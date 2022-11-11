Biden and Xi will meet next week in Indonesia, US confirms

1
·8 min read

A long-anticipated meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, set for Monday in Indonesia, is expected to include discussions on Taiwan, human rights, Ukraine and harmful economic practices with a goal of "building a floor" under the strained relationship between the world's two largest economies, a senior US official said Thursday.

No joint statement or major outcomes are expected out of the first face-to-face sit-down since Biden took office in January 2021 and the main purpose will be to open - and keep open - communication, the official added.

Biden during a news conference on Wednesday following the 2022 midterm elections. Photo: Xinhua alt=Biden during a news conference on Wednesday following the 2022 midterm elections. Photo: Xinhua>

"One of the main objectives is really about deepening their understanding of one another's priorities and intentions and, where possible, with the goal of reducing misunderstandings and misperceptions," the official said.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"I don't in any way think that the two leaders are going to sit down and be able to solve all their differences or problems. But I do think that some of these steps could be important along the way."

The Monday face-to-face will be held ahead of the Group of 20 meeting of major economies on Indonesia's tropical island of Bali on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss strategic stability, managing strategic risk and ways they can try to cooperate on issues of common concern - notably North Korea's recent missile launches given Beijing's concern over regional stability, and climate measures, with the COP27 global climate conference now under way in Egypt.

But the discussions is likely to be at a broader, more theoretical level. "This is really not a meeting that's being driven by deliverables," the official said.

"The most important thing is enabling the two leaders to have a meaningful, substantive, in-depth and candidly private conversation, to be able to, you know, judge one another for themselves."

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking during a meeting with Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei. on August 3. Pelosi's trip outraged Beijing, which cut off several dialogues with the US as part of its response. Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office via AP alt=US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking during a meeting with Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei. on August 3. Pelosi's trip outraged Beijing, which cut off several dialogues with the US as part of its response. Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office via AP>

While the two global powers are too far apart on many issues to expect any breakthrough out of a meeting, analysts said the mere fact that the leaders are talking is a positive after several rough months.

China has made clear its displeasure about the trip House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, third in line to the presidency, took to Taiwan in early August. The trip by so senior a US official was not unprecedented - then-speaker Newt Gingrich visited in 1997 - but China is far more powerful now and more willing to show its anger.

And it did this in pointed fashion, staging unprecedented live-fire military exercises on all sides of Taiwan, measures military analysts said were meant to suggest China's growing ability to stage a naval blockade in the event of an actual invasion.

Multiple military drills took place in six areas surrounding Taiwan, according to the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command, since soon after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taipei in early August. Chart: Xinhua alt=Multiple military drills took place in six areas surrounding Taiwan, according to the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command, since soon after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taipei in early August. Chart: Xinhua>

It also cut off cooperation in areas such as climate change and severed most communication, including those between the world's two largest militaries.

For its part, Washington viewed this latest example of China's chest-thumping as irresponsible and dangerous - capped by Beijing's refusal to answer the phone - and one reason to map out the nations' "red lines" when they meet in Indonesia.

"We thought it was inappropriate and an overreaction," the official said on Thursday of the Taiwan Strait drills. "But more than anything, we just don't believe that communication channels should be turned on and turned off in times of tension, particularly things like the mil-mil channels, which are perhaps most important in times of tension."

China considers Taiwan a breakaway province to eventually be united with the mainland, by force if necessary. Few countries, including the US, recognise the self-governing island as an independent state.

But Washington is obliged by law to support Taiwan's defence capability and has a policy of supporting Taipei's expanded presence in global health, crime prevention and aviation issues - objectives Beijing opposes.

While recent US national security documents and White House statements have underscored the importance of limiting China's access to the most advanced semiconductors, chip-making tools and quantum computing technologies, the official said these were limited in scope.

"To be clear, our policy is not containment," the official said. "Our concern is with certain high-end technologies that feed into Beijing's development of high-end military applications".

Analysts had low expectations for the meeting.

"I'm not particularly optimistic," said Evan Medeiros, a Carnegie Endowment for International Peace fellow, adding that all the strategic irritants remained, including Taiwan, US domestic politics and China's military expansion and nuclear build-up.

"It will buy time," Medeiros, who served on the National Security Council under former president Barack Obama, added. "Opening up communications with China, as a veteran of the Obama administration, doesn't really solve problems. Sometimes it's just a way to let a little steam out of the valve."

Biden would come to the meeting somewhat weakened by the midterm election results, given the likelihood that his Democratic Party will lose its control in the House and possibly the Senate. But the Democrats also did far better than the blowout losses that had been widely predicted, given the historical patterns for presidents midway through their term.

Xi presiding over an event introducing new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23. Photo: AP alt=Xi presiding over an event introducing new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23. Photo: AP>

Xi ostensibly arrives with a more powerful hand, having gained an unprecedented third term at the 20th Party Congress last month and completely filling the powerful Standing Committee with allies.

Even so, there is growing discontent domestically over his administration's unwavering enforcement of the nation's zero-Covid policy; partly as a result, the prodigious Chinese economy is on its heels amid high unemployment, capital outflow and swooning markets.

The US official declined to discuss Washington's view of where Xi stands after the Communist Party congress, adding that communication was still hampered given that China's leadership transition continues. While top party positions were announced last month, new senior government posts will not be outlined until next spring.

"I certainly am not going to comment on internal CCP politics," the official said. "But I think we all know that, in the [Chinese] system, and certainly at this moment in time, President Xi is the key official to be engaging."

"That's why we think leader-to-leader engagement is the most important channel."

The G20 could be a global coming-out party of sorts for Xi following last month's party congress as he tries to reduce tensions with the US, charm developing countries and showcase his new-found stature, analysts said.

As such, any renewed focus on global issues that have fallen victim to the US-China stand-off, including climate change, would be a huge step forward, said Stewart Patrick, a Council on Foreign Relations member and former State Department official.

Others said they would watch to see what Xi does with his growing power.

"Does he recognise that a stable relationship with America should be a core of interest of China's?" said Susan Shirk, a professor at the University of California, San Diego.

"And if he does, will he have that pragmatic gene that previous leaders had in their willingness to be flexible, make compromises, engage in normal diplomacy in order to resolve our differences?"

Both sides had been cagey about committing to the meeting, which was rumoured for months, as relations hit new lows.

Some of the caution related to the lack of trust. Other factors relate to domestic politics.

Biden is wary of looking weak on China with his congressional mandate expected to erode once all votes from Tuesday's midterm elections are counted. "I'm not willing to make any fundamental concessions" to Beijing, he told reporters Wednesday during a post-election news conference at the White House.

And China is concerned that any compromise on its part to lower the temperature could prove short-lived, met by a potentially insincere US response, that could prove embarrassing and anger Chinese hardliners.

Fresh in Beijing's memory are events of less than a year ago, when the two leaders held a virtual meeting in November and pledged to "manage competition responsibly" only to have the Biden administration announce, three weeks later, a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

As the two sides scramble to finalise specifics for a high-stakes session only announced four days before it is set to occur, the US official declined to say whether Beijing had insisted that Biden and others in the US delegation follow China's strict zero-Covid protocols or use Chinese vaccines for the meeting with Xi.

"I'm not going to get into the details," the official said. "We have Covid protocols, they have Covid protocols. I think they're under discussion."

Additional reporting by Robert Delaney

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • China confirms Xi to attend G-20, APEC meetings

    China on Friday confirmed President Xi Jinping will attend both the meeting of the Group of 20 industrialized countries and the gathering of Asian Pacific nations this month in his first major overseas trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday that Xi would meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders on the sidelines of the twin summits, with the G-20 coming first in Indonesia followed immediately by the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand. Xi has largely avoided foreign travel since the beginning of the outbreak while China adheres to its strict “zero-COVID” policy mandating lockdowns and quarantines.

  • Cryptos fall as FTX-Binance turmoil spooks market

    STORY: Cryptocurrencies tumbled again Wednesday (November 9). Markets have been spooked by the abrupt rescue of major exchange FTX by rival Binance. It’s raised questions about the stability of the whole sector. By Wednesday lunchtime in Europe bitcoin was off around 6%. Rival ether was even harder hit, down about 10%. FTX’s own FTT token has collapsed. A day earlier, Binance signed a non-binding agreement to take over its competitor. It said the move came amid a “liquidity crunch” at FTX. Worries over its solvency had sparked a surge of withdrawals. Now the terms of the agreement haven’t been disclosed, leaving markets unsure whether it will proceed. Regulators might also want to look at the deal. It all marks a sharp reversal of fortune for FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried. He had spent recent months playing the white knight, coming to the rescue of other troubled crypto firms. The whole sector has struggled as rising interest rates and other worries prompt investors to ditch riskier assets. That has seen bitcoin lose around two-thirds of its value this year. With FTX going so quickly from saviour to saved, investors wonder whether more dominoes are set to topple.

  • Steelers RB Jaylen Warren says no bump in practice reps

    Jaylen Warren says his practice schedule hasn't changed.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, HC Andy Reid discuss what they’ve seen from RB Isiah Pacheco

    #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and HC Andy Reid discussed the progress made by rookie RB Isiah Pacheco over the past several weeks. | from @EdEastonJr

  • What are the Packers getting in new S Johnathan Abram?

    A quick scouting report on new Packers S Johnathan Abram, who was claimed off waivers on Thursday.

  • US midterms: Why a Republican 'wave' never happened

    Economic concerns and Joe Biden's disapproval rating failed to deliver the results that Republicans hoped for.

  • Noose found at Obama Presidential Center site, pausing construction, builders say

    Construction has been suspended at the Obama Presidential Center after a noose was found at the site on Chicago’s South Side, the builders said Thursday,

  • Pelosi faces uncertain future weeks after attack on husband

    The morning after the midterm election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slipped on a sterling silver whistle given to her by her husband, who was attacked last month by an intruder at their San Francisco home. The final results will determine which party controls the House — and Pelosi's own future. This could be the end of Pelosi’s long tenure in Congress.

  • Musk says his companies will remain well positioned in 2023

    Musk's tweet comes a day after he raised the possibility of Twitter going bankrupt. Earlier in the day, in his first company-wide email, Musk warned that Twitter would not be able to "survive the upcoming economic downturn" if it fails to boost subscription revenue to offset falling advertising income, three people who have seen the message told Reuters. Twitter currently has $13 billion in debt and faces interest payments totaling close to $1.2 billion in the next 12 months.

  • EU exec revises up 2022 euro zone growth forecast, sees bigger slowdown in 2023

    The euro zone economy will grow more than previously expected in 2022, the European Commission forecast on Friday, and decelerate more than previously thought in 2023, but the slowdown will only slightly affect euro zone jobs or public finances. In its regular economic forecasts for the 19 countries sharing the euro the Commission, said it expected the economy to contract in the last quarter of this year and continue to shrink in the first three months of 2023 mainly as a result of the energy price surge caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But apart from the expected two quarters of negative growth -- a technical recession -- the euro zone's unemployment rate, aggregated deficit and debt or the current account balance will not deteriorate much, if at all, the forecasts showed.

  • No easy fix for China as economy slows more than expected

    An unexpectedly weak run of Chinese economic data this month has raised the heat on policymakers to deliver more stimulus measures, but it also shows the limited effect more monetary easing and infrastructure spending can have. Analysts say the weak data may increase pressure on policymakers to deliver even more stimulus - JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs analysts said in research notes on Friday they expected a 25 basis point rate cut in coming weeks. But the latest figures also suggest that the stimulus would not have the desired impact as long as domestic and external demand remain subdued, especially as China pursues a policy of eradicating COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as they occur.

  • Republicans pay the price for right-wing extremism in midterm elections

    Jon Favreau, former speechwriter for President Obama and co-host of Pod Save America, talks with Alex Wagner about how the Republicans' lurch to the right under Donald Trump hurt them with American voters in the 2022 election (not to mention the 2018, 2020, and 2021 elections).

  • Stocks Reap Double-Digit Returns After Inflation Peaks, History Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The euphoria that’s sweeping through the stock market Thursday has strong justification in history: whenever inflation has peaked, double-digit gains have followed.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI Day on Record: Markets Wrap

  • Global stock markets surge as US inflation drops to 7.7%

    Inflation eased last month to 7.7%, the lowest since January 2022.

  • Kyle Shanahan doesn’t want Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to play vs. 49ers

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't want to face Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. in Week 13.

  • Economics professor warns October's inflation victory is 'too early,' tries putting a 'political drag' to bed

    Fox News contributor Brian Brenberg tells Fox News Digital that an early celebration of a cooler-than-expected inflation report could end up being a "killer" to Main Street.

  • Olympic champion Jennifer Valente joins UCI Track Champions League

    Other US track riders set to compete in the five-round series include Grant Koontz, defending champion Gavin Hoover, and Lily Williams.

  • China Eases Travel Restrictions, Lifts Flight Bans

    Despite easing COVID-19-related travel curbs, Barclays expects restrictions to continue to hurt traffic and sales for luxury brands in the near term.

  • Asia Rally May Just Be ‘False Dawn’ as Fed Isn’t Done With Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Amid a broad Asia rally on expectations for a dovish shift from the Federal Reserve, some strategists warned the market reaction may be excessive. Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomAsian bonds a

  • Voters declare Abilene to be a 'sanctuary city' with ordinance passage

    Abilene's vote Tuesday follows in the tracks of a similar decision in Lubbock, which passed in 2021.