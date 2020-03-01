Biden’s South Carolina Firewall Holds But Sanders Still Strong

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s dominating win in the South Carolina presidential primary gives him a much-needed springboard into Super Tuesday, but with three days to go, there’s still a question whether that will be enough to slow Bernie Sanders’s momentum.

With most precincts reporting, Biden had 48.6% of the vote to Sanders’s 20%. That result assures Biden the lion’s share of the delegates in the largest and most diverse state on the Democratic calendar to date.

It was Biden’s first primary win in three campaigns for the presidency. And for one night at least, it allowed him to stake his claim to being the strongest moderate contender in the race and also the one best positioned to stop Sanders.

“If the Democrats want a nominee who’s a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, a proud Democrat, an Obama-Biden Democrat -- then join us.” Biden said to cheers in Columbia, South Carolina.

Sanders is a democratic socialist who serves in the U.S. Senate as an independent, and one other moderate contender, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, is a former Republican.

In many ways, it was the kind of win Biden has promised to deliver all along during the primary season, as he campaigned hard on his claim of being the best candidate to defeat President Donald Trump. Losses in the first three states dimmed his appeal -- leading some to write him off as a beloved but diminished figure whose best days were behind him.

After Saturday’s commanding victory, there was a sense that party insiders and others would give him a fresh look, and his win could put pressure on Bloomberg to reconsider his candidacy.

(Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.)

Billionaire Tom Steyer dropped out of the race after finishing under 12% in early vote counts. He had invested millions in the state, seeing it as his best chance to win delegates and remain a fixture in the debates.

Still, Biden’s euphoria may well be short-lived as the race explodes across 14 states from coast-to-coast Tuesday, including the top prize of California, where Sanders remains strong. Polls show Biden is ahead in North Carolina, and is gaining in Virginia, but Sanders is leading in at least a half-dozen.

Biden also is far behind Sanders and Bloomberg in cash-on-hand and on-the-ground organization across the map.

Biden hopes to collect delegates in places similar to South Carolina, where half the Democratic primary electorate is African-American and where Biden won 60% of those voters, according to network exit polls. Super Tuesday features several of those states, including North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Arkansas.

In Texas, the second-biggest delegate prize, Biden is a close second to Sanders and likely to gain delegates.

Sanders’s substantial defeat came as Democrats worry the Vermont senator couldn’t beat Trump in the general election. Exit polls in South Carolina showed that Biden was favored by 39% of voters who called themselves “very liberal,” suggesting a possible weakness in Sanders’s argument that a progressive can win over the nation.

Biden’s tenure as President Barack Obama’s loyal running mate and vice president certainly helped, as did the endorsement of South Carolina’s respected Democratic congressman, James Clyburn. Nearly half of South Carolina voters said Clyburn’s endorsement was a factor in their vote.

Biden’s bigger-than-expected victory and Steyer’s departure also inspired new talk of whether Bloomberg should rethink his campaign, given that he could split delegates with Biden. That could help Sanders go the party’s nominating convention in Milwaukee in July with a plurality of delegates, which would increase pressure on the party to give him the nomination. Bloomberg skipped the first four contests, including South Carolina, and will first appear on ballots Tuesday.

Biden supporters wasted no time ramping up their calls for the former New York mayor to end his campaign, launched at a moment when Biden seemed particularly weak, and turn the primaries into a Biden-versus-Sanders battle.

“Given both his early debate performances and the polling at this point, Bloomberg should reconsider how best to achieve his goal of ensuring Trump is defeated this fall,” said Senator Chris Coons, an early Biden supporter from his home state of Delaware. “The most likely impact of having several moderates competing for votes on Super Tuesday is to dilute their appeal, even though a majority of voters in all four of the early voting states supported a moderate candidate.”