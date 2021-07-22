Biden on the worker shortage: Pay $15 an hour or 'be in a bind for a little while'

Juliana Kaplan
·2 min read
President Biden
President Biden speaks to reporters on July 8 Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • In a CNN Town Hall, President Joe Biden was asked about the labor shortage plaguing restaurants.

  • Biden said that restaurants and tourism will be in a "bind" for a little while, but higher wages could help.

  • Biden backs a $15 minimum wage, but the measure doesn't have full party support.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

In a CNN Town Hall, President Joe Biden weighed in on the labor squeeze currently hitting restaurants and other low-wage sectors.

John Lanni, an Ohio restaurant group owner, said that his industry continues to struggle finding workers: "How do you and the Biden administration plan to incentivize those that haven't returned to work yet? Hiring is our top priority right now," he asked the president.

In response, Biden said that the restaurant and tourism businesses are going to be in "a bind for a little while." Biden said that a "lot of" workers who had been working service jobs are taking advantage of new opportunities and higher wages as job openings surge.

Biden also suggested that something else could be contributing to current shortages: Low wages.

Some of those jobs might be offering "$7, $8 an hour, plus tips," he said, but workers could be making upwards of $15 an hour in other positions (he noted that Lanni's workers could be making $15 or more). Currently, the federal minimum wage is still at $7.25, and the tipped minimum wage is $2.13 an hour.

But Biden's remarks do speak to one of the drivers of the current labor squeeze: Workers simply want to get paid more.

In June, leisure and hospitality wages surged even higher, a 7.1% increase from the year prior. But even those wages are not much higher than pre-pandemic levels, according to Heidi Shierholz, a former Obama administration economist and current director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute. Those wages still remain lower than other industries.

As Insider previously reported, the so-called Great Resignation is driven in part by workers switching into other jobs, or recognizing a wider net of opportunity. They might not even be switching into much "better" jobs, but simply ones with more consistent hours and wages.

Shierholz previously told Insider that one simple situation for addressing the labor shortage could be simply raising the minimum wage, a policy proposal that the president backs, but some Democrats have shot down. Indeed, The Washington Post's Eli Rosenberg reported that businesses boosting wages to $15 an hour were able to lure in workers and keep morale up - but turnover down.

"And, lastly, if you make less than 15 bucks an hour working 40 hours a week, you're living below the poverty level," Biden said in the town hall. "You're living below the poverty level."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bonkers New Trump Audio Stuns Anderson Cooper: Sounds Like 'Nixon Drunk Rambling'

    The former president doesn't drink.

  • Jets sign Elijah Moore, leaving Zach Wilson as team’s only unsigned draft choice

    The Jets signed receiver Elijah Moore to his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Wednesday. Of the team’s 10 draft choices, only first-round quarterback Zach Wilson remains unsigned. The Jets made Moore their second-round pick — No. 34 overall — out of Mississippi. He opted out of the final two games of the 2020 season [more]

  • Nick Saban’s numbers on Bryce Young’s NIL earnings could be a little inflated

    On Wednesday, we praised Alabama coach Nick Saban for embracing the new NIL reality in college football, and finding a way to turn it into a Crimson Tide recruiting tool. “Our quarterback [Bryce Young] already has approached ungodly numbers,” Saban said Tuesday, via 247sports.com. “I’m not going to say what they are. He hasn’t even [more]

  • U.S. men's beach volleyball athlete tests positive for COVID-19: NBC

    A member of the United States men's beach volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19, NBC said on Wednesday, the first infection for an American who was expected to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Games. Taylor Crabb's infection was detected over the weekend soon after he arrived in Japan, NBC said, citing his brother, Trevor, who told the broadcaster it was "terrible" and that Taylor was healthy and should be allowed to play. Two members of the U.S. women's gymnastics team earlier tested positive, but they were alternates and not expected to compete, NBC said.

  • There's a sharp increase in job postings that "urgently" seek workers

    Workers are still stalling the job search, and employers — from health care providers to trucking companies — are getting desperate.Staggering stat: The share of job postings that use words like "hiring urgently" has spiked over 50% since the start of 2021, according to data from the jobs site Indeed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.There are certain industries in which the desperation is even more pronounced.Health care: 9.7% of personal care and home h

  • New US unemployment benefit claims see surprise jump above 400,000

    New applications for US unemployment benefit saw a surprise uptick last week, the government said Thursday, data analysts said may be evidence of the rising threat posed by the Delta variant of Covid-19.

  • Olympic cyclists enjoy natural COVID-19 bubble outside Tokyo

    The indignant outcry from the UCI, the global governing body for cycling, and several dozen riders that would be competing in the track cycling events at the Tokyo Olympics was easy to understand. The original proposal put forth by organizers included a $100 million velodrome to be built in the city, near the heart of the Olympics, allowing athletes to get the full feel of the Summer Games. Now, what was once viewed as a bummer for cyclists competing in the Summer Games has become a beneficial bubble.

  • Some companies are using prison labor amid claims of a worker shortage. Critics argue they should just raise wages instead.

    People in prison work release programs are usually paid less than traditional workers and given no benefits or paid time off.

  • AOC says Republicans have been 'killing time for months' as infrastructure talks stretch on with no end in sight

    Many Democrats are wary about the GOP sucking up time on infrastructure, similar to what happened with the Obamacare talks a decade ago.

  • Is the Shortage of Restaurant Workers An Unintended Strike? What the Lack of Staff Means for You

    The growing number of help wanted signs in restaurant windows is a clear indication that employers are going to have to work harder to attract and retain workers. Workers are leaving jobs in...

  • Minnesota House speaker won't act on Rep. Thompson allegations yet

    Minnesota House Democrats appear unlikely to take immediate action to expel or punish embattled state Rep. John Thompson.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: House Speaker Melissa Hortman indicated Wednesday that she'll wait until any ethics complaints or court proceedings are resolved to take action against the St. Paul Democrat.State of play: Hortman, along with other DFL leaders, have called on Thompson to resign

  • Commentary: Federal program stokes fear of — and in — undocumented immigrants

    Last month during a virtual meeting, Fredrick County, Maryland, Sheriff Charles A. Jenkins and other members of a steering committee gave a one-sided presentation on the so-called “benefits” of a program that uses county deputies to enforce federal civil immigration laws. It furthered fearmongering stereotypes of immigrants as criminals and did not allow for live public comment. As an advocacy ...

  • Alert! Kanye West Just Teased His New Song in a Moving Commercial with Sha'Carri Richardson

    🚨 His album is coming FRIDAY🚨

  • Liga MX fans will be removed for homophobic chant

    There’s a spanish word some Mexico soccer fans yell at the other team’s goalie during a match.It’s slang for male sex worker, and gay rights groups say it’s ultimately homophobic.Yell it during a match next season and you’ll get kicked out of the stadium.Those rules go into effect this week, said Liga MX President Mikel Arriola on Wednesday."We are going to take the measure of removing people who are chanting from the stadium, and it sends a message of zero tolerance to people who use such terrible expressions."The new rule came after FIFA, the international governing body for soccer, sanctioned Mexico’s national team for the crowd’s controversial shout.In fact, FIFA has punished the Mexican Soccer Federation several times since the word became popular over a decade ago.The chant was widely heard in the 2014 World Cup, hosted by Brazil.FIFA took no action then, but clamped down with fines in 2016 when it was heard again in Japan and Russia in 2018.Most recently, FIFA banned Mexico’s crowds from attending its first two World Cup qualifying matches later this year.They were also fined nearly $70,000 in March for chants against Dominican Republic and United States players.The Mexican National team has taken steps to avoid further punishment, as they’re set to co-host the 2026 tournament.They’ve launched an anti-discrimination campaign directly addressing the chant and swore to remove fans who continue to use it.

  • ‘No moral compass,’ Texas Republican says of group targeting him in congressional race

    “They are willing to do and stay anything to win because they have no moral compass.”

  • Republicans Block Debate On Bipartisan Infrastructure Package

    GOP senators opposed starting debate on a $1.1 trillion spending bill on roads and bridges because negotiators have yet to agree on the legislative text.

  • Fact check: Claim about unvaccinated being sent to quarantine camps started as satire

    A post online falsely claims President Joe Biden is sending unvaccinated people to quarantine camps in 2022. The claim originated on a satire site.

  • Heat’s Tyler Herro ‘done listening’ to trade rumors as he keeps focus on offseason program

    MIAMI — For the Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro, this summer has brought many firsts for him. Herro’s first opportunity to work with the USA Basketball program as a professional player since the Heat drafted him out of Kentucky in June 2019 came this month. He’s in the midst of his first “real” offseason as an NBA player after the COVID-19 pandemic altered the schedule for his first two NBA seasons ...

  • Olympics-Cycling-After Rio heartache, Thomas seeks road to gold in Tokyo

    Geraint Thomas has achieved pretty much everything in his illustrious career with a Tour de France title, rainbow jerseys and two Olympic track gold medals in his locker. But the Welshman wants a first Olympic road medal and will get two chances in the next week, first in Saturday's road race, then again next Wednesday in the time trial. The 35-year-old was vying for gold in the road race in Rio five years ago but crashed into a ditch on a treacherous high-speed descent with 10km remaining, eventually finishing 11th.

  • Biden appoints special envoy to Haiti with an eye toward elections this year

    The Biden administration named a special envoy to Haiti on Thursday as a new interim government took power and the Caribbean nation prepared to bury its assassinated president, Jovenel Moïse.