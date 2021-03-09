Biden won't put his name on relief checks, unlike Trump

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden will not be attaching his signature to the $1,400 relief checks that are expected to be mailed soon — a break with his predecessor who last year had “President Donald J. Trump” printed on the economic impact payments approved by Congress.

The next round of paper checks will bear the signature of a career official at the Treasury Department's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing.

House Democratic leaders said Tuesday that they have the votes to give final congressional approval to Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Passage has not been in serious question, but the leaders’ confidence underscored the unity Democrats have shown during the effort.

The vote on that bill, which includes the checks for most American households, is set for Wednesday. House approval, four days after the Senate passed a modestly reworked version of the package, will clinch Biden's most significant early legislative achievement.

Psaki said the goal was to get the payments out quickly instead of branding them as coming from Biden.

“This is not about him, this is about the American people getting relief,” Psaki said.

Trump insisted last April after more than $2 trillion in coronavirus aid was approved that his name be on the $1,200 relief checks — a first for any president. The real estate tycoon and media personality famously plastered his name on skyscrapers, steaks, menswear, a board game, bottled water, vodka and a real estate training program that he labeled as “Trump University.”

At the time the checks were released, the former president said, “I’m sure people will be very happy to get a big, fat, beautiful check and my name is on it.”

Besides those checks, the overall bill also extends emergency jobless benefits to early September, instead of expiring on March 14. It spends huge amounts on COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatments, while also aiding state and local governments and schools, assisting small businesses and providing major expansions of tax breaks and programs for lower- and middle-income families.

Progressives suffered setbacks, especially the Senate's removal of a gradual minimum wage increase to $15 hourly by 2025. But the measure carries so many Democratic priorities that final passage was not in doubt, despite the party's narrow 10-vote House majority.

“There's not going to be a problem" with the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Tuesday.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., his party's No. 3 House leader and chief vote counter, was even more precise. He noted that Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader, one of just two Democrats who opposed an initial version of the bill that the House approved last month, has said he'll support it now because it provides “lifeline" aid for so many people.

“We lost two the first time," Clyburn said. “I think we have at least cut it in half."

The only other Democrat who opposed the measure last month was Maine Rep. Jared Golden.

___ Associated Press writer Alan Fram contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • WH: Biden signature won't be on COVID relief check

    The White House announces the US is making an additional 900,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available this week. White House press secretary Jen Psaki also says that President Joe Biden's signature will not be on any relief checks, (March 9)

  • Will $1.9T COVID stimulus do more harm than good?

    Mary Anne Marsh, former senior adviser to John Kerry, and Terry Holt, former senior adviser to John Boehner, debate.

  • Jill Biden sees teachable moment in the depths of a pandemic

    Jill Biden sees a teachable moment in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. The first lady sat in a socially distanced circle in the library at Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Pennsylvania, listening and taking notes as parents expressed relief that the school had reopened and their kids were back in the classroom. A teacher herself, Biden praised the small circle of parents, teachers and administrators for working together to help reopen Fort LeBoeuf.

  • Biden visits businesses to highlight changes to loan program

    President Joe Biden visited a hardware store in the nation’s capital Tuesday to highlight changes he made to the Paycheck Protection Program to benefit small businesses he says were overlooked by the Trump administration earlier in the coronavirus pandemic. Biden administration officials announced last month that for two weeks starting on Feb. 24, the Small Business Administration would only accept applications for the forgivable loan program from firms with fewer than 20 employees. There was also a 12% boost in businesses in rural communities receiving loans, compared to the daily average of the ten days preceding the exclusivity period.

  • Buckingham Palace Responds to Meghan and Harry Interview

    A statement said the royal family was "saddened" to hear about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's "challenging" experiences over the last few years, and the issues raised around race were "concerning."

  • Potholes along Mindanao Avenue in Valenzuela City fixed by DPWH

    The Department of Public Works and Highways and Metro Manila Third District Engineering Office (DPWH-MMTDEO) acted upon the recent report of potholes along Mindanao Avenue corner Sto. Rosario St. in Valenzuela City. DPWH-Metro Manila Third District Engineering Office maintenance personnel were quick to coordinate with the local government to immediately conduct pothole patching in the said area. According to DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, “This road is a subject of report coursed through the DPWH Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/dpwhph on third week of February 2021 requesting us to repair the damaged road portion that could potentially damage cars.” The DPWH’s Facebook page has been an effective portal where motorists are encouraged to report road defects and other relevant incidents. Here, the Philippine government’s engineering and construction arm also posts updates where motorists can keep abreast with similar information. Despite the challenge of meeting all citizen expectations who see every roads daily, one cannot help feeling inspired for the immediate appropriate responses and solutions provided by DPWH given our limited manpower resources, Secretary Villar added. Under the leadership of Secretary Villar, DPWH has been leveraging the established mechanisms for more efficient public-responsive services based on citizen feedback. Photos from DPWH Also Read: DPWH poised to put diversion road going to Calbayog Airport Urdaneta Bypass Road now open Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge now more than 78 percent complete, opening on-track

  • Apparently Meghan Markle Knew *This* Royal Way Before She Started Dating Prince Harry

    Before Meghan Markle began a relationship with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex had...

  • Biden reviewing Trump's listing of Cuba as terrorism sponsor -White House

    President Joe Biden's administration is reviewing former President Donald Trump's last-minute decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism but a broader Cuba policy shift is not currently among Biden's top priorities, the White House said on Tuesday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the administration is in no rush for major gestures toward Communist-ruled Cuba, despite hopes for a softer approach after Trump rolled back historic Obama-era détente with Havana.

  • Bharat's COVID shot shows high immune response, further study needed for elderly

    A COVID-19 vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech is safe and has shown high levels of antibody response in a mid-stage trial, but follow-on studies are needed to evaluate the shot for children and older people, a peer-reviewed study showed. The vaccine, India's first successful home-made shot against COVID-19, has attracted interest from more than 40 countries. The double-dose vaccine showed significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses in Phase II than in Phase I due to the difference in dosing regimens that changed to a 4-week apart injection schedule from a 2-week course, researchers said in the study published in medical journal Lancet on Monday.

  • Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't just expose the royal family - it also revealed just how the broken US healthcare system is

    British people were shocked by how many pharmaceutical ads ran during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle, exposing how dire things are in the US.

  • Jill Biden Took a Major Style Cue From Meghan Markle For International Women's Day

    Great minds think alike.

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah Bombshell Leads to Hunt for a Royal Family Racist

    Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty ImagesPerhaps the most extraordinary moment of last night’s interview with Harry and Meghan came when Meghan said that Harry was asked by a member of the royal family how dark their children’s skin was likely to be, and questioned what image of the family that would project.Harry, when he joined the interview, reiterated the claim. It was notable that Harry and Meghan gave differing accounts of when the racist conversation took place: Meghan said it was during a series of conversations that happened while she was pregnant with Archie, Harry said it happened “right at the beginning” of their relationship.Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was a Royal Family Depth ChargeBoth refused to identify the individual concerned, but they were clear it was a member of the family as opposed to a palace courtier.Meghan raised the issue when she was discussing what she alleged was a discriminatory drive by the palace at the time to not make her unborn son Archie a prince.Meghan said, “In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time—so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,'—and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”A stunned Oprah sought clarification and Meghan replied, “There were, there were several conversations about it,” which took place “with Harry” who relayed the content of them to her.Saying she would not identify the person in question, Meghan said, “I think that would be very damaging to them,” but added, “That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him.”Harry said it was a “conversation I’m never going to share,” but when Oprah suggested he was asked, “Like, what will the baby look like?” he conceded that he was indeed asked that: “Yeah, what will the kids look like?”Harry did not pin the conversation on his family, but did mention them in his next breath, saying: “That was right at the beginning, when she wasn’t going to get security, when members of my family were suggesting that she carries on acting, because there was not enough money to pay for her, and all this sort of stuff.”Given his previous history of racist comments, suspicion immediately alighted upon Prince Philip, Harry’s 99-year-old grandfather who is recovering from heart surgery in the hospital, as the author of the racist questions.Aware, perhaps, that Philip would be the natural target of suspicion, Harry authorized Oprah to make a stunning declaration on CBS this morning: “He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations.”By Monday afternoon, the palace had still not issued any kind of response to any of the myriad allegations made by Meghan, including the one that a member of the royal family expressed “concerns” about her children’s skin color. The palace did not respond to specific inquiries for this story, nor did the Sussexes’ press team.Harry and Meghan must have known the allegation would cause tremendous disquiet, and inevitably set off a guessing game as to who could possibly have made the comment.Of course, there are only a small number of people who could possibly be in the frame. Realistically the only members of the royal family who could have been involved in the ancillary conversations that surrounded the specific conversation are members of the royal family more senior than Harry.It’s simply not conceivable that minor royals such as Prince Andrew or Prince Edward would have been involved in discussions about the status and future police protection of Harry’s children.By exonerating Philip, Harry seems to have pointed the finger at one of two people: Prince William or Prince Charles.But Harry had warm words for his brother despite their current difficulties, saying, “As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together.”This doesn’t sound like the kind of thing you’d say about someone who had expressed “concerns” about your child’s skin color.His relationship with Charles, however, seems to be in a much more parlous state.Talking about the run-up to their public announcement they were “stepping back” from frontline royal duties, Harry said, “I had three conversations with my grandmother and two conversations with my father—before he stopped taking my calls.”Oprah at the end of the broadcast asked Harry, “Your relationship with your father? Is he taking your calls now?”Harry replied, “Yeah. Yeah, he is. There’s a lot to work through there, you know? I feel really let down, because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and this is—and Archie’s his grandson. But, at the same time, you know, of course I will always, I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. And I will continue to, to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. But they only know what they know, and that’s the thing… I’ve tried to educate them through the process that I have been educated.”Charles’ supporters were quick to defend him today. His official biographer Jonathan Dimbleby told the BBC that he found the notion that Prince Charles could have raised concerns about the skin color of the Sussexes’ baby “quite astonishing,” saying, “He is someone whose personal and professional life has been dedicated to bringing people together not pulling them apart. I find it extraordinarily difficult to believe that it might have been him.”And so, for now at least, the hunt for the alleged royal racist continues.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rupert Grint says there were times when making 'Harry Potter' felt 'suffocating'

    Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley from 2001 to 2011 and said he loved growing up on the sets with the same people, but always craved a change.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks could go out this week

    Eligible Americans could have $1400 in their hands as early as this week with President Biden's $1.9 trillion economic relief bill set to clear the final hurdle.The House is expected to pass the revised stimulus package on Tuesday after the Senate passed its version over the weekend.Nearly 160 million households are expected to get the cash payment, according to White House estimates.Getting payments out to Americans who regularly file tax returns will be the easy part. It will be challenging, however, to get money to other groups who are eligible to receive checks this time around: including the incarcerated, those with non-citizen spouses and relatives of those who died in 2020. In addition, the IRS will have to locate the homeless and others who fell through the cracks during previous stimulus payments.And, of course, this all comes at the busiest time of the year for the IRS with the April 15 tax deadline a little more than a month away.Nevertheless, a U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said the Treasury Department stands ready to get the money out electronically or through paper checks as soon as Biden signs on the dotted line.

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • Harry and Meghan interview shows how streaming arms race is causing chaos for consumers

    Data: Axios Research; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe streaming era has presented lots of confusion for consumers trying to navigate how, where and when to watch a hit interview if you are unable to catch it live.Driving the news: CBS licensed Sunday's bombshell Harry and Meghan interview from Oprah Winfrey’s production company Harpo Productions for more than $7 million, per The Wall Street Journal. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe interview appeared live on ViacomCBS' new streaming service Paramount+ Sunday night, but it's unclear where it will live permanently. The interview will only be available on the CBS app and CBS.com for free for 30 days.Sources tell Variety that Paramount+ doesn't have the streaming rights to the special, Harpo Productions does. The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) is mostly owned by Discovery, which just this year launched its own streaming service Discovery+.The big picture: Paramount+, the new subscription service from ViacomCBS, launched Thursday, further crowding the competitive streaming battlefield. It's the last remaining service to launch from a big entertainment company for the foreseeable future.Further adding to the consumer chaos: Streamers have long licensed their biggest hits to other companies, making them inaccessible on their own services for some time after they launch. For example, one of Paramount Networks' top hits, Yellowstone, is licensed exclusively to NBCUniversal's "Peacock" service, and won't be available to Paramount+ subscribers. What to watch: Data shows that most consumers are likely to pay for at most 3-4 services per month. Most streaming executives concede that at this point, the goal is to become a viable third or fourth option next to Netflix and Disney+, which are ahead on the streaming battlefield.In a little over a year, Disney+ has accrued about 95 million subscribers, nearly half the number of subscribers Netflix has accumulated over the past decade.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Crosby caps first-period outburst, Pens defeat Rangers 5-1

    Pittsburgh allowed an early three-goal lead to slip away in a loss to Philadelphia earlier in the week. The Penguins didn’t make the same mistake Sunday against the New York Rangers. Sidney Crosby capped Pittsburgh’s three-goal outburst in the first period, and the Penguins beat the Rangers 5-1.

  • Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

    Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor

  • Variant cases in US have doubled since Feb. 18; Idahoans burn masks at State Capitol: Live COVID-19 updates

    Idahoans burned masks at the State Capitol in Boise to protest health recommendations they view as restrictions on freedom. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • After nearly 6 hours of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, only 3 jurors have been chosen to serve

    Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.