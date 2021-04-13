Biden Will Withdraw From Afghanistan by 9/11 Anniversary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Spencer Ackerman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Renneisen/Getty
Andrew Renneisen/Getty

President Biden will announce the U.S. will withdraw from Afghanistan in time for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, knowledgeable sources told The Daily Beast.

Biden is expected to concede that the U.S. will not meet a deadline, negotiated with the Taliban last year, for troops to leave by May 1. Instead, as U.S. diplomats attempt to cobble together a peace process between the Taliban and the U.S.-backed Afghan government, his administration is gambling that the Taliban will accept a delay of several months instead of returning to full-blown attacks on the approximately 3,500 remaining U.S. forces.

Laurel Miller, a former State Department special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, expected the Taliban to accept the delay, provided they see real evidence of U.S. withdrawal coalesce imminently.

“If it really looks certain that the U.S. is leaving by September, and the wheels will have to be in motion quickly—it will be in the interests of the Taliban to facilitate that, and that means not attacking U.S. forces on their way out,” Miller told The Daily Beast. “It’s also in their interest to preserve some possibility of good-enough relations with the U.S. and the rest of the world if and when they come to power.”

Biden About to Make Huge, Last-Second Gamble on Afghanistan

Biden is expected to announce his decision, which follows a policy review he launched shortly after taking office, as early as Wednesday. The Washington Post first reported this story.

It is unclear if the withdrawal will fully end the U.S. military presence or an exception will remain for special operations forces, U.S. airpower, surveillance activities and missions training an Afghan security apparatus constructed by the Americans. Should the administration seek that, the desired peace process will complicate a residual presence. But an administration official told the Post, “We’re going to zero troops by September.”

Biden has sought to end the U.S.’ longest overseas war, a war that he treated with skepticism and antipathy as vice president due to the U.S. inability to triumph. Last month he told ABC News it would be “tough” to withdraw by the negotiated May 1 deadline and criticized the U.S.-Taliban peace deal, brokered by the Trump administration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are scheduled to be in Brussels on Wednesday for discussions with NATO allies. They are expected to brief coalition partners on U.S. plans to withdraw. A desired diplomatic summit with the Afghan parties, slated for Turkey sometime in late April, has yet to coalesce.

It remains to be seen whether Republicans and hawkish Democrats on Capitol Hill will resist the withdrawal. Public opinion supports ending the war. Think tanks influential in Washington largely do not. Fears of a post-American collapse of the Afghan government and security forces, justified by Taliban military advances even after the deal and persistent security-force weaknesses, have driven elite discussion of Afghanistan since Biden took office.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to Withdraw All Troops from Afghanistan by September 11

    President Biden has decided to withdraw all American soldiers from Afghanistan by September 11, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday. Biden will keep around 3,000 troops in Afghanistan past the May withdrawal date called for by the Trump administration, U.S. officials told the New York Times. However, those troops would be brought home by the fall. Biden is expected to announce the decision on Wednesday. In addition to U.S. troops, about 7,000 soldiers from other nations are currently stationed in the country, most of them NATO personnel. The U.S. is currently attempting to negotiate a peace deal between the Afghan government and Taliban fighters. The Taliban has threatened to attack U.S. forces if there is no withdrawal by May 1. “The reality is that the United States has big strategic interests in the world, like non-proliferation, like an increasingly aggressive and assertive Russia, like North Korea and Iran,” and China, a person familiar with withdrawal deliberations told the Washington Post. “The main threats to the American homeland are actually from other places: from Africa, from parts of the Middle East — Syria and Yemen….Afghanistan just does not rise to the level of those other threats at this point.” U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that the Afghan government will have difficulty countering offensives from the Taliban, in an annual threat assessment report. “The Afghan government will struggle to hold the Taliban at bay if the coalition withdraws support,” the report states.

  • US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May, 9/11 new goal

    President Joe Biden has decided to leave American troops in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration, and has set the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as the new goal, U.S. officials said Tuesday. Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the deadline lapse, and as the days went by it became clear that an orderly withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 troops would be difficult and was unlikely. U.S. officials provided details on Biden's decision on condition of anonymity, speaking ahead of the announcement.

  • Biden plans to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks

    Biden has determined "the best path forward to advance American interests is to end the war in Afghanistan after 20 years," an official said Tuesday.

  • Biden to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, officials say

    President Joe Biden has decided to withdraw the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, 20 years to the day after al Qaeda's attacks triggered America's longest war, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to brief the decision to NATO allies in Brussels on Wednesday. Biden may also publicly announce his decision, several sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL TO HOLD 2021 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 5

    CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) invites you to participate in a conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 5:00pm EDT to discuss the company's first quarter 2021 earnings results. The conference call will fe...

  • Canada scraps export permits for drone technology to Turkey, complains to Ankara

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada on Monday scrapped export permits for drone technology to Turkey after concluding that the equipment had been used by Azeri forces fighting Armenia in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said. Turkey, which like Canada is a member of NATO, is a key ally of Azerbaijan, whose forces gained territory in the enclave after six weeks of fighting. "This use was not consistent with Canadian foreign policy, nor end-use assurances given by Turkey," Garneau said in a statement, adding he had raised his concerns with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier in the day.

  • Taliban not ready to meet Afghan govt in Turkey as US wants

    A Taliban spokesman said Monday the religious militia won’t attend a peace conference tentatively planned for later this week in Turkey, putting U.S. efforts to get a peace plan anytime soon in jeopardy. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously said he wanted to see a peace agreement between Afghanistan’s warring sides finalized at a conference hosted by Turkey and attended by top officials from both the Taliban and the Afghan government. Afghan government, U.S. and Turkish officials had said they intended to begin the conference Friday.

  • Bunny snatched: Record-holding giant rabbit stolen in UK

    Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, disappeared from his enclosure in a backyard in the village of Stoulton over the weekend, the West Mercia Police force said. The force appealed for any information about or sightings of Darius, who is gray-brown and 129 centimeters (4 feet, 3 inches) long at full stretch. Owner Annette Edwards, a large-rabbit breeder and model, urged the culprit or culprits to return Darius to his home 160 kilometers (100 miles) northwest of London, saying it was a “very sad day.”

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier midseason trailer tees up a showdown with the new Captain America

    Sam and Bucky vs. John Walker.

  • Biden administration to lift abortion pill restriction amid pandemic

    The FDA announced Monday evening that it would temporarily pause a medication abortion restriction that requires the pills to be dispensed in person.

  • Las Vegas’ New Resorts World Sets Inaugural Lineup of Retailers

    The pandemic created many hurdles for the massive $4 billion Vegas development, but its president said, “We did not want to create a mall.”

  • Dad shares heart-stopping footage of child balancing on virtual cliff’s edge

    Get ready to do a double-take!

  • Baseball camp requires kids 12 and up to get COVID vaccine. But they’re not eligible

    “It’s like asking to bring a unicorn to the game.”

  • Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards

    U.S. recession drama "Nomadland", about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However film stars Hugh Grant and Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in person at London's Royal Albert Hall while Renee Zellweger and Anna Kendrick joined from a Los Angeles studio to present the awards.

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Home Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical houses range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22

  • Why a move to May, Kiawah’s Ocean Course and fans have PGA Championship organizers giddy

    The 2021 golf season’s second major championship will be played May 20-23 outside Charleston.

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • As trial of officer charged with murdering George Floyd transfixes nation, the future of policing is on the line

    Do cities defund departments and invest elsewhere, or should the status quo remain? The outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial could be decisive.

  • ‘Trouble filling our schedules’: Rural clinics, pharmacies seek to fill open vaccine slots as hesitancy looms

    The number of counties with unfilled vaccine appointments at chain retailers Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid grew about 60% this week over last week.