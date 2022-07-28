Biden-Xi call lasts more than 2 hours

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Timothy Nerozzi
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

President Biden held his longest call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday morning amid tensions between the two world powers.

The call – the fifth between Biden and Xi since Biden took office – began at 8:33 a.m. ET and lasted two hours and 17 minutes, the White House said.

The White House promised to provide a readout of the call afterward.

Chinese government officials have recently demanded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., cancel a planned trip to Taiwan, saying it is a betrayal of Chinese-U.S. foreign policy agreements.

MILLEY DIRECTS A REVIEW OF US, CHINESE MILITARY CONTACTS AMID WARNING BEIJING POSES NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT

The Chinese Communist Party has threatened to respond if Pelosi visits the island, which mainland China believes rightfully belongs the CCP but which Taiwan itself denies.

China's government warned last week it would take "forceful measures" if Pelosi visited Taiwan after the Financial Times reported she would travel to the Chinese-claimed island nation next month.

Chinese President Xi Jinping <span class="copyright">Ju Peng/Xinhua via Getty Images</span>
Chinese President Xi Jinping Ju Peng/Xinhua via Getty Images

CHINESE AUTHORITIES APOLOGIZE FOR COVID-19 BREAK-INS

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, is an island nation off the coast of Asia's mainland. Taiwan has declared itself independent of the People's Republic of China and has claimed continuation of governance from pre-revolutionary China.

The People's Republic of China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, the relatively narrow strip of ocean between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese mainland. The Chinese military has frequently sent planes into the area, testing Taiwan's air defense zone.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, Xi talk more than 2 hours at time of US-China tension

    President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping held the fifth conversation of their presidencies on Thursday, speaking for more than two hours as they chart the future of their complicated relationship at a time of simmering economic and geopolitical tensions. The call began at 8:33 a.m. EDT and ended at 10:50 a.m. EDT, according to the White House. It took place as Biden aims to find new ways to work with the rising global power as well as strategies to contain China's influence around the world.

  • Biden, Xi set call amid new tensions over Taiwan

    Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will talk for the first time in four months as speculation about a visit to Taipei by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is adding new strains between Washington and Beijing over China's claims on Taiwan. (July 27)

  • Biden to speak with Xi amid warnings that China poses greatest threat to US national security

    President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to have a phone call this week, as U.S. officials warn Beijing poses the greatest long-term threat to national security.

  • China backs away from growth goal, sticks to virus controls

    China’s leaders effectively acknowledged the struggling economy won’t hit its official 5.5% growth target this year and said Thursday they will try to prop up sagging consumer demand but will stick to strict anti-COVID-19 tactics that disrupted manufacturing and trade. The announcement after a Communist Party planning meeting reflected the high cost President Xi Jinping’s government has been willing to incur to stop the virus in a politically sensitive year when Xi is widely expected to try to extend his term in power. “Policymakers implicitly walked back from the original growth target,” said Larry Hu of Macquarie Group in a report.

  • A richer, stronger China warns Pelosi not to visit Taiwan

    Beijing grumbled but swallowed its irritation in 1997 when then-Speaker Newt Gingrich of the U.S. House of Representatives visited Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by the mainland’s ruling Communist Party as its own territory. China had other priorities. President Jiang Zemin’s government was preparing to celebrate Hong Kong’s return and wanted to lock in Beijing’s emergence from diplomatic isolation after its 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations in Tiananmen Square.

  • US aircraft carrier, strike group move into South China Sea as Pelosi plans possible Taiwan visit

    The USS Ronald Reagan left Singapore and is now in the South China Sea, following a threat from China over a possible visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession

  • Former Chinese justice minister admits taking millions in bribes-court

    A former Chinese justice minister who took a hard line on law enforcement admitted accepting bribes totalling over 117 million yuan ($17.3 million), a Chinese court said on Thursday. The trial of Fu Zhenghua, 67, began on Thursday at the Changchun Intermediate People's Court in the northeastern province of Jilin, more than three months after the former official was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes and "bending the law for personal gain". Fu admitted to what he had done and expressed remorse, the court said in a statement.

  • Ukraine's envoy saddened by 'Putin' chants at Dynamo Kyiv soccer match in Turkey

    Ukraine's envoy to Turkey said on Thursday he was saddened by a group of Fenerbahce fans chanting Russian President Vladimir Putin's name after their team conceded a goal at home to Dynamo Kyiv in a Champions League qualifier a day earlier. Fenerbahce's hopes of competing in Europe's elite Champions League soccer competition this season were dashed by a 2-1 extra-time loss to Kyiv in the second qualifying round tie in Istanbul on Wednesday. Vitaliy Buyalskyi put the Ukrainian side ahead in the 57th minute, shortly after Fenerbahce midfielder Ismail Yuksek was sent off in a tense match.

  • US fighter jets, ships ready if Pelosi travels to Taiwan: report

    The U.S. military is preparing a contingency plan for the possibility that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's planned trip to Taiwan could provoke Chinese aggression.

  • The Semiconductor Bill Will Give the U.S. an Edge Against China

    The Chips-Plus bill will help with the very real threat posed by China's rapid technological advances, write Bill Evanina and Jamil N. Jaffer.

  • Biden to talk trade and Taiwan with Xi: sources

    STORY: In a bid to manage fraying relations with China, a long-discussed call between U.S. President Joe Biden and leader Xi Jinping is expected to take place this week.That's according to sources familiar with the matter on Tuesday who said the call would take place Thursday.But a long list of disagreements weigh heavy on ties between the world's two largest economies, from trade to Taiwan.Washington is seeking to ease U.S. dependence on Chinese-made chips, with a new bill providing more than $50 billion in subsidies as well as tax credits to chips manufacturers, in order to ease a shortage that's disrupted multiple industries.That's as China ramps up its own efforts to produce home-grown chips.Biden on Monday urged for the bill's passage and met virtually with the chief executives of Lockheed Martin, Medtronic and Cummins."We watched China go from 2 percent to 16 percent, and China’s goals as they recently stated is 25 percent. They need to produce 25 percent to become fully self-sufficient. It is no wonder China is watching this bill so closely and actively lobbying U.S. businesses against the bill.”The impending call also comes as Beijing delivers heightened warnings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a possible visit to Taiwan .A trip by Pelosi would be the first by a House Speaker since 1997.But China claims the democratically-ruled island as its own territory.And, it said it is prepared to take strong measures in response should Pelosi visit.Washington adheres to a one-China policy, and so does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan.However, it is bound by U.S. law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.The White House has been quick to reiterate that stance has not changed.

  • Xi, Biden to speak as possible Pelosi Taiwan visit looms

    U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in four months, with a wide range of bilateral and international issues on the table. On Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the presidential phone call. However, spokesperson Zhao Lijian reiterated China's warnings over a Pelosi visit.

  • If Brazil legalizes more Amazon mining, it would drive deforestation, study says

    Legalizing mining on indigenous land and other protected areas in Brazil's Amazon rainforest would lead to thousands of square kilometers in new deforestation, according to a study published on Thursday. Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has called for new mining in protected areas of the Amazon rainforest, arguing that informal mining should be legalized in order to help lift the region out of poverty. The study showed that such policies would put the world's largest rainforest at risk, accelerating deforestation that fuels climate change.

  • Joint centre for Ukraine grain exports opens in Istanbul

    Turkey on Wednesday formally opened a joint coordination centre for Ukrainian grain exports under a UN-backed deal aimed at resuming shipments for the first time since Russia's February invasion of its neighbour.

  • S.Korean PM to recommend presidential pardon for Samsung's Lee

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's prime minister said on Wednesday he would recommend to the president a pardon for Jay Y. Lee, vice chairman of the world's biggest memory chip maker, Samsung Electronics. Lee, heir to the world's second-largest contract chip maker, was convicted of bribery and embezzlement in January last year but got parole in August, after serving 18 months of a sentence of 30 months. Responding to a question in parliament whether he would recommend that President Yoon Suk-yeol review pardons for key business leaders, including Lee, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said he would.

  • How the Golden State Warriors Gamified Fandom With NFTs

    Silicon Valley's NBA league tethered its tokens' value to its success in the 2022 season. This piece is part of CoinDesk's Sports Week.

  • Democratic Finance chair floats longer ObamaCare extension, IRS enforcement

    Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Tuesday said he is calling for a longer extension of enhanced ObamaCare financial assistance, and floated increased IRS tax enforcement as a potential way to pay for it. Wyden told reporters that he is pushing for “the longest possible premium relief for people.” The party-line health care…

  • Biden, Xi to speak amid fresh Taiwan tensions

    President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak by phone on Thursday morning, the White House said, a discussion that’s expected to touch on contentious topics like Taiwan and trade. The White House said that the call will take place at 8:30 a.m. and represents the fifth call between the two leaders since…

  • USAID chief calls on China to restructure Sri Lanka's debt

    The head of the U.S. government aid agency called on China on Wednesday to help Sri Lanka and other nations that had borrowed heavily from Beijing with debt restructuring, not just with lines of credit and emergency loans. Samantha Power, the administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development, contrasted India’s “critical” measures to aid Sri Lanka during its worst economic crisis with the two decades during which China offered “opaque loan deals at higher interest rates than other lenders” and financed infrastructure projects that often served little practical use.