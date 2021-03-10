Biden is about to win his first big congressional victory with his $1.9 trillion stimulus. Republicans were powerless to stop it.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Porter
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nancy Pelosi
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

  • Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus may be approved by Congress on Wednesday, likely with zero GOP votes.

  • Tight congressional math made it difficult to get this far, and Republicans fought back.

  • But despite GOP stalling tactics, Biden is poised to seal a major victory.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

President Joe Biden is set to achieve his first big legislative win on Wednesday, with the House of Representatives poised to give final approval to his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

Republicans opposed the bill, saying it was excessively costly and unnecessary, and resorted to spoiling measures to slow its progress.

The tactics were also a signal that Republicans disapproved of Democrats deciding to bypass them in the Senate and pass the bill in the chamber using a mechanism, known as budget reconciliation, that required no GOP support.

The spoiling measures included proposing scores of amendments to the bill, which were then voted on in lengthy congressional sessions known as "vote-a-ramas," stretching for hours on end.

In a measure even some Republicans queried, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin forced congressional staff to read aloud the entire 628-page stimulus bill last Thursday in a process that lasted 10 hours and 43 minutes.

Democrats now control Congress and the White House, though their majorities in both houses are small. In the 50-50 Senate it is practically nonexistent, relying on tiebreaker votes from Vice President Kamala Harris.

The slender margins made it necessary to use reconciliation, a procedural move that denies Republican senators the chance to use the filibuster to impose a 60-vote threshold on bills progressing.

Unable to stop the bill, the GOP sought to score messaging victories instead, reviving the playbook employed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during the Obama administration.

The "vote-a-rama" sessions allowed Republicans to force Democratic lawmakers to vote on issues that divide Republicans and Democrats. The votes test Democratic unity, and can then be used as material for attack ads during elections. They included amendment votes on packing the Supreme Court and on the Keystone XL pipeline.

Biden pledged in his inauguration speech to try to heal America's political divisions and champion bipartisanship. He held talks with a group of Republican senators, but ultimately didn't act on their ideas or win their votes.

The fact that the bill passed without a single GOP vote led Republicans to question the sincerity of Biden's wish to be a bipartisan consensus-builder who listens to Republicans.

In the future, Biden may not get a choice. One pivotal Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, said he won't let Biden override GOP views again, threatening to withhold his vote in a planned infrastructure bill if it doesn't appeal to Republicans.

The unified GOP opposition also means that if the stimulus package fails or backfires, Democrats will be left to take all of the blame. Republicans can then resort to the tried-and-tested tactic of painting the Democratic Party as the party of Big Government overreach.

But there are risks for the GOP in the steadfast opposition it presented to a bill that polls showed is backed by most Americans - including 60% of Republicans.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi hails 'historic' Covid relief bill as House prepares to vote

    Lawmakers poised to approve $1.9tn measure on Wednesday, sending it to Biden for his signature Nancy Pelosi speaks to the press about the Covid relief package. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has hailed the massive $1.9tn Covid relief bill as “historic” and “transformative” as the House stood poised to give the legislation final approval with a vote on Wednesday morning. Joe Biden, who will mark a year since the pandemic brought shutdowns across the nation with a primetime speech on Thursday, has said he will sign the bill as soon as it lands on his desk. The House vote on the bill, which includes checks for most American households, comes after the Senate passed a modestly reworked version of the package on Saturday and will clinch Biden’s most significant early legislative achievement. “It’s a remarkable, historic, transformative piece of legislation, which goes a very long way to crushing the virus and solving our economic crisis,” Pelosi said during a press conference with senior Democrats on Tuesday afternoon, who took turns extolling what they said was the historic nature of the legislation and its impact on reducing poverty in America. “I’m so excited, I just can’t hide it,” she added. Several Democratic leaders compared it to the passage of the Affordable Care Act, saying the plan would not only “crush” the virus and the economic fallout but would look forward to tackle longstanding racial and gender inequalities in the economy. Smiling under her mask, Pelosi expressed full confidence that Democrats had the votes to pass the bill.Asked about possible defections from progressive members disappointed that the Senate had narrowed a version of the bill, initially proposed by Biden and passed by the House, Pelosi shook her head and said “no” repeatedly. The bill would head to Biden’s desk after the vote on Wednesday, she said. Besides the fresh round of stimulus checks, the bill also extends emergency jobless benefits to early September, instead of 14 March. It spends huge amounts on Covid-19 vaccines, testing and treatments, while also aiding state and local governments and schools, assisting small businesses and providing major expansions of tax breaks and programs for lower- and middle-income families. Progressives suffered setbacks, especially the Senate’s removal of a gradual minimum wage increase to $15 hourly by 2025. But the measure carries so many Democratic priorities that final passage was not in doubt, despite the party’s narrow 10-vote House majority. Meanwhile a hefty majority of Americans – 70% – say they are in favor of the coronavirus relief package. Only a third of Americans said the legislation is too costly, according to a poll from Pew research. Biden has said he will not be attaching his signature to the $1,400 relief checks that are expected to be mailed soon, a break with his predecessor who last year had “President Donald J Trump” printed on the economic impact payments approved by Congress. The next round of paper checks will bear the signature of a career official at the treasury department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said at a Tuesday briefing. Psaki said the goal was to get the payments out quickly instead of branding them as coming from Biden. “This is not about him, this is about the American people getting relief,” Psaki said.

  • House Democrats pass $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, handing Biden major victory

    House Democrats on Wednesday passed a massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill with the goal of having it on President Joe Biden’s desk by the end of the week, just days before key federal unemployment benefits start to expire for many workers on March 14. The White House said he would sign the measure into law on Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on the House floor just before the vote.

  • Heathrow says airport border queues at 'unacceptable level'

    The airport regularly sees queuing times of three hours and on occasion six hours, an executive says.

  • The Sarah Everard case is a stark reminder of how unsafe it feels to be a woman

    The case has struck close to home for so many.

  • A pro-Trump Capitol rioter asked 'Where's the big Jew?' while searching for Chuck Schumer in the Senate: NYT

    Schumer was evacuated to a secure location on the same day that he became the first Jewish leader of the US Senate.

  • Miley Cyrus and Her Head-to-Toe Sequins Want You to Get the COVID Vaccine

    Her latest music video has a very important message.

  • Manchin undecided on Kahl, as nomination is in limbo

    U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday that he hasn’t made a decision on Colin Kahl’s nomination after speaking with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, leaving President Joe Biden’s pick for undersecretary of defense for policy stuck in limbo.

  • Live updates: Pelosi says 'Help is on the way' as House starts vote on COVID relief package

    Joe Biden announced his COVID-19 stimulus plan before he even entered office. It's up for a final vote Wednesday in the House.

  • Lindsey Graham criticizes COVID stimulus funds for Black farmers. ‘That’s reparations’

    House Majority Whip James Clyburn took aim at Graham’s comments, saying the South Carolina senator should “get in touch with his Christianity.”

  • New stimulus bill, Garland's confirmation, Chauvin's trial: 5 things to know Wednesday

    Biden's stimulus bill is likely to pass, Merrick Garland is expected to be confirmed as attorney general and more news to start your Wednesday.

  • Resolution would let VP Harris' childhood home become a landmark

    VP Kamala Harris' childhood home could become a historic landmark if landmark status is extended to homes of historic residents.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Jimmy Carter: Georgia Republicans are trying to ‘turn back the clock’ on voting rights

    Former president ‘disheartened, saddened and angry’ with GOP efforts to roll back voter access as states mull hundreds of restrictive legislation after Democratic victories in 2020

  • ACLU Editor Says She’s ‘Angry Chuck Grassley Survived COVID’

    A senior editor for the American Civil Liberties Union tweeted that she couldn’t watch Tuesday’s confirmation hearing for President Joe Biden’s nominee for associate attorney general because she “got too angry Chuck Grassley survived COVID.” In her tweet, which has since been deleted, Rebecca McCray said she tried to watch the confirmation hearing for Vanita Gupta, who would be the third-highest-ranking official in the Department of Justice if confirmed. But apparently McCray grew upset over comments by Grassley, the senior senator from Iowa, who said Gupta had “her work cut out for her showing us she can represent all Americans in the role she has been selected for.” .@ACLU editor @rebeccakmccray quickly deleted a tweet saying she was "angry" that Senator @ChuckGrassley survived COVID. pic.twitter.com/DiHFc7c8aq — Whitney Robertson (@whitneyleerob) March 9, 2021 Grassley said that some of Gupta’s career as a civil rights attorney has been admirable, but he said much of it has been driven by partisanship and “strident liberal advocacy.” “Her Twitter feed has painted Republicans with a broad brush, describing our national convention last year as three nights of quote, unquote racism, xenophobia and outrageous lies,” Grassley said. He also accused Gupta of launching Twitter attacks on some members of Congress and attacking the character of “many judicial nominees, most of whom are now sitting on the federal bench,” including Supreme Court justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. “Judges have thick skins, but the fact is her name is going to be on hundreds, maybe thousands of briefs before those judges, whose character she frequently maligned,” Grassley said. In her tweet, McCray wrote “Tried to watch Vanita Gupta’s confirmation hearing but got too angry Chuck Grassley survived COVID.” McCray deleted the initial tweet, but then defended her anti-Grassley comments in a follow-up tweet, writing “Chuck Grassley and the Iowa GOP have thousands of Iowans’ blood on their hands and continue to govern with no regard for their constituents’ lives.” McCray did not respond to an email from National Review seeking comment on her tweet. Chuck Grassley and the Iowa GOP have thousands of Iowans' blood on their hands and continue to govern with no regard for their constituents' lives. I've tweeted about this before. But nice screenshot skills. https://t.co/SLMOz3sLFl — Rebecca McCray (@rebeccakmccray) March 9, 2021 The 87-year-old Grassley contracted COVID-19 in November, but he said in a statement that he “did not experience symptoms.” At the time, McCray wrote that she had “no thoughts & prayers” for Grassley “and his cronies.” But, she wrote, “I’ll miss his tweets.” Before rejoining the ACLU in 2018, McCray held several reporting and editing jobs, and was a freelance journalist, writing for leftwing outlets like Slate, Vice News, Rolling Stone and Think Progress. She previously had worked for the ACLU as a paralegal and legal assistant, and she attended college at the University of Iowa.

  • Germany's Laschet faces key electoral test on road to chancellery

    A face mask procurement scandal is raising concerns among Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU) that they could lose power in a key state government after an election on Sunday, harming party leader Armin Laschet's hopes of becoming chancellor. The vote in the southwestern Baden-Wuerttemberg region poses an awkward test for Laschet before September's federal election when he hopes to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years at the helm. Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to Germany's car industry, was once safe CDU turf.

  • Hockey stars support climate with Lake Baikal game

    A match, organised by the United Nations Environment Program and former NHL player Vyacheslav Fetisov, was attended by famous hockey players such as Alexey Kasatonov, Valery Kamensky, Alexander Yakushev, Andrey Kovalenko.The event was also attended by British Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert who highlighted the need for international cooperation to overcome ecological problems.

  • Community in Shock After Mother and Daughter Stabbed to Death in Rancho Cucamonga

    A woman and her 8-year-old daughter were fatally stabbed in Rancho Cucamonga, California on Sunday morning. The incident, which left a third victim wounded, occurred at the family’s home on the 6800 block of Bergano Place at around 3 a.m. Jia Jia, 44, and her daughter, Ruby Meng, were pronounced dead at the scene after deputies responded to a 911 call of an “unknown problem.” The third victim, 38, was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

  • Bible teacher Beth Moore, Trump critic and advocate for sex abuse victims, says she is no longer Southern Baptist

    Bible teacher Beth Moore, a critic of former President Donald Trump and advocate for sexual abuse victims, says she is no longer a Southern Baptist.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.