have a clear debate on two different visions for the country -- one that cuts Social Security, and one that protects it -- and the president is happy to discuss that with the speaker," she said in the statement.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned earlier in the day that the United States could trigger a "global financial crisis" if it defaults on debt payments, causing an increase in borrowing costs and undermining the role of the dollar as an international reserve currency.

"I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," she wrote in a letter to congressional leadership Thursday.

Debates surrounding spending and raising the debt ceiling have grown increasingly contentious in recent years, though Congress has acted 78 times to permanently or temporarily deal with the limit since 1960, under both Republican and Democratic presidents.

caw/md

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: We're going to have a discussion about U.S. debt with House leader

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to "have a discussion" with House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on U.S. debt amid a looming debate about raising the debt ceiling. At an event with city mayors, Biden said a U.S. debt default would be a calamity unlike anything ever seen in the United States financially. "The debt we're paying on, and we're gonna have a little discussion about that with the new majority leader of the House, has accumulated over 200 years," Biden said, not citing McCarthy by name.

  • Adam Kinzinger Is Wondering What The Republican Party 'Believes Anymore'

    Kinzinger said there’s “pretty good odds” the Justice Department will bring charges against former President Donald Trump.

  • Biden, McCarthy to meet on debt limit as Yellen warns of consequences

    DAKAR/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday warned that the U.S. government cannot choose to pay some bills over others if Congress fails to raise the borrowing limit, as President Joe Biden and top Republican Kevin McCarthy made plans to meet to discuss the issue. Speaking to reporters in Senegal, Yellen warned that Washington could spur a global financial crisis and undermine the role of the dollar if it does not raise the $31.4 trillion debt limit. Biden, meanwhile, told a gathering of U.S. mayors that "we're going to have a discussion" with Republican House of Representatives Speaker McCarthy about raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

  • Trump calls for jailing journalists who broke Supreme Court’s draft abortion decision

    Former President Trump is calling for the jailing of the journalists who published a leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. Last spring, Politico reporters Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward published a blockbuster report on a draft opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn the landmark abortion ruling.…

  • 'Some will die': Indiana Supreme Court mulls future of near-total abortion ban

    The state's solicitor general pushed the Indiana Supreme Court to overturn a court injunction preventing the enforcement of a near-total abortion ban.

  • Lithium Futures Gather Momentum Amid EV Battery Metals Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- CME Group Inc.’s lithium contract is showing the first signs of life since its 2021 inception as demand soars for battery metals key to the transition away from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Slash to Global WorkforceNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US

  • North Korea passes new defense budget

    The Supreme People’s Assembly members devoted 15.9% of this year’s national budget to defense spending.

  • Israel Says No Stroke Risk Associated With Pfizer/BioNTech Updated COVID-19 Shots

    Israel health ministry official said Isreal had not identified any evidence linking strokes to an updated coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX). "We have not turned up such a finding, even after we went back and rechecked all our data after the FDA announcement," Salman Zarka, the head of Israel's coronavirus task force, said in a video briefing sent to Reuters. About 389,648 people in Israel have taken the shot, targeting the original strain and its BA.4/B

  • Weidman: Latest Biden scandal reveals more than just hypocrisy

    Columnist Dwight Weidman attacks Biden, Democrats on classified documents case and treatment of Trump documents case.

  • China accuses 'some Western media' of COVID-19 coverage bias

    China on Thursday accused “some Western media” of bias, smears and political manipulation in their coverage of China’s abrupt ending of its strict “zero-COVID” policy, as it issued a vigorous defense of actions taken to prepare for the change of strategy. The move in December to end mass testing and quarantines led to a sharp rise in cases, with some hospitals and crematoriums overwhelmed with victims. An editorial in the ruling Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily outlined what it called China’s “optimization and control measures” and blasted reports by media outlets they didn’t identify as “completely biased hype, smear and political manipulation with ulterior motives.”

  • Ukrainian refugees were quickly welcomed to Wisconsin. Now red tape makes their future uncertain.

    Uniting for Ukraine is the largest private refugee sponsorship effort in U.S. history. It's a faster route to entry — but lacks a safety net.

  • 'Joke' Indian tweet lands Pakistan cricketer in fake sexting media storm

    Indian media is awash with articles on how Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam was allegedly "sexting" another player's girlfriend.The original tweet -- which has since been deleted -- by the "Dr. Nimo Yadav" account on January 15 said that Azam had been "sexting with gf (girlfriend) of another Pakistan cricketer". 

  • Under Speaker McCarthy, Republicans believe ‘our nation is worth fighting for’ | Guest Opinion

    In his first speech as speaker of the U.S House, Rep. McCarthy delivered a unifying message, says Miami Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar.

  • US drops case against NYC cop accused of spying for China

    Charges against a New York City police officer accused of spying on behalf of China were formally dropped Thursday after U.S. prosecutors said they uncovered new information that warranted the dismissal. It ended a two-year ordeal for Baimadajie Angwang, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Tibet, who spent about six months in custody before being granted bail. Outside the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, Angwang, wearing a pin of the American flag on his lapel, thanked his family and his supporters, including those on the city's police force and the U.S. Marine Corps, where he formerly served.

  • Treasury designates Wagner Group a transnational criminal organization

    The U.S. believes the Russian private military company has 50,000 personnel fighting in Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts.

  • Justice Dept outlines limits of cooperation with House GOP-led probes

    The department wrote to the House Judiciary panel and cited the need to safeguard ongoing investigations. The committee's Twitter account responded, "Why's DOJ scared to cooperate with our investigations?"

  • Jamie Dimon warns Beltway hardliners not to play chicken when it comes to America’s $31 trillion debt ceiling

    Brinkmanship between Donald Trump's Freedom Caucus and moderates in Congress over an impending default by the U.S. government could drive up borrowing costs for the average American.

  • White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit

    The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden “looks forward” to sitting down with new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of topics, including perhaps the thorniest challenge confronting Washington this year: raising the nation's debt limit. One hitch: That statement came with no actual invitation to the White House, and no date nor time for a meeting. Rather, the White House again emphasized that Biden is not willing to entertain policy concessions in exchange for lifting the debt limit, which is the nation's borrowing authority.

  • Some Black Homeowners Could Have a Clear Way to Challenge Racist Appraisals

    Many Black homeowners who suspect that discrimination led to an unfair appraisal of their house could request a review and a potential do-over, under a federal proposal that will likely go into effect this year. Currently, a homeowner has to wade through a morass of ambiguous bureaucracy to challenge what they believe is an unfair valuation of their home. But under the proposal, a homeowner with a mortgage insured by the Federal Housing Administration would have uniform steps to follow to object

  • Biden's strategy to address the debt ceiling

    The treasury is expected to confirm the U.S. has reached the debt ceiling. Scott MacFarlane breaks down the conflict in Congress and Nancy Cordes explains Biden's role in addressing the limit and his strategy to prevent a shutdown.