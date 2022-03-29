Biden won't assert executive privilege for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noah Garfinkel
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ivanka Trump
    Ivanka Trump
    Businesswoman
  • Jared Kushner
    Jared Kushner
    Businessman
  • Kate Bedingfield
    American communications director

The White House will not assert executive privilege over Jared Kushner's or Ivanka Trump's testimony to the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Kushner is expected to appear voluntarily before the committee this week, according to CNN. The panel had asked Ivanka Trump, who is married to Kushner, to cooperate with the investigation as well.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The White House has rejected executive privilege in regards to the Jan. 6 investigation for several other former Trump administration officials including Michael Flynn and Peter Navarro.

What they're saying: "Obviously, the President has spoken to the fact that January 6 was one of the darkest days in our country's history and that we must have a full accounting of what happened to ensure that it never occurs again," Bedingfeld said at a press briefing on Tuesday explaining the decision.

  • "And he's been quite clear that they posed a unique threat to our democracy and that the constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information about an attack on the Constitution itself. And so as a result the White House has decided not to assert executive privilege over the testimony of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump."

  • Bedingfeld said she could not speak to communications between the White House and Kushner and his team.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Reports: Jan. 6 House select committee seeks interview with Ginni Thomas; Jared Kushner expected to appear voluntarily

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is reportedly planning to request an interview with Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

  • Biden White House won't assert executive privilege over Kushner testimony

    President Biden's White House will not assert executive privilege over any aspects of testimony from former President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to the congressional committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, a spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday.White House communications director Kate Bedingfield reiterated Biden's belief that the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol represented a unique threat to democracy and that "the constitutional...

  • Kim Kardashian Sees Her $400,000 Custom Maybach Minivan for the First Time: 'This Is Amazing'

    Kim Kardashian gets a glimpse at her new, custom Maybach minivan on the finale of Million Dollar Wheels

  • Chernobyl employees say Russian soldiers had no idea what the plant was and call their behavior ‘suicidal’

    Russian forces at Chernobyl have behaved recklessly since taking it over, according to workers at the plant.

  • Busch Beer Heiress Running for Senate Seat in Missouri: 'We Need Something Different'

    Trudy Busch Valentine shared she is running for office to bring people with differing views together

  • Federal prosecutors are zeroing in on a single Trump tweet that may have been the catalyst for right-wing extremists to join the Capitol riot

    The December 2020 tweet announced Trump's January 6, 2021, rally outside the Capitol and urged supporters: "Be there, it will be wild!"

  • Russia-backed Donetsk Republic may consider joining Russia - leader

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine may consider joining Russia once it controls all of Ukraine's Donetsk region, its news outlet cited separatist leader Denis Pushilin as saying on Tuesday. "As for joining the Russian Federation, as for the wish and aspiration, they have been clearly traced since 2014 - the desire to be in Russia," Pushilin was quoted by the Donetsk News Agency as saying. The comments come two days after the leader of the other Russian-backed eastern Ukrainian rebel region Luhansk said it may hold a referendum on joining Russia.

  • Journalists detail how propaganda is convincing Russians 'there is no alternative to Putin'

    Experts gathered to speak to the Helsinki Commission on Tuesday about Russia's extensive and seemingly effective propaganda campaign regarding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Peter Pomerantsev, who was born in Kyiv but spent 10 years working as a journalist in Russia, spoke of Russian President Vladimir Putin's major role in directing the propaganda machine at the hearing. "He depends on their feeling that, in the words of his own spin doctors,...

  • Manchin: GOP treatment of Jackson 'disgraceful,' 'embarrassing'

    Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said the way Republican senators treated Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at last week's hearings was "disgraceful" and "embarrassing" after they repeatedly brought up her record of sentencing child pornography offenders. Manchin said the behavior of GOP colleagues who repeatedly cut off Jackson while she tried to answer their questions about her sentencing decision crossed the line to become...

  • Buttigieg amused by Republicans taking credit for spending they voted against

    Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast to discuss how the Biden administration plans to allocate the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending bill passed in November. When asked about GOP legislators who voted against the bill but are now claiming credit for projects in their home states and districts, Buttigieg laughed, saying, “usually you vote for something then you talk about the impact that it had.” He continued, “I think it shows how good these investments are, that even the people who tried to block them go around on the back end and try to share credit.”

  • French President Macron told Russia's Putin paying gas bills in roubles not possible - Elysee official

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that it was not possible for Western gas clients to pay their bills in roubles, a French presidential official told journalists on Tuesday. "France is against paying in roubles," the official said. In his phone call with Putin, Macron also reiterated his preparedness to carry out a humanitarian rescue mission in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the official said, but added that the conditions for such a step were not yet in place.

  • Mitt Romney Says A Trump Reelection Could Shake Up NATO Order

    Former President Donald Trump's America First approach "frightens" fellow NATO members, the GOP senator warned.

  • US commander on American military presence in Europe after Ukraine conflict: 'We're going to still need more'

    Gen. Tod Wolters, head of the United States European Command, foreshadowed actions the U.S. may take in Europe, not during the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, but after that conflict plays out.

  • AOC says Democrats will be 'in trouble' if party members 'sit back' and Biden doesn't 'govern decisively'

    In an interview with New York magazine, Ocasio-Cortez said young people "worked overtime" to elect Biden but feel as though they aren't "being seen."

  • Mexico's president floats proposal for public to pick electoral authorities

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he will send a proposal to Congress in April aimed at letting citizens elect electoral authorities, sparking concerns the move could presage a power grab. Lopez Obrador, a leftist, has criticized electoral authorities for years, including accusing them of widespread vote fraud in 2006 and 2012 when he ran and lost bids for the presidency, arguing that the system is stacked against him. "So that free, secret voting is ensured, so that there is no electoral fraud ... The people are going to choose directly," Lopez Obrador told a regular morning news conference.

  • NY AG Letitia James hits Donald Trump again over his failure to turn over personal business documents

    It's the second time in a day that the AG has wondered where are Donald Trump's sticky-note covered business documents?

  • Justices cast doubt on Texas immunity claim in vet's lawsuit

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday cast doubt on Texas' claim that it can't be sued by a former state trooper who says he was forced out of his job when he returned from Army service in Iraq. The justices heard arguments in a dispute over a federal law that was enacted in 1994 in the wake of the Persian Gulf war to strengthen job protections for returning service members. Over 90 minutes, the justices discussed the Vietnam War, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Alexander Hamilton and even Hamilton, the musical, as they tried to sort through whether states are shielded from lawsuits filed by veterans who complain that their jobs were not protected, in violation of the federal law.

  • Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' character is now Viktor Hargreeves

    It was announced in 2020 that Elliot Page would continue to play his Umbrella Academy role after he shared that he is trans, but at the time, sources told Variety that there were no plans to change the character’s gender. It seems those plans have now changed.

  • Norm Macdonald, Bob Saget, and Ed Asner were left out of the Oscars In Memoriam tribute

    “In Memoriam” segments on awards shows are tricky to get right: you can’t honor every single artist who’s no longer with us. There’s always bound to be a notable name excluded.

  • Cheney says Trump was warned of Jan. 6 violence

    Jan. 6 Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Monday that former President Trump was warned of the possibility of violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.Why it matters: The committee is tipping its hand as it seeks to paint a picture of a president who knowingly and willfully put lawmakers at risk in pursuit of overturning the election.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Cheney said at a Monday hearing