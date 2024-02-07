Biden wins Nevada primary with virtually no opposition

President Joe Biden won the Nevada presidential primary on Tuesday, after facing virtually nonexistent opposition in the state.

His victory in Nevada marks another step toward the general election, when he’s expected to face former President Donald Trump.

Biden received about 89 percent of the vote when the Associated Press called the race.

Biden faced nearly no opposition in Nevada, after Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) failed to file to appear on the ballot last year.

The next Democratic nominating contest is in Michigan, which was elevated into the early window last year by a Biden-backed plan, and it will hold its primary on Feb. 27.

Phillips, who is running a longshot bid against Biden, will appear on the Michigan ballot and is expected to campaign in the state on Feb. 8, according to a campaign spokesperson. Self-help author Marianne Williamson received just more than 3 percent of the vote in Nevada. She will also be on the Michigan ballot, according to the Michigan secretary of state's office.

Biden is all but guaranteed to win the Michigan contest.

Nevada also held a Republican primary Tuesday, where the only major candidate to appear on the ballot was former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. But Tuesday’s contest won’t award delegates to the Republican National Convention. Instead, the party will use the results from the GOP-run caucus, which will be held on Thursday. Trump is expected to win the caucus.