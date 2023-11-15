Biden-Xi meeting: What does it mean for Ukraine and the world?

As leaders of states, Xi and Biden have met only once before, in the fall of 2022 in Bali (pictured)

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco on Nov. 15. Their talks are expected to range from Russia's war against Ukraine to restoring military communications between the United States and China.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit 2023 in San Francisco, California, CNN reported on Nov. 10 referencing senior officials of the White House.

The talks between the diplomatic teams from Beijing and Washington are expected to last several hours.

Xi’s last visit to the United States was in April 2017, and he will spend several days in the country from Nov. 14 -17. The summit will be only the second time Biden and Xi have met in person in the last three years – they last came face-to-face a year ago on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The upcoming meeting has garnered international attention as the leaders of the world’s two most influential countries are expected to address key global and bilateral issues.

The topics of the negotiations will include the Israel-Hamas war, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, North Korea's ties with Russia, Taiwan, the Indo-Pacific, human rights, fentanyl, artificial intelligence, as well as "fair" trade and economic relations, news agency Reuters reported on Nov. 11, citing senior Biden administration officials.

"Nothing will be held back; everything is on the table, (for negotiation)," Reuters quoted a senior U.S. senior official as saying. The official acknowledged there was a need to review relations between the United States and China.

"We're clear-eyed about this. We know efforts to shape or reform China over several decades have failed. But we expect China to be around and to be a major player on the world stage for the rest of our lifetimes."

Reuters also reported that an important aspect of the negotiations would be the issue of the resumption of some military-to-military channels between the United States and China.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stressed that, in Biden's opinion, Washington has no alternative to face-to-face talks between leaders to normalize relations with Beijing.

Reuters said that the meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will take place against the backdrop of "oceans of ideological difference" between the United States and China.

Both countries took different positions in the wars between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas, are competing for global economic, military, and geopolitical influence, and have a number of pressing unresolved issues in bilateral relations – from Chinese "influence operations" in foreign elections, to the status of U.S. citizens who, according to Washington, are being illegally held in China.

While symbolic steps may be taken post-meeting to facilitate further negotiations, Ukrainian political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko cautions against expecting a significant impact on the Ukraine-Russia war. Fesenko notes that China perceives the conflict through its rivalry with the United States, and won't benefit from either side's victory.

He emphasized that he does not expect breakthroughs from the meeting "neither in the global dimension, nor in those issues that relate to Ukraine."

“The contradictions between the United States and China are too deep, including there being fundamental differences in the assessment of the causes of the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conditions for its cessation,” the political scientist added.

“It is impossible to overcome these contradictions in one meeting. In the best case, negotiations will begin between the two countries, first of all, on those issues that relate to their bilateral relations.”

Despite this, Fesenko sees the meeting and the ongoing negotiation process as positive for Ukraine, emphasizing the undesirability of direct military-political confrontation between the United States and China, which would benefit Russia and other U.S. adversaries like North Korea and Iran.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Radio NV, Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin noted there might be negative consequences for Russia from the meeting between Biden and Xi.

"For Russia and for Putin personally, this meeting is like a noose,” Klimkin said.

“They really want to have China for themselves and take pride in their unique partnership with China. In fact, they want to isolate China from everyone. However, the Chinese understand perfectly well that they need to, if not improve, then at least stabilize relations with the United States.

“The Chinese are trying not to let Putin go, helping him, but at the same time not crossing red lines — not supplying lethal weapons.

"It is crucial to understand whether the Chinese will supply Russia with the high-tech technologies they need so much.

“If the result of an agreement (with the United States) will not only be the non-supply of weapons, which is already happening, but also restrictions on high-tech technologies, this, of course, will be a significant outcome."

