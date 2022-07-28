  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden and Xi speak amid rising tensions and possible Pelosi trip to Taiwan

Shannon Pettypiece
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke Thursday amid growing tensions between the two countries around Taiwan, the economy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The call, Biden's fifth with Xi, lasted over two hours, though past calls have lasted around as long because the conversations need to be translated. The two leaders discussed a number of issues hanging over both Biden and Xi at home and abroad, including the economic slowdowns facing both countries, the effects of Russia's invasion and the continuing Covid pandemic.

The two leaders also discussed Taiwan, an issue that has added pressure on their relationship in recent months. During the call, Biden told Xi "the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said in a statement following the call.

"The two discussed that the United States and China have differences when it comes to Taiwan, but that they have managed those for over 40 years and that keeping an open line of communication on this issue is essential to doing so," said a senior administration official.

The Chinese had stronger language in their summary of the call when it comes to the issue of Taiwan.

"Those who play with fire will perish by it," the Chinese said in a statement. "It is hoped that the U.S. will be clear-eyed about this."

President Joe Biden listens while meeting virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Nov. 15, 2021. (Sarah Silbiger / UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images file)
President Joe Biden listens while meeting virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Nov. 15, 2021. (Sarah Silbiger / UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images file)

U.S. officials have raised alarm over the fate of the self-ruling democracy that Beijing claims as its territory as China has been increasing its military activity around Taiwan. According to a readout of the call provided by China, Xi reiterated China's opposition to Taiwanese independence.

Biden said in May during a trip to Japan that the U.S. would be willing to intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, drawing a strong rebuke from Chinese officials. He later clarified that U.S. policy had not changed.

China has also issued a series of threats in recent days around ​​House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible trip to Taiwan.

Biden has said that U.S. military officials believe it is “not a good idea right now” for Pelosi to travel to Taiwan, though both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have urged her to go. Pelosi’s office hasn’t confirmed whether she will stop in Taiwan during a trip to Asia next month, citing security protocols.

Ahead of the call, John Kirby, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, said Biden was seeking to keep the lines of communication open with China and to cooperate on issues where there is common ground, while trying to improve areas where there is tension.

“The president wants to make sure the lines of communication with President Xi remain open, because they need to,” he said.

Kirby downplayed the threats China has made around a possible visit by Pelosi.

“Frankly, that kind of rhetoric is unnecessary and uncalled for,” he said in a call with reporters Wednesday. He said China’s rhetoric only “escalates tensions and is completely unnecessary. So we find that unhelpful and certainly not in the least bit necessary, given the situation.”

Biden also raised the issue of the need to resolve the cases of American citizens who are wrongfully detained in the country and “longstanding concerns about human rights,” the official said.

The two leaders talked about ways to cooperate on climate change and health security. They also discussed a potential face-to-face meeting, the official said.

Biden has also been seeking to blunt China's support for Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing hasn’t publicly condemned the invasion and has increased its purchasing of discounted Russian oil. During a call with Xi in March, Biden warned him that there would be consequences for Beijing if it provided “material support” for Russia.

"The two leaders really exchanged a sense of both where things stand at the moment with respect to the conflict as well as their concerns about where things might develop," the official said regarding the war in Ukraine. "I would not characterize any particular breakthroughs."

Biden did not raise the issue of whether the U.S. would lift some of the $350 billion in tariffs placed on China under the Trump administration, a move Biden has said he has been considering since May as a way to ease prices for American consumers. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who spoke with China’s top trade negotiator earlier this month, has said eliminating some of those tariffs could help ease inflation, though the effects would be limited.

"He did not discuss any potential steps he might take with President Xi, and it would be wrong to believe that somehow a decision on any next steps were somehow waiting for this conversation," the official said.

China's Covid lockdowns have had a ripple effect on the U.S. economy by contributing to disruptions in the global supply chain.

China faces its own economic struggles. Its "zero-Covid" policies have led to rolling lockdowns across the country that have drastically slowed the country's economic growth.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, Xi to speak amid fresh Taiwan tensions

    President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak by phone on Thursday morning, the White House said, a discussion that’s expected to touch on contentious topics like Taiwan and trade. The White House said that the call will take place at 8:30 a.m. and represents the fifth call between the two leaders since…

  • Ukraine Latest: US Approves $8.4 Billion Arms Sale to Germany

    (Bloomberg) -- The US State Department approved the sale of as much as $8.4 billion in weapons to Germany, including F-35 fighter planes and munitions, emphasizing the ally’s role as “an important force for political and economic stability in Europe.”Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking

  • EXPLAINER: What's behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?

    The followers of the influential populist Shiite cleric came by the thousands to storm Iraq's parliament. Mass mobilization and control is a well-worn strategy of Muqtada al-Sadr, a mercurial figure who has emerged as a powerful force in Iraq’s cutthroat political scene with a nationalist, anti-Iran agenda. Wednesday's storming of parliament came after al-Sadr's Tehran-backed political rival, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, nominated a pro-Iran politician to be Iraq's new leader.

  • Biden, China's Xi Directed Aides to Plan In-Person Meeting

    President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping directed their aids to begin planning an in-person meeting. This comes as after a 2 hour, 20 minute&nbsp;phone conversation between the two leaders on Thursday. Meanwhile, China's top leadership gave a downbeat assessment of economic growth but didn't announce new stimulus policies at a key meeting. John Liu reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Biden speaks with China's Xi for over 2 hours amid tensions with Taiwan

    The call between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping came amid heightened tensions over Taiwan.

  • U.S. labor market 'an important buffer' to recession, top economic adviser says

    White House Council of Economic Advisers Member Jared Bernstein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, inflation, recessionary risks, the labor market, and the Democrats’ climate and health care bill with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

  • Ukraine news - live: ‘Nowhere safe’ from Russian attacks in Kharkiv, says mayor

    Invaders are accused of ‘trying to turn Kharkiv into a pitiful city, like the ones they have in Russia’

  • As party members decide, Truss has upper hand in contest to be Britain's new PM

    Few members of the governing Conservative Party supported foreign secretary Liz Truss when the leadership contest began this month, but now there's a sense of inevitability that she will become Britain's next prime minister. "It's hers to lose" is the common refrain from party members, who will cast their votes in coming weeks to appoint the new Conservative leader and successor to Boris Johnson. But for many members, the driving force behind their support for Truss is less about her and more about her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who, several said, cannot be handed the keys to Number 10 Downing Street after "knifing" Johnson.

  • It’s Too Late for China to Rally if Biden-Xi Call Ends Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Tariffs on Chinese goods by the US hit markets with shock waves in 2018, but as they look to be rolled back, the move may barely make a ripple. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meeting

  • Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

    A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tries To Comfort Trump After Reporting Very Bad Poll Numbers

    “If Donald Trump is watching, just let him know we didn’t come up with that number. That’s what the poll said,” co-host Brian Kilmeade told viewers.

  • Rep. Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.”

    Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explains what he believes is the reason for Donald Trump’s “determination to stay in office at all costs.” Trump has indicated that he intends to run for the presidency again in 2024. A focal point for his foreign profiteering was the Trump International Hotel in DC, the lifespan of which extended either side – but only just – of the Trump presidency.

  • McConnell assails Manchin's surprise economic deal after Democrats stripped his leverage to block it

    Senate Republicans approved a semiconductor bill on Wednesday they had vowed to stop if Biden's agenda was revived. It came alive hours later.

  • Biden could meet with China’s Xi in person, U.S. official says

    President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping spent more than two hours Thursday talking through the future of their complicated relationship, with the flashpoint of Taiwan once again emerging as a key point of tension.

  • ‘Getting Rolled’: McConnell Was Outfoxed With His Own Playbook

    Jabin Botsford/Pool via ReutersFor years, Democrats have watched Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell deploy ultra-partisan legislative tactics to outmaneuver them on everything from fiscal cliff negotiations to filling a Supreme Court seat.But this week, Senate Republicans may have gotten a taste of their own medicine—and it didn’t go down smoothly.On Wednesday, McConnell and 13 Republicans joined with all Democrats to pass a sweeping bill investing in U.S. high-tech manufacturing, a major

  • A richer, stronger China warns Pelosi not to visit Taiwan

    Beijing grumbled but swallowed its irritation in 1997 when then-Speaker Newt Gingrich of the U.S. House of Representatives visited Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by the mainland’s ruling Communist Party as its own territory. China had other priorities. President Jiang Zemin’s government was preparing to celebrate Hong Kong’s return and wanted to lock in Beijing’s emergence from diplomatic isolation after its 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations in Tiananmen Square.

  • Kushner in new book claims Kelly shoved Ivanka Trump

    Jared Kushner, former President Trump’s son-in-law and a top White House adviser in his administration, claims in a new book that Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly once shoved his wife, Ivanka Trump, after a tense Oval Office meeting. According to an excerpt of “Breaking History: A White House Memoir” obtained by The Washington Post,…

  • Manchin: I was ‘ostracized,’ ‘victimized’ after nuking BBB

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said in an interview on Thursday that he was “ostracized” and “victimized” after he poured cold water late last year on Democrats’ efforts to pass their major climate and social spending bill, the Build Back Better Act. In a radio interview with West Virginia’s “Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval,” the centrist Democrat…

  • Joe Manchin on Roe v. Wade ruling: ‘I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh’

    Americans reacted in June to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion access. In the court’s ruling, telegraphed in a rare court leak, Republican-appointed judges voted 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts did not back using the latter decision to overturn Roe.

  • Blinken: War in Ukraine has ‘weakened Russia profoundly’

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine has “weakened Russia profoundly.” Blinken said the last progress Russian troops made in the easternmost Donbas region of Ukraine, which Russia has focused on since failing to take the capital of Kyiv earlier in the war, came at…