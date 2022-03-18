Biden and Xi set to clash over Putin's war in Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: A TV screen shows news of a video meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Hong Kong
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trevor Hunnicutt
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that Beijing will pay a price if it supports Russia's military operations in Ukraine, a warning that comes at a time of deepening conflict between the nations.

Biden and Xi will speak by phone, scheduled for 9 a.m. Eastern time (1300 GMT), and Washington has already threatened lower-level Chinese government officials privately and publicly that greater support for Russia risks isolation for Beijing.

The conversation between Biden and Xi, their first since November, will be loaded with tension.

Biden "will make clear that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"We're concerned that they're considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine," he said.

China has denied such plans.

Washington is also concerned that China could help Russia circumvent economic sanctions imposed by Western nations.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its fourth week, has killed hundreds of civilians, reduced city areas to rubble and sparked a humanitarian crisis as millions flee the country.

It has also added a new front in the contentious U.S.-Chinese relationship, deflating Biden's initial hopes of easing a wide range of disputes by using a personal connection with Xi that predates his term in office.

Biden greeted Xi warmly during the first moments of a video conference in November. Xi called Biden an "old friend."

U.S. officials increasingly view relations with Beijing through the prism of inherent competition, even though they want to avoid a 'cold war' or a direct confrontation between the rival powers.

Washington sees China growing even closer to Russia after Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin last month announced a "no-limits" strategic partnership last month.

China has refused to condemn Russia's action in Ukraine or call it an invasion, and it has censored online content in China that is pro-West or unfavorable to Russia.

Beijing, while saying it recognizes Ukraine sovereignty, has also said Russia has legitimate security concerns that should be addressed, and has urged a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

While Biden's administration has threatened unspecified counter-measures if China helps Russia's effort in Ukraine, officials have grown more resigned to that likelihood.

The United States and its allies have not yet decided on precisely what steps to take against China, according to one person involved in those conversations.

Targeting Beijing with the sort of extensive economic sanctions imposed on Russia would have potentially dire consequences for the United States and the world, given that China is the second largest economy and largest exporter.

A seven-hour meeting in Rome on Monday between lower-level aides to Biden and Xi were described as "tough" and "intense" by officials.

Biden's administration has not yet offered evidence of the claim that China has signaled a willingness to help Russia.

Moscow has denied asking China for military assistance, and China's foreign ministry called the idea "disinformation."

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said this week the country was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from punishing Western sanctions aimed at isolating Russia's economy from the rest of the world.

The European war is not the only challenging topic on the agenda for Biden and Xi.

The two leaders are also expected to compare notes on the Iran nuclear talks, North Korea's missile launches and Taiwan. China and the United States are also engaged in separate trade talks.

(This story refiles to correct day to Thursday in fourth paragraph)

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Burger King Russia partner 'refuses' to shut shops

    Restaurant Brands International says it demanded that its local operator close its Russian restaurants.

  • Ukraine Update: Biden to Warn China Against Supporting Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: Biden to Warn China Against Supporting RussiaPresident Joe Biden will tell his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that the U.S. will “impose costs” if China backs Russia, in a call to discuss the war planned

  • Australia sanctions Russian billionaires with mining industry links

    Australia imposed sanctions on Friday on two Russian oligarchs with links to its mining industry, one of them a billionaire with an investment connection to Rio Tinto's Gladstone alumina refinery joint venture. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was working in close cooperation with international partners to increase sanctions pressure on oligarchs close to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia Frees Kidnapped Melitopol Mayor In Exchange For 9 Soldiers

    Russia installed a new "mayor" following the abduction of Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

  • Goldman says China high-yield developers' default rate understates stresses

    Chinese high-yield property issuers have by one measure defaulted on nearly a quarter of their outstanding bonds this year, Goldman Sachs analysts estimated, highlighting liquidity stress as Beijing looks to stabilise the battered sector. Estimating the year-to-date default rate at 5.5%, Kenneth Ho and Chakki Ting said in a note Friday that this headline figure understated stress in a sector where developers have entered into bond exchanges to avoid triggering defaults. "If we assume all the bonds from issuers that have entered into bond exchange or maturity extension transactions as being in default, the (year-to-date) default rate would rise to 23.4%," they said.

  • 'I'm Not Scared of Anything': Death and Defiance in a Besieged Ukrainian City

    MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — Alla Ryabko stood in the courtyard of the city morgue, trembling with grief and rage. Her son, Capt. Roman Ryabko, had been killed in fighting on the first day of the war in Ukraine, but two weeks had passed, and his body had not yet been prepared for burial. “He’s there lying in a bag,” she said, gesturing to the covered bodies on the ground. “They’re not even giving him to me so that I can wash him. I have to take him away in a bag, a garbage bag.” The morgue is overflowing

  • Portugal to adjust law that let Abramovich get citizenship, minister says

    LISBON (Reuters) -Portugal has tightened a law that grants citizenship to descendants of Sephardic Jews and which allowed Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to become a citizen, but the changes will not be retroactive, the foreign minister said on Wednesday. The billionaire was granted Portuguese citizenship last year based on the 2015 law that offers naturalisation to descendants of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from the Iberian peninsula during the mediaeval Inquisition.

  • Former RNC chair slams Trump over his comments on Ukraine, says his supporters 'dance with the devil'

    Marc Racicot said Trump's recent remarks on Ukraine were "laced with reckless propositions, cruelty, and improprieties."

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Fears Moscow planning a lightning advance to claim victory

    Russians target Patel and Wallace with fake video calls Russia planning lightning advance to encircle Ukrainian army Putin turns on his own as he vows to ‘purify’ Russia of traitors Ukraine tells Europe: If Biden can call Putin a war criminal, so can you Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • U.S. soldiers alive, despite Russia 'fake news' report, U.S. military says

    Three current and former members of the Tennessee National Guard falsely identified in a Russian media report as mercenaries who were killed in Ukraine are in fact alive and well, the Tennessee National Guard said on Thursday. President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Ukraine prior to Russia's invasion of the country as part of a broader effort to avoid a direct confrontation with the nuclear-armed adversary. But the report published in Russia's Pravda newspaper identified the Americans by name and gave military ranks for each of them, citing information from pro-Russian militia in Ukraine's Donetsk.

  • Russian government websites face "unprecedented" level of hacking

    Russian government websites and state media are facing an "unprecedented" level of hacking attempts, the Washington Post reported. Why it matters: Since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Russia has passed a new "fake news" law and blocked social media networks like Facebook in order to clamp down on the ability of regular Russians to get unfiltered information about the war.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: "We are recording

  • Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had stoked "disgusting" Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees. "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said.

  • Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Responds To Putin Claim With A Single Blunt Word

    Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, pulled no punches with his reply.

  • Here are the 8 House Republicans who voted against suspending normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus

    The bill passed 424-8 and allows President Biden to increase tariffs on products coming from the two countries amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Former KGB spy offers insights on what Putin wants

    "Afghanistan was the beginning of the end of the Soviet Union — and Ukraine may become the beginning of the end of Putin as a dictator," the former sleeper agent told CBS News.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Shredded For Shameless Attack On Joe Biden Over Ukraine

    The former Trump White House press secretary groused about delays and got a scathing reminder in response.

  • 'He's clearly angry': People who study Putin are alarmed by his latest speech

    Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Russian oligarchs as well as "scum and traitors" who oppose his war in Ukraine.

  • Russia is testing the West's favorite weapon

    The unprecedented sanctions the West imposed on Russia have hobbled its economy and are hurting the global system, too. But their primary purpose, arguably, is to stop the fighting. And that's not yet happening.Why it matters: Sanctions are increasingly one of the go-to tools in American foreign policy, all over the world — that doesn't mean they always work.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Have sanctions given Putin a powerful incentive to cut a deal?

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Idea For How His Dad Could Fix Russia-Ukraine Backfires

    “If you want to get something done right send Trump,” the Trump scion tweeted. Critics vehemently disagreed.

  • Russia intends to go further than Ukraine, must stop 'diplomacy of deception': Former foreign minister

    Former Russian foreign minister Andrei Kozyrev argued that Russia belongs with Europe and "democratic countries."