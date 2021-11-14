Biden, Xi to meet as inflation threatens the economies of both the U.S. and China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Hudson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When President Joe Biden meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, they won’t shake hands. It isn’t a diplomatic snub. They two will meet virtually instead of in person. But the question for investors is whether they will see eye-to-eye on inflation.

The two largest economies in the world are experiencing inflationary pains. Higher costs of goods in China, supply chain pinch points in both countries, and a lot of cash sloshing around the U.S. have conspired to help fuel inflation there and here. And sustained higher prices threaten both economies as they work to recover from the pandemic.

It’s doubtful inflation is high on the agenda when the two leaders meet, which is expected Monday. China-US relations are strained over national security issues (Taiwan, selling nuclear subs to Australia), human rights issues (cracking down on civil liberties in Hong Kong), and the coronavirus.

Inflation should be a topic for the two leaders, though. It is a national security and foreign policy issue for both countries. Inflation may be a monetary phenomenon, but it also can be destabilizing for an economy and devastating for households.

Chinese wholesale inflation is at a 26 year high. This means the prices factories in China are paying for materials have shot up. Lots of that stuff coming out of those Chinese factories will be headed to the U.S. – and with higher prices. In October, American consumer prices saw their biggest year-over-year surge in more than 30 years.

The Federal Reserve has stated its higher tolerance for hotter than usual inflation in the effort to spread job gains into more corners of the economy. Increasingly, though, consumers and investors may get jittery about the central bank’s ability to contain higher prices before they become more permanently anchored in the economy.

But China has a different worry – overall economic growth. The COVID-bounce back is slowing considerably, pressuring the central government to keep the economy propped up with cheap borrowing and tolerating escalating inflation. The Communist vice grip on China is held in place by an ever-expanding economy.

The U.S. monetary tools to battle inflation – higher interest rates – cannot be exported to fight higher prices on foreign soil. But those higher prices can be imported.

Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM, where he is the vice president of news. Twitter: @HudsonsView

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden and China's Xi will hold virtual meeting on Monday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, the White House said, talks Washington hopes will create some stability amid increased tensions between the world's two largest economies. It is expected to be the leaders' most extensive meeting under the Biden administration and will follow on from a telephone call between the two on Sept. 9. Washington and Beijing have been sparring on issues from the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to China's expanding nuclear arsenal https://www.reuters.com/world/pentagon-sharply-raises-its-estimate-chinese-nuclear-warheads-2021-11-03.

  • Biden-Xi set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions

    President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping will hold their much-anticipated virtual summit on Monday evening as the two sides look to dial back tensions after a rough start to the U.S.-China relationship since Biden took office earlier this year. The White House is setting low expectations for the video call between the leaders. Biden looks to stress that the two nations need to set guardrails in deepening areas of conflict in the increasingly complicated relationship between the two nations.

  • Good COP, bad COP? Takeaways from the new UN climate deal

    After two years of preparation and 13 days of tough talks, did negotiators at the U.N. climate meeting in Glasgow save the planet? The annual Conference of the Parties, just held for the 26th time, is all about getting countries to gradually ratchet up their measures to defuse global warming. The focus of the Glasgow talks was not to forge a new treaty but to finalize the one agreed to in Paris six years ago and to build on it by further curbing greenhouse gas emissions, bending the temperature curve closer to levels that don't threaten human civilization.

  • Australian ministers say 2030 emission target fixed, will be beaten

    Australia's 2030 emissions target is fixed, and the government is committed to beating it, several ministers said on Sunday, without saying whether targets would be updated as the recently concluded UN climate summit in Glasgow demanded. The Glasgow talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the first-time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming, calling for tougher emissions pledges by 2022, among other things. "Australia's 2030 target is fixed and we are committed to meeting and beating it," Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Energy Minister Angus Taylor said in a joint statement after the summit ended, adding the government will do "what's right for rural and regional communities."

  • U.N. climate agreement clinched after late drama over coal

    U.N. climate talks ended Saturday with a deal that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming, even as coal-reliant countries lobbed last-minute objections. While the agreement won applause for keeping alive the hope of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, many of the nearly 200 national delegations wished they’d come away with more. “If it’s a good negotiation, all the parties are uncomfortable,” U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said in the final meeting to approve the Glasgow Climate Pact.

  • Biden and Xi prepare for virtual summit amid rising tensions

    Taiwan, human rights and trade likely to be on agenda in most substantial talks between US and Chinese leaders since Biden took office China president Xi Jinping and US president Joe Biden will hold highly anticipated talks on Monday. Photograph: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit on Monday intended to stop, or at least slow down, the downward spiral in US-Chinese relations. The two leaders have talked twice by phone since Biden took office in Ja

  • Australia looks to reignite WCup campaign against China

    Australia is hoping to get its World Cup qualification campaign back on Tuesday in Sharjah with a win that would almost certainly end China’s slim hopes of returning to the Middle East next November. One point from the last two games has resulted in the Socceroos slipping into second in Group B at the halfway stage, three points behind Saudi Arabia, the two teams drew 0-0 in Sydney on Thursday, and just one above Japan. Only the top two from each of the six-team groups are guaranteed a place at the Qatar World Cup.

  • Kansas City at Las Vegas Prediction, Game Preview

    Kansas City at Las Vegas prediction, game preview, how to watch and lines for Week 10 of the NFL season, Sunday, November 14

  • Beijing city tightens COVID guidance for travel from Chinese areas with overland ports

    Beijing city said individuals who recently visited overland ports of entry on China's borders should avoid the Chinese capital, with national authorities concerned over the risk of Covid transmission from abroad as they battle a month-long outbreak. The small northern administrative divisions of Heihe, Erenhot and Ejina, along China's borders with Russia and Mongolia, were among the hardest-hit areas in a nationwide outbreak since mid-October that resulted in more than 1,200 domestically transmitted cases showing confirmed symptoms.

  • Jan. 6 panel issues more subpoenas as Trump fights judge’s ruling on executive privilege

    Uncertainty over whether Bannon will face criminal charges looms large over several new subpoenas issued this week by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Minnesota at Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Game Preview

    Minnesota at Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, how to watch and lines for Week 10 of the NFL season, Sunday, November 14

  • Jerry Jones on the Jon Gruden emails: That is not prevalent in the NFL

    The latest episode of Back on the Record with Bob Costas, premiering tonight at 11:00 p.m. ET on HBO, includes an interview with Jerry Jones. Costas, among other things, asks Jones whether the emails sent by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden reflect attitudes that are prevalent in the NFL. “At the risk — at the [more]

  • Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters

    The military takeover in Myanmar has set its economy back years, if not decades, as political unrest and violence disrupt banking, trade and livelihoods and millions slide deeper into poverty. Political upheavals after the army ousted its civilian government on Feb. 1 have heaped further misery on its 62 million people, who are paying sharply higher prices for food and other necessities as the value of the kyat, the national currency, plummets. U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths appealed last week to Myanmar’s military leaders to allow unimpeded access to more than 3 million people needing “life-saving” aid “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.”

  • 6 major mistakes, questionable coaching decisions doom Miami in last 2:30 of loss to FSU

    The Miami Hurricanes had the Florida State Seminoles dead. All they had to do was convert on third-and-4 near midfield.

  • Sources: Trail Blazers players to be interviewed in Neil Olshey investigation

    O’Melveny & Myers — the firm enlisted by the Trail Blazers to investigate — will ask the players about their experiences working with Olshey, sources said.

  • 49ers Week 10 injury report: TE George Kittle, RB Elijah Mitchell in vs. Rams

    Here's the #49ers Week 10 injury report vs. the Rams:

  • Suspended Washington coach Jimmy Lake allegedly pushed player in 2019

    Lake has denied the allegation. He struck and shoved Ruperake Fuavai in the Huskies' loss to Oregon in Week 10 and was suspended on Monday.

  • Trans Rappers Team Up for Blazing 'Taser in My Telfar Bag' Single

    Trace Lysette and Chanel Jole team up with gay rapper Cazwell for their latest important bop!

  • Badiucao, the Chinese Banksy: ‘I’m not going to change my show, even if it rains knives’

    “It was like blackmail from a bully,” says the Chinese artist Badiucao. “But I’m not going to compromise my show. Even if it rains knives, I’m not going to change [it].”

  • Kourtney & Scott Just Ran into Each Other For the 1st Time Since Her Engagement to Travis

    Here's what happened during their "awkward" run-in.