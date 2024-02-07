Biden wins Nevada primary

President Biden was projected to win the Nevada Democratic primary on Tuesday, according to Decision Desk HQ, handing him his second official primary win.

The president’s win could further help energize Democrats ahead of November, especially in battleground western states like Nevada.

Biden traveled to Nevada on Sunday for a rally in Las Vegas and to raise money in the area.

His victory comes after Biden on Saturday easily won the South Carolina primary following the unprecedented move to make that the state the first to vote over New Hampshire. He won New Hampshire in January through a write-in campaign launched by his supporters, but did not receive any actual delegates there.

Biden narrowly won Nevada in 2020, beating for President Trump. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton beat Trump in Nevada in 2016, also by a tight margin.

The Biden campaign is looking ahead to the general election, which will likely pit him once again against Trump. Nevada will be a critical state in the general election after recent polls have shown the president trailing Trump in seven swing states, including Nevada, in hypothetical head-to-head match-ups.

Biden’s win also further undercuts arguments from his primary challengers, author Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who have criticized him about the lack of enthusiasm from the base over his lingering challenges, like his age and approval rating.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) backed Trump, after saying in September that he would not make an endorsement in the presidential primary.

Nevada was set to hold both a Republican caucus and primary after a protracted legal battle between the state and the Nevada Republican Party. Trump will run in Nevada’s Feb. 8 caucuses while Republican Nikki Haley is running in the Tuesday primary.

