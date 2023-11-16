Biden-Xi meeting, massive banking profits, Niall Ferguson on reconstruction

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Thursday, November 16, 2023.

● Biden-Xi meeting: What does it mean for Ukraine and the world?

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco on Nov. 15. Their talks are expected to range from Russia's war against Ukraine to restoring military communications between the United States and China.





● Lviv Polytechnic fires controversial professor

Former MP and linguist Iryna Farion was dismissed from her position as a professor at Lviv Polytechnic National University following an investigation by Ukraine’s SBU security service on Nov. 15.





● Unacceptable that during war Zelenskyy can dismiss generals without Zaluzhnyi's approval, Ukrainian MP says

It is unacceptable that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can dismiss generals without the approval of army Commander-in-Chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, MP Roman Kostenko said in an interview with Radio NV on Nov. 14.





● How Ukrainian banks managed to book exorbitant wartime profits

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) is looking to introduce a windfall tax on banks as a result of excessive profits in the banking sector. NV examines why Ukrainian banks have made record profits during the war.





● Marine from Mariupol recounts his experience in Russian captivity, and daring escape

A Ukrainian marine from Mariupol, Hennadiy Zelenyi, shared his story about Russian captivity and his escape from it in an interview with Ukrainian journalist and video blogger Ramina Eshakzai on Nov. 15.





● Czech Republic supports freezing all Russian state assets

The Czech government has moved to freeze all Russian state assets in the Czech Republic, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in a Twitter post on Nov. 15.





● EU proposes to ban exports to Russia of motors for drones in its 12th sanctions package

The European Union has proposed a ban on the export of machine tools and machine parts used by Russia to manufacture weapons for its war against Ukraine as part of its 12th package of sanctions against Russia, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 15, citing an EU document.





● Famous historian Ferguson calls on the West to begin immediate modernization and reconstruction of Ukraine

Western efforts for the future reconstruction of Ukraine should not wait for the end of the war; Ukraine should be helped to modernize and rebuild immediately, renowned British-American historian and economist Niall Ferguson in an interview with NV on Nov. 14.





● NV investigates why Ukraine has yet to impose sanctions on dictator Lukashenko

Despite facing sanctions in several countries, including the United States and the European Union, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is absent from Kyiv’s official sanction lists.





● Ukraine’s stance on Yanukovych-era figures raises questions amidst US sanctions

Despite the imposition of restrictions on close associates of runaway former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych by the United States, Ukraine has yet to follow suit, as the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has not imposed sanctions on a dozen contentious politicians from the Yanukovych era.

