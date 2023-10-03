Biden, world leaders coordinate military support for Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden led a call with leaders of allied nations to "coordinate our ongoing support for the people of Ukraine," the White House press office reported on Oct. 3.

The leaders of Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, and France joined the discussion, along with the heads of the European Commission, European Council, and NATO.

The participants discussed strategies for supplying the Ukrainian military with ammunition and weapons, bolstering Ukraine's air defenses, and fortifying energy infrastracture ahead of the winter months.

"President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement read.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg echoed the sentiment in a post on the platform X (formerly Twitter), saying "we are all committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes."

While Biden has stressed the importance of maintaining support for Ukraine, he recently signed into law a funding bill that did not include aid to Ukraine. The bill represented a last-ditch effort to avert an impending government shutdown.

On Oct. 2, the Pentagon warned congressional leaders that funds for Ukrainian defense were running low and could lead to delays in crucial shipments of weapons and equipment.

