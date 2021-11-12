Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit on Monday: W.House

US President Joe Biden (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) are to hold a virtual summit on November 15, 2021 (AFP/MANDEL NGAN, Anthony WALLACE)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aurélia END
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US President Joe Biden will hold a hotly anticipated virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, the White House announced, as tensions mount over Taiwan, human rights and trade.

Relations between the world's two largest economies have recently deteriorated, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China, which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island.

Washington has repeatedly signaled its support for Taiwan in the face of Chinese aggression, but the United States and China reached a surprise agreement on climate at a summit in Glasgow.

"The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition" between the two countries "as well as ways to work together where our interests align," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Friday.

"Throughout, President Biden will make clear US intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with the PRC," Psaki said, referring to Beijing by the acronym for the People's Republic of China.

The virtual talks will take place "in the evening" on Monday in Washington -- meaning early Tuesday in Beijing, she announced.

Biden and Xi have talked by phone twice since the veteran Democrat moved into the White House. The pair also met extensively when Biden was serving as vice president to Barack Obama, and Xi was vice president to Hu Jintao.

Biden had hoped to meet Xi at a recent Group of 20 summit in Rome, but the Chinese leader has not traveled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and instead agreed to virtual talks by the end of the year.

Both men participated in the APEC virtual summit overnight that was hosted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"I've noted repeatedly, over the past 10 months, that the relationship with China is among the most consequential and also most complex that we have," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.

"It has different elements in it -- some cooperative, some competitive and others adversarial and we will manage all three at the same time."

The White House has already made it known that substantive announcements are unlikely to emerge from Monday's talks.

- At odds -

The US president has largely kept the tougher approach on Beijing of his predecessor Donald Trump, with both administrations considering a rising China to be the top challenge of the 21st century.

On Thursday, Biden signed into law a measure aimed at preventing companies like telecom giant Huawei from getting new equipment licenses from US regulators, in Washington's latest effort to crack down on Chinese tech firms.

Also on Thursday, Xi warned against a return to Cold War-era divisions in the Asia-Pacific, in remarks to a virtual business conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

"Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are bound to fail," he said.

"The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era."

But the two countries, also the top two carbon emitters in the world, agreed this week to work together to accelerate climate action this decade.

Another issue that could come up in Monday's talks is the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing -- CNBC reported, citing unnamed sources, that Xi was expected to extend a personal invitation to Biden to attend.

Rights activists have called for a boycott of the Games, over China's clampdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang -- potentially putting Biden in a difficult position if Xi were to invite him to Beijing.

bur-sst/bgs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australian PM says he has never lied while in public office

    Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he doesn't believe he has lied since he was elected to parliament in 2007, rejecting allegations from French President Emmanuel Macron and others. Macron this month said Morrison had lied to him over Australia's decision to scrap a multibillion-dollar deal with France to build Canberra's new fleet of submarines. Criticism of Morrison intensified this week when he announced his government would spend A$178 million ($129.6 million) to support electric vehicles, three years after he criticised the technology.

  • US, others slam Sudan coup leader's tightening grip on power

    The United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday slammed the Sudan coup leader’s latest move to tighten the military’s grip on power as a unilateral decision that undermines efforts to restore the process of democratic transition. In a joint statement, the Western nations criticized Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan who on Thursday appointed a new Sovereign Council — just over two weeks after leading the coup — without consulting Sudan’s pro-democracy protest movement. Burhan reappointed himself as the head of the 13-member Sovereign Council.

  • 'A huge disconnect': Developing nations say climate change agreement draft is too weak

    Developing nations pleaded for more aggressive action to combat climate change on Friday, the last planned day of the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

  • Japan seeks good China ties, 'responsible behaviour' - new minister

    Japan's new foreign minister said on Thursday it was important to build constructive and stable ties with China while calling for responsible behaviour from its giant neighbour. Staunch U.S. ally Japan has recently been more outspoken on questioning China's assertiveness on issues such as the disputed South China Sea and self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its territory. At the same time, Japan's ruling party plans to review defence posture amid China's military buildup and it aims to increase defence spending sharply.

  • Please don't cancel Aaron Rodgers | Opinion

    Please don't cancel Aaron Rodgers | Opinion

  • Fox ‘Straight News’ Anchor Stunned to Learn Biden Actually Runs the White House

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner had her conspiratorial bubble surprisingly burst on Thursday by Ari Fleischer of all people, who unequivocally told her that President Joe Biden does actually control the White House.After spending an inordinate amount of her Thursday morning interview with the former Bush flack discussing the right-wing outrage du jour—that Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly used a French accent—Faulkner, who has long been touted by Fox News as one of its “straight n

  • Chris Christie Dishes on What Turned Him Off Working for Trump

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Chris Christie withdrew from consideration to be Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff in 2018, multiple outlets reported it was for family considerations and that the ex-governor was not officially offered the gig.But that may not be the full story. In his new book, Republican Rescue, due out next week from Threshold Editions and obtained by The Daily Beast, Christie claims that he was, indeed, offered the powerful position—

  • U.S. Warns Europe That Russia May Be Planning Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is raising the alarm with European Union allies that Russia may be weighing a potential invasion of Ukraine as tensions flare between Moscow and the bloc over migrants and energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisWith Washington closely monitor

  • White House Mocks 'Active Imagination' That Trump's Still Conducting Foreign Policy

    The former president claimed he was sending his "envoy ambassador" to the Kosovo-Serbia border. The White House said he doesn't have one.

  • Jordan on Durham indictments: 'We told you so'

    Rep. Jim Jordan had a message for those who pushed the anti-Trump dossier amid recent indictments out of the Durham investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe: “We told you so.”

  • Kangana Ranaut: Row over Bollywood star's 'India got freedom in 2014' remark

    Critics say Kangana Ranaut's controversial statement insults India's freedom fighters.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why Trump isn't on trial yet, and what that says about justice in America

    The discussion over whether Republicans can win without Trump overlooks a more important question: Why hasn't the ex-president faced justice yet?

  • Appeals court temporarily blocks release of Trump January 6 records to House committee

    A three-judge appeals panel temporarily blocked House committee access to Donald Trump's records while the case is argued in the Capitol riot probe.

  • Swift Ruling Tests Trump's Tactic of Running Out the Clock

    WASHINGTON — On the surface, a judge’s ruling on Tuesday night that Congress can obtain Trump White House files related to the Jan. 6 riot seemed to echo another high-profile ruling in November 2019. In the earlier matter, a judge said a former White House counsel must testify about then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to obstruct the Russia investigation. In both cases, Democratic-controlled House oversight committees issued subpoenas, Trump sought to stonewall those efforts by invoking consti

  • Mitch McConnell's Angry Op-Ed About The Supreme Court Leaves Out A Key Detail

    The Senate minority leader failed to mention his years-long campaign to strong-arm the nation's judiciary to the right.

  • South Dakota lawmakers to press for Noem daughter's records

    South Dakota lawmakers are pressing Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration to hand over a document that could prove whether there was a plan in place to give her daughter another chance to win a real estate appraiser license prior to a meeting last year that has spurred conflict-of-interest questions. The Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee is readying to initiate a subpoena on Monday if the Department of Labor and Regulation doesn't hand over a signed agreement between the governor’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, and state regulators. Peters won her appraiser certification after a state agency moved to deny it last year.

  • Judge rejects latest attempt by Trump to block release of Jan. 6 records

    The judge said former President Donald Trump still has time to file an appeal before the records are released Friday.

  • Read the memo from Trump aide's office making the case to fire Defense Secretary Mark Esper

    In a memo never before made public, the Presidential Personnel Office under the direction of John McEntee, a favorite aide of former President Donald Trump, made a case for firing then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper three weeks before Esper was terminated, according to reporting in a new book by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. The contents were first reported by Karl in The Atlantic for an article adapted from his forthcoming book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show." The memo from McEntee's office, dated Oct. 19, 2020, provides what Karl calls a remarkable window inside the thinking of the Trump White House during the final months of his presidency and the power held by the then-29-year-old director of the Presidential Personnel Office.

  • Did COVID-19 mysteriously single out Arizona or was Gov. Doug Ducey just inept?

    Yeah, it’s rhetorical. A report says Arizona is the only state in the nation where COVID-19 has been the leading cause of death during the pandemic.

  • It’s time to stand up and say ‘no’ to intimidation and extremism in Idaho politics

    Stand up for honest, safe politics in Idaho. Because before you know it, it will be too late. │ Opinion