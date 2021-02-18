Biden withdraws Trump's restoration of UN sanctions on Iran

In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with army's air force and air defense staff in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Iran's supreme leader said the U.S. must lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to return to its commitments to the nuclear deal with Western powers. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday rescinded former president Donald Trump’s restoration of U.N. sanctions on Iran, an announcement that could help Washington move toward rejoining the 2015 nuclear agreement aimed at reining in the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills sent a letter to the U.N. Security Council on behalf of President Joe Biden saying the United States “hereby withdraws” three letters from the Trump administration culminating in its Sept. 19 announcement that the United States had re-imposed U.N. sanctions on Tehran.

Mills said in the letter obtained by The Associated Press that sanctions measures terminated in the 2015 council resolution endorsing the nuclear deal with six major powers, but restored by Trump in September, “remain terminated.”

Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, in 2018, accusing Iran of serious violations.

Biden has said the United States wants to rejoin the pact and the State Department said Thursday the U.S. would accept an invitation from the European Union to attend a meeting of the participants in the original agreement -- Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and Iran.

The Trump administration’s decision to invoke a provision in the 2015 council resolution allowing the “snapback” of sanctions because Iran was in “significant non-performance” with its obligations under the accord was ignored by the rest of the Security Council and the world.

The overwhelming majority of members in the 15-nation council called Trump’s action illegal, because the U.S. was no longer a member of the JCPOA.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations would not support re-imposing sanctions on Iran as the United States was demanding until he got a green light from the Security Council. He said there was “uncertainty” on whether or not former secretary of state Mike Pompeo had triggered the “snapback” mechanism

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken tells EU counterparts U.S. is ready to open talks with Iran

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his counterparts from the E3 — France, Germany and the U.K. — in a video conference on Thursday that the U.S. is prepared to engage in discussions with Iran in an attempt to reach an agreement on returning to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal, according to a joint readout of the call.Why it matters: The U.S. and Iran still haven't engaged in direct talks since President Biden assumed office. Both sides are exchanging public messages demanding the other take the first step to move forward with the nuclear deal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This was the second video conference call between Blinken and his counterparts in recent weeks. The goal of the consultations is to coordinate positions on Iran and discuss ways to reengage on the nuclear deal.What they're saying: According to the joint statement, the U.S. and the E3 stressed that Iran must return to full compliance with its commitments under the nuclear deal. Blinken reiterated that if Iran resumes strict compliance with its commitments, the U.S. will do the same.Blinken and his counterparts called on Iran not to move forward with its plan to stop implementing the “additional protocol” of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty starting Feb. 23, that would see Iran curtail its cooperation with UN inspectors, suspending their ability to conduct unannounced visits to nuclear sites."The E3 and the United States are united in underlining the dangerous nature of a decision to limit IAEA access, and urge Iran to consider the consequences of such grave action, particularly at this time of renewed diplomatic opportunity," the statement read.In their statement, Blinken and his counterparts also expressed concern over Iran's production of both 20% enriched uranium and uranium metal — both violations of the nuclear deal and steps toward the development of nuclear weapons.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pushed back on the joint statement by the U.S. and the E3, saying, "Instead of putting onus on Iran, they must abide by own commitments and demand an end to Trump's legacy of economic terrorism against Iran."What’s next: During the call, Blinken and the European leadership agreed to hold future consultations on Iran with the foreign ministers of Russia and China. They recognize the role of the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell as coordinator of the nuclear deal joint commission. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Yellen warns against paring Biden's $1.9T relief package

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy are no reason to scale back the administration's $1.9 trillion relief plan because the economy remains in a “deep hole" with many people still hurting. Yellen said in a CNBC interview that in addition to the relief plan's $1,400 stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits, the Biden administration is planning to unveil later this year an infrastructure program also aimed at boosting growth.

  • Non-profit sees surge of asylum seekers released into U.S. as Biden reverses Trump policies

    NBC News' Simon Boyce reports on the reversal of one of former-President Trump's most controversial policies as President Biden is set to allow asylum seekers into the U.S. to await their application hearings.

  • Trump Ramps Up Efforts To Retain Control Of The Republican Party By Attacking McConnell

    After leaving in disgrace following his impeachment for inciting a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, the former president wants to consolidate his hold on the GOP.

  • The Latest: Georgia to open 4 COVID-19 vaccination sites

    Georgia is opening up four mass vaccination sites to inoculate people against COVID-19, with locations chosen to try to increase the lagging share of Black and Latino residents who are getting the shots. ALGIERS, Algeria — President Abdelmadjid Tebboune says Algeria will start producing Russia’s Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine in six or seven months.

  • What a new $180 million salary cap floor means for the Detroit Lions

    Examining what a new $180 million salary cap floor means for the Detroit Lions' 2021 offseason.

  • Israel expands nuclear facility previously used for weapons material

    Satellite images show significant expansion of desert site over past few years Benjamin Netanyahu speaking last week. Israel has a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear arsenal. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock Israel is carrying out a major expansion of its Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert, where it has historically made the fissile material for its nuclear arsenal. Construction work is evident in new satellite images published on Thursday by the International Panel on Fissile Material (IPFM), an independent expert group. The area being worked on is a few hundred metres across to the south and west of the domed reactor and reprocessing point at the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, near the desert town of Dimona. Pavel Podvig, a researcher with the programme on science and global security at Princeton University, said: “It appears that the construction started quite early in 2019, or late 2018, so it’s been under way for about two years, but that’s all we can say at this point.” The Israeli embassy in Washington had no comment on the new images. Israel has a policy of deliberate ambiguity on its nuclear arsenal, neither confirming nor denying its existence. The Federation of American Scientists estimates that Israel has about 90 warheads, made from plutonium produced in the Dimona heavy water reactor. The nuclear facility is reported to have been used by Israel to create replicas of Iran’s uranium centrifuges to test the Stuxnet computer worm used to sabotage the Iranian uranium enrichment programme in Natanz. But that more than 10 years ago, long before the current expansion began. Israel built the Dimona reactor in the 1950s with extensive, clandestine help from the French government. By the end of the decade there were an estimated 2,500 French citizens living in Dimona, which had its own French lycées but all under the cover of official deniability. According to The Samson Option, by the investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, French workers were not allowed to write home directly but had their letters sent via a phoney post-office box in Latin America. Dimona’s role in Israel’s nuclear weapons programme was first disclosed by a former technician at the site, Mordechai Vanunu, who told his story to Britain’s Sunday Times in 1986. Before publication, he was lured from Britain to Italy by a female Israeli agent and abducted by Mossad. Vanunu spent 18 years in prison, 11 of them in solitary confinement, for revealing Dimona’s secrets.

  • Yankees' Brett Gardner reunion could come at this price

    There remains a chance Brett Gardner returns to the Yankees despite GM Brian Cashman already bringing in new depth reinforcements for the outfield this season.

  • A month after child, 6, shot dead at party, Miami-Dade mayor vows to curtail gun violence

    Law enforcement, political and community leaders gathered near a playground under a wet thunderous sky in Brownsville Tuesday to remember the “senseless” shooting death last month of the “TikTok Princess,” a 6-year-old who was fatally struck by a bullet as she was leaving a birthday party just down the road from the park.

  • Child accidentally kills mom with gun from purse, police say

    The youngest of her five children also was wounded, Cornelius police say. All were in the apartment.

  • Man arrested after death of 1-year-old baby, West Sac police say

    Man arrested after death of 1-year-old baby, West Sac police say

  • Missing man found dead in his CA home, but investigator doesn’t know how he got there

    He had been missing for more than a month.

  • Turkish opposition presses government for answers over Iraq killings

    Turkish opposition parties pressed President Tayyip Erdogan's government on Tuesday for answers over what they called a failed cross-border mission to rescue 13 captive Turks who were killed by PKK militants in northern Iraq. In a fierce parliamentary debate two days after Ankara broke news of the killings in a cave in Iraq's Gara region, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu rejected opposition criticism and said Turkey "did everything we could to bring our martyrs back alive". The captives, including police and military personnel, were mostly seized by outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in 2015 and 2016.

  • U.S. forces in Iraq hit by rockets, contractor killed

    A rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor on Monday and injured a U.S. service member, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year. The attack, claimed by a little-known group that some Iraqi officials say has links with Iran, raises tensions as Washington explores some degree of detente with Tehran. Of the nine other people hurt, eight were civilian contractors and one a U.S. service member, a coalition spokesman said.

  • Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

    Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization. A self-declared "doer" with a track record of taking on seemingly intractable problems, Okonjo-Iweala will have her work cut out for her at the trade body, even with Donald Trump, who had threatened to pull the United States out of the organisation, no longer in the White House. As director-general, a position that wields limited formal power, Okonjo-Iweala, 66, will need to broker international trade talks in the face of persistent U.S.-China conflict; respond to pressure to reform trade rules; and counter protectionism heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Missing snowboarder found dead in ‘tree well’ at ski resort, Wyoming officials say

    Tree wells are hard to spot, which can make them dangerous.

  • 'Game of Thrones' stars Harington, Leslie welcome baby boy

    The house of Harington and Leslie has an heir. “Game of Thrones” stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed a baby boy, their first child together. It's the first child for both the 34-year-old Scottish actor Leslie and the 34-year-old English actor Harington, who married in 2018.

  • Lawyer: Central African Republic soccer chief is innocent

    The former head of Central African Republic's soccer federation used the popular sport to foster peace and unity in his country and played no role in anti-Muslim atrocities, his lawyer told judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday. Defense lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops told the three-judge panel in his opening statement that Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona is a victim of a rush to justice by prosecutors. Both Ngaïssona and his co-defendant Alfred Yekatom, a rebel leader known as Rambo, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to multiple charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity as their trial opened at the global court.

  • Boris Johnson calls Trump's impeachment a 'kerfuffle' and suggests Biden copied his Build Back Better slogan

    Boris Johnson described impeachment proceedings against Trump as 'toings and froings' and a 'kerfuffle.'

  • Kids discover woman frozen to death near park after car crash, Illinois officials say

    The woman’s car was stuck after turning into her driveway, police say.