Biden worried that Putin 'doesn't have a way out' of Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
Joe Biden
Joe Biden Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "doesn't have a way out" of the war in Ukraine and that "I'm trying to figure out what we do about that," President Biden said Monday, according to USA Today.

Speaking at a political fundraiser near Washington, D.C., Biden said Putin launched the invasion believing Russian troops would achieve a swift victory that would fracture NATO and the European Union, Reuters reported.

Instead, Russian forces were driven back from Ukraine's capital and have suffered heavy losses. Even in eastern Ukraine, Russia's limited territorial gains have been dearly bought.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Kremlin insiders had begun surreptitiously expressing concerns about the possibility of Putin ordering a nuclear strike against Ukraine to achieve his war goals.

Russia has a large stockpile of relatively small-yield tactical nuclear weapons and a military doctrine that justifies using them if its conventional forces come up short. Writing for Global Security Review, Joshua Ball explained that "if Russia were subjected to a major non-nuclear assault that exceeded its capacity for conventional defense, it would 'de-escalate' the conflict by launching a limited — or tactical — nuclear strike."

It might go something like this: after a few more months of quagmire, Putin orders a tactical nuclear barrage to blast holes in Ukraine's battlelines. At the same time, he sends a message to NATO: "Look, neither of us wants a strategic nuclear exchange. Withdraw your support for Ukraine, and this can all be over. Your move, Biden."

You may also like

Trump's increasingly costly lawsuits: 'Witch hunt' or a modicum of justice?

Nepali mountaineer breaks his own world record on Mount Everest

5 cartoons about the leaked Roe draft

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's Ukraine ambassador nominee, Bridget Brink, calls challenges `enormous'

    Biden's nominee, Bridget Brink, would face daunting challenges if confirmed as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine amid the country's deadly war with Russia.

  • House to vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid package

    Congress has coalesced around a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine that the House will vote on tonight – opting to provide Kyiv with $7 billion more in funding than what President Joe Biden initially had asked for in his supplemental request last month.

  • Angus King Has A Very Different View Of Sidewalk Protests Than Susan Collins

    The Independent criticized the closed sidewalk in front of the Supreme Court as his fellow Maine lawmaker faced heat for calling the cops over a chalk message.

  • Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

    Billionaire Elon Musk said Tuesday he would reverse Twitter's ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump when he buys the social media platform, the clearest signal of Musk's intention to cut moderation of the site. Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc, has inked a $44-billion deal to buy Twitter. Musk is expected to become Twitter's temporary CEO after closing the deal, Reuters previously reported according to a source familiar with the matter.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin marks "Victory Day" by defending Ukraine invasion

    Russian President Vladimir Putin marked Victory Day, the country's annual observance of the end of World War II, by defending his invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine returned to Kyiv and spoke with CBS News about the relentless war. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins us with an update from Ukraine.

  • UK opts for slow reboot of Big Tech rules, pushes ahead on privacy 'reforms'

    The U.K. government has confirmed it will move forward on a major ex ante competition reform aimed at Big Tech, as it set out its priorities for the new parliamentary session earlier today. At the same time today it confirmed that a "data reform bill" will be introduced in the current parliamentary session. This follows a consultation it kicked off last year to look at how the U.K. might diverge from EU law in this area, post-Brexit, by making changes to domestic data protection rules.

  • Brookfield Decides to Spin Off Its Asset-Management Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. plans to spin off its asset-management business, according to a person familiar with the matter -- a step designed to simplify the organizational structure at one of the world’s largest alternative investment firms. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Coun

  • Gas prices hit a record high on Tuesday, surpassing records set in March

    Experts say gas prices could continue to climb through Memorial Day, and drivers can expect volatility in the summer months.

  • Why Snowflake Tumbled, Then Jumped Higher Today

    As of 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the stock had reversed course and was up 1.8%. One analyst at Truist Securities today cut the near-term price target on the stock from $350 to $300. It's been a painful slide for investors, with the stock now trading at $145.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be the ‘entrepreneur of our generation': Reid Hoffman

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Greylock Partner Reid Hoffman's take on Tesla CEO Elon Musk after acquiring Twitter.

  • 8 alternatives to Airbnb for vacation rentals that are just as easy to use

    Airbnb isn't the only reliable vacation rental resource on the market. These eight popular options are like Airbnb — if not better.

  • BlackRock’s Star Trader Goes Net Short as Hedge Fund Loss Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. star money manager Alister Hibbert has turned bearish as his hedge fund endures its worst-ever losses amid a sharp decline in stocks. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraThe

  • Biden says he is worried Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine war

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he is worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the Ukraine war, and Biden said he was trying to figure out what to do about that. Biden, speaking at a political fundraiser in a Washington suburb, said Putin had mistakenly believed the invasion of Ukraine would break up NATO and break up the European Union.

  • Lockheed, aiming to double Javelin production, seeks supply chain ‘crank up’

    Lockheed Martin aims to nearly double production for Javelin anti-tank missiles from 2,100 to 4,000 per year, but it needs the supply chain to “crank up,” said its chief executive, Jim Taiclet.

  • Judge warns North Korea could murder U.S. Marine vet in Spain

    A federal judge said she hopes a higher court intervenes on behalf of a Marine veteran because she fears North Korea might kill the man if he’s extradited to Spain.

  • Pence Rips Socially Conscious Investing, Wants to ‘Rein In’ ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is criticizing investor-activist campaigns to force companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. to follow socially conscious investing principles, saying they elevate “left-wing” goals over the interests of businesses and their employees.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounc

  • Putin could use nuclear weapon if he felt war being lost – US intelligence chief

    Avril Haines says Russian leader could see prospect of Ukraine defeat as existential threat, potentially triggering escalation Vladimir Putin could view the prospect of defeat in Ukraine as an existential threat to his regime, potentially triggering his resort to using a nuclear weapon, the top US intelligence official has warned. The warning on Tuesday came in an assessment from intelligence chiefs briefing the Senate on worldwide threats. The prediction for Ukraine was a long, gruelling war of

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • Patrick Marleau retires after 23-season NHL career

    Marleau played an NHL-record 1,779 games with the Sharks, Maple Leafs and Penguins.

  • Lockheed Martin to ramp up Javelin missile production amid Ukraine war

    Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet said on Sunday that his company would nearly double production of their Javelin missiles as the U.S. sends hundreds of the weapons to aid Ukraine’s resistance against Russia’s invasion. “​​Right now, our capacity is 2,100 Javelin missiles per year. We’re endeavoring to take that up to 4,000 per year, and…