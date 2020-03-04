Biden wins Virginia, North Carolina, continuing streak of wins in South

Joe Biden’s momentum in the Democratic presidential primary showed no signs of slowing on Super Tuesday.

Shortly after polls were closed in Virginia, the Associated Press declared him the winner there. Thirty minutes later, the New York Times, CBS and NBC projected that Biden would also win North Carolina.

Victories in those two contests pushed Biden ahead of Bernie Sanders in terms of pledged delegates and continued the former vice president’s resurgence in the race.

Fresh off his South Carolina win, Biden broke open what had been a competitive race in Virginia with Sanders over the last week.

Exit polls in Virginia showed that Biden again drew support from African-Americans and older voters.

Bernie Sanders was declared the winner by the AP in his home state of Vermont, where he had been expected to win.

