Biden is winning the young and the old in Wisconsin. Trump is winning the middle-aged.

“White,” “male” and “old” are three abiding stereotypes of Donald Trump’s political base.

The first two are indisputable.

But the third can be overstated. And in some parts of the country, it’s simply not true.

Take the battleground state of Wisconsin, where the president has had negative job ratings from seniors since shortly after taking office.

Trump’s “generational” base in Wisconsin is not voters in their 60s and 70s but voters in their 40s and 50s, polling shows.

The Trump-Biden race in this state has followed a distinctive age pattern since 2019, with Biden leading among the youngest (under 40) and oldest (60 and over) and Trump leading among the middle-aged (40-59).

This pattern is pronounced under Trump, but it’s not new in Wisconsin politics.

“We’ve pretty consistently seen that people born in the 1960s and 70s are more Republican-leaning” than other voters, said Marquette Law School pollster Charles Franklin, who has conducted more than 60 surveys in the state over the past 8½ years.

Most of these voters, now in their 40s and 50s, belong to Generation X — those post-Baby Boom Americans born between the mid-60s and 1980, many of whom came of age politically during or soon after the Reagan presidency.

In Wisconsin, these voters are far more pro-Trump than people in their 60s and older, who give the president a 42% approval rating since May and 41% approval for handling the coronavirus outbreak.

But Trump’s deficit with “seniors” here is not the result of older voters abandoning the president in the pandemic — the so-called “senior slide” that has commanded a lot of media attention this summer.

In fact, there’s no evidence so far in Marquette’s polling that seniors are driving the decline in the president’s overall numbers in Wisconsin, where he now trails Democrat Joe Biden by high single-digits.

The president’s “senior problem” is much more longstanding here. After splitting the senior vote with Hillary Clinton in 2016 (according to the Wisconsin exit poll), he has struggled with these voters since.

The numbers are remarkably consistent in Marquette’s polling. Trump’s net approval rating (the share of voters who approve minus the share who disapprove) among voters 60 and over averaged minus-10 in 2017-18; minus-8 in 2019; minus-8 in 2020; and was minus-8 in Marquette’s last poll, taken in mid-June.

By contrast, Trump’s approval ratings among voters in their 50s have climbed from plus-1 in 2017-18, to plus-10 in 2019 and plus-13 in 2020.

“It has certainly long been true in Wisconsin that senior citizens are not the easiest group for Republicans to get,” said Brad Todd, a GOP consultant with experience in statewide campaigns here. “Trump, like many Republicans, breaks even or loses a little bit among seniors, but then crushes it with the 40 and 50-year-olds,” he said.