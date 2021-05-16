Biden has yet to reverse many of Trump's pro-Israel policies he labeled 'destructive'

  • Oops!
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden never promised a wholesale reversal of his predecessor’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But he blasted many of the Trump administration’s decisions as “destructive” and “short-sighted.” Yet four months into his term, Biden has left many of President Donald Trump’s pro-Israel policies in place – leading to frustration in Washington and the Middle East.

During his four years in office, Trump broke with long-standing U.S. positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – offering full-throated support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-line agenda, greenlighting Jewish settlement expansion and severing diplomatic channels with the Palestinians, among other steps.

Biden has been clear he supports a two-state solution to the intransigent conflict, but he has punted on some of the most contentious issues, even as the worst violence in years grips the region.

The spark that ignited the conflict was an effort by Jewish settlers to evict Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem. It has spiraled into a deadly military confrontation between Hamas, the terrorist group that controls Gaza, and Israeli military forces.

Saturday, an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp killed at least 10 Palestinians from an extended family, mostly children, the deadliest single strike of the current conflict, according to The Associated Press. In less than a week of fighting, more than 120 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and at least seven Israelis.

“The current violent escalation shows that this is not an issue that can be left on the back burner. It's not a sustainable status quo,” said Logan Bayroff, vice president of communication for J Street, a left-leaning advocacy group that describes itself as “pro-Israel, pro-peace.”

Here's a look and what Trump did and how Biden's position differs – or not.

Palestinians assess the damage from an Israeli airstrike to a building in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip on May 14.
Embassy moved to Jerusalem and hasn't moved back

Fulfilling a campaign promise, Trump broke with decades of Washington policy and moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018, backing Israel’s claim on the disputed capital and holy city for Jews, Muslims and Christians. The decision thrilled his base of conservative and right-wing Israel supporters and evangelical Christians but brought a wave of criticism from the international community and the Palestinians.

Trump’s decision followed through on a 1995 law that recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, which Biden voted for as a senator. Successive presidents delayed the move, aligning with the international view that the holy city's status should be negotiated between the Israelis and Palestinians as part of a broader peace deal that would establish a Palestinian state.

The Biden administration signaled it has no intention of moving the American embassy back to Tel Aviv. Biden, as a presidential candidate, said he would keep the embassy in Jerusalem despite calling Trump's decision "short-sighted and frivolous."

As vice president, Joe Biden visited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 9, 2010, in Jerusalem.
The administration has been silent about what it defines as Jerusalem's boundaries, part of a larger U.S. policy vacuum feeding into the situation on the ground, said Khaled Elgindy, director of the program on Palestinian-Israeli affairs at the Middle East Institute.

Though Israel claims Jerusalem as its capital, the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state. The United States is one of a handful of countries to recognize Israel's claim to the entirety of the city.

East Jerusalem, which Israel occupied along with the West Bank, Gaza, most of the Syrian Golan Heights and the Egyptian Sinai peninsula in 1967, has become a flashpoint for unrest and protests, where the threat of eviction of Palestinian families exacerbated the violence.

"There's no credible way to have a Palestinian state without a sovereign capital in East Jerusalem," Elgindy said. "It changes the way that you address the expulsions. If you do recognize it, then what's happening is not a property dispute, it's settlement activity, and it's illegal under international law."

A Palestinian man argues with Itamar Ben-Gvir, right, a member of the Israeli Knesset and head of the far-right Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem on May 10.
More: Biden speaks with Netanyahu, Abbas as Mideast conflict escalates

White House press secretary Jen Psaki sidestepped a question about the president's position on East Jerusalem as part of a two-state solution.

"That is an issue that has long been and will always be for discussion between two parties in a negotiation about the path forward, so I don't have an additional position," she said Friday.

The administration has been evasive about whether it plans to reopen the U.S. Consulate General in Jerusalem, which had served as the White House’s main channel of communication to the Palestinians.

The Trump administration shuttered the consulate in 2019 and merged it with the embassy to serve as one diplomatic mission. Psaki did not answer questions Wednesday on whether the administration would reopen that diplomatic facility.

'Deal of the century'

Like his predecessors, Trump said he wanted to broker an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, and he tasked his son-in-law, Jared Kusher, to tackle one of the world's longest-running and most intractable disputes.

Trump initially waffled on whether he supported a "two-state solution," a cornerstone of U.S. policy for decades. The two-state solution envisions a negotiated settlement leading to an independent Palestinian nation alongside Israel and sharing a capital of East Jerusalem.

In an early meeting with Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu at the White House, Trump said he was neutral on the issue.

President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sept. 26, 2018, in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.
"So I'm looking at two-state or the one-state," Trump said in 2017. "I'm happy with the one they like best," he said, referring to the Israelis and Palestinians.

When Kushner unveiled his much-delayed peace proposal – the "deal of the century" – it endorsed a two-state solution, though critics said the plan was definitively pro-Israel. The plan was developed without any Palestinian input; Palestinian leaders refused to deal with the Trump administration because they viewed him and his advisers as biased toward Israel.

The proposal – which went nowhere – would have more than doubled territory under Palestinian control, but it also would have recognized Israeli sovereignty over major settlement blocs in the West Bank, a scenario many Palestinians would find difficult to accept. It would have limited Palestinians to specific parts of East Jerusalem, leaving Israel in sole charge of holy sites that are sacred to both religions.

Palestinians accused White House adviser Jared Kushner of favoring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and the Israelis in the U.S. peace plan for the Middle East.
The Biden administration supports a two-state solution, though Biden has not made solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict a priority.

Though many presidents named high-wattage special envoys to jump-start the peace process, Biden has not done so. Amid the current conflagration, the State Department dispatched a deputy assistant secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs, Hady Amr, to the region to help mediate.

Golan Heights policy left in place

In March 2019, Trump overturned decades of U.S. policy by recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a disputed territory that Israel seized from Syrian control during the Six-Day War in 1967.

Previous U.S. administrations labeled the territory as "occupied" and refused to recognize Israel's forcible annexation. Trump's move prompted a rebuke from the United Nations Security Council and put the United States at odds with allies such as France and the United Kingdom, which see Israel's annexation as illegal.

Trump argued the territory is critical to Israel's security, and Netanyahu welcomed the move as historic.

An election campaign billboard promotes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with President Donald Trump in Tel Aviv on Sept 15, 2019. In Hebrew, the billboard reads, &quot;Netanyahu, in another league.&quot;
Trump-Netanyahu: How two leaders reap political rewards from their cozy relationship

From friendly to frosty: Biden and Netanyahu's decadeslong relationship tested by crisis

In February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested Biden would leave the Trump-era policy in place, though he did not fully endorse the annexation either.

“As a practical matter, the control of the Golan in that situation, I think, remains of real importance to Israel’s security,” Blinken told CNN in February. “Legal questions are something else, and over time if the situation were to change in Syria, that’s something we look at, but we are nowhere near that.”

Biden restores aid for Palestinian refugees

In 2018, the Trump administration moved to zero out funding for the U.N. aid program for Palestinian refugees, part of a broader policy restricting assistance to the West Bank and Gaza.

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency provides health care to more than 3 million Palestinians, education assistance to 500,000 children, micro-loans to 400,000 beneficiaries and other aid.

Trump's State Department spokeswoman, Heather Nauert, said that the United States shouldered a "very disproportionate share" of the cost for UNRWA and that the group classified too many Palestinians as refugees.

In April, the Biden administration announced it would restore funding for the relief agency and other programs, sending $75 million in economic and development assistance to the West Bank and Gaza, $10 million for peace-building programs through the U.S. Agency for International Development, and $150 million for UNRWA.

Abraham Accords

The Trump administration trumpeted the so-called Abraham Accords, a series of agreements that formalized diplomatic relations between Israel and four Arab countries – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan – as one of its greatest foreign policy achievements and a step toward peace in the region.

The accords marked a major geopolitical shift in the Middle East as Arab nations once unified behind a push for Palestinian statehood solidified their ties with Israel. But the UAE and Bahrain were never at war with Israel, and their leaders had been quietly inching toward closer relations with the Jewish state for years. Though Trump and Netanyahu billed the accords as a “peace deal,” the agreements largely sidelined the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“That was always somewhere between spin and wishful thinking. They were about bilateral relations of the parties that signed them. They’re not peace agreements,” Elgindy said. “To the contrary, I think they were designed by Netanyahu and Trump to marginalize the Palestinians as both a people and as an issue.”

Blinken told CNN in February the administration applauded the accords, calling them "an important step forward" but hardly a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Whenever we see Israel and its neighbors normalizing relations, improving relations, that’s good for Israel, it’s good for the other countries in question, it’s good for overall peace and security," Blinken said. "That doesn’t mean that the challenges of the relationship between Israel and the Palestinians go away. ... They’re not going to miraculously disappear. And so we need to engage on that."

As part of a deal with the UAE, Israel agreed to temporarily halt its controversial plan to annex parts of the West Bank, land that Palestinians see as vital to their hopes of a future state. Less than a year later, the signatory nations find themselves in an uncomfortable position as the notion that the accords would give them leverage over Israel to aid in the Palestinian push ring hollow.

“The pretense that this was ever going to facilitate or help the Israeli-Palestinian peace track has now fallen away,” Elgindy said.

The Arab world has watched Israeli ground troops mass on the border with Gaza, rockets fired indiscriminately at Israeli towns and raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem during the holiest time of the Muslim calendar.

The Biden administration has taken a back-seat approach to the spate of violence, emphasizing its traditional position of de-escalation, but the language is inconsistent with the president's promise of prioritizing human rights and restoring international rules-based order, Elgindy said.

"If the United States isn't putting up a clear red light, then it's by default a green light for Israel," he said.

Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is set to announce it’s reached a truce in a dispute with the European Union over metal tariffs, sparing iconic products such as U.S. bourbon whiskey from a doubling of EU duties next month, people familiar with the matter said.A resolution could be announced as soon as Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.At issue is a high-profile dispute that started in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, in which the U.S. imposed duties on steel and aluminum from Europe, Asia and elsewhere over risks to American national security. The EU has since retaliated and on June 1 was set to double tariffs on a list of American products to 50%.Under the agreement with the Biden administration, the EU will refrain from increasing those tariffs and both sides will engage in a dialog on steel overcapacity, according to the people.The European Union had previously proposed to suspend all duties on each other’s products for six months while negotiations on a long-term solution continue.“We can only reiterate that the EU remains committed to finding a solution with the U.S. to the unduly justified tariffs on steel and aluminium and to working with the U.S. in tackling the root cause of the problem, which is the global steel overcapacity,” a spokesperson for the European Commission said on Saturday.Negotiators on both sides of the Atlantic are working to eventually remove the tariffs but are not yet ready to do so, the people said.Spokespeople for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and Commerce Department didn’t respond to requests for comment.President Joe Biden will participate in a U.S.-EU summit in Brussels next month during his first foreign trip as the nation’s leader. Biden and his European counterparts are set to discuss trade cooperation, the White House said.Trump imposed the 25% steel tariff, along with a 10% duty on aluminum imports, in March 2018, using an arcane national-security provision in a 1962 trade law to justify the move. Some countries, including Brazil and South Korea, negotiated deals to avoid the tariff, and Trump dropped the duty for imports from Canada and Mexico. But the tariffs still apply for much of world.Iconic American products affected by EU countertariffs include Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycles, Levi Strauss & Co. jeans and bourbon whiskey. Business associations and lawmakers have asked that the U.S. lift the duties, saying they do more harm than good.The tariffs in place “have already exacted a heavy toll from U.S. businesses and the workers they employ,” John Murphy, the senior vice president for international policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement Friday. He noted an almost 40% drop in U.S. spirits exports to the EU since the duties came into place.In a Senate Finance Committee hearing Wednesday, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai defended Trump’s metals tariffs. They “have really roiled our economy, but were necessary to address a global overcapacity problem driven largely but not solely by China,” she said.The U.S. has achieved its goal of blocking subsidized Chinese steel from the American market through other tools such as anti-dumping and countervailing duties, Murphy said. Separate tariffs imposed via section 301 of the Trade Act, under which Beijing’s practices were deemed unfair, have also deterred shipments, he said.Chinese steel imports now account for less than 1% of U.S. steel consumption, Murphy said.(Updates with EU comment in the sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. tariff review considers commodity shortages, inflation -official

    The Biden administration is weighing concerns about commodity shortages and inflation as it reviews trade tariff policy, the top White House economist said on Friday. Strong demand for consumer goods and other products in a U.S. economy still scarred by the coronavirus pandemic have led to shortages in commodities from lumber to computer chips. Asked whether tariff reduction would help solve shortages and inflation, Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters at a press briefing on Friday, "Our trade representatives are looking at all of these factors."

  • Job fears, price spikes mean heartburn for Biden White House as economy revs up

    They're a bad memory for Americans old enough to remember the 1970s - but they're also likely causing a few sleepless nights in the White House, as the United States' economic recovery from the unprecedented coronavirus recession hits some bumps. The jolts are dampening consumer confidence, ramping up inflation fears, and helping Republicans build their case against President Joe Biden and his ambitious plans to revamp the U.S. economy with trillions in new spending. As the 1970s show, high joblessness and rising prices the United States saw in April can be a potent political force.

  • Zidane has told players he's leaving Real, say Spanish media

    Spanish media claimed early Sunday that Zinedine Zidane has already told his players that he intends to quit as coach at the end of the season.

  • ‘Sad and so unfair’: Palestinian Americans celebrate a painful Eid

    The violence in Gaza and Jerusalem has made the conclusion to the Muslim holy month a somber event for many Muslim worshipers hold morning Eid al-Fitr prayers in Astoria Park, Queens, New York. Photograph: Ismail Ferdous/The Guardian The sound of the call to prayer resonated through Astoria Park in Queens, New York, on an Eid that saw sunny weather and an opportunity for human connection after a year spent apart during the pandemic. The conclusion to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is usually marked with a celebratory breakfast, new clothes, and a chorus of “Eid Mubaraks” and “Alhamdulillahs.” Plastic yard signs that read “Happy Eid” covered the park grounds. Men and women proceeded to their respective sections and laid out small prayer rugs on the grass to warm up for the big event with a short prayer. Children ran around as their parents tried their best to concentrate on their spiritual devotion. But for Palestinian American Muslims and their allies it was a somber event that left them riddled with guilt. The violence “back home” in their motherland doesn’t inspire celebration. For many, it lights a fire instead. Anas Shuaib. Photograph: Ismail Ferdous/The Guardian “I’m here for two reasons: the Eid prayer obviously and second, unfortunately, today all over Palestine – in Gaza, the West Bank – we have people getting lynched,” said Anas Shuaib. He added: “I’m a peaceful person. I want peace on both sides but peace doesn’t come at the price of people’s rights. When these things happen and the Palestinian people respond, I don’t feel bad when the Israeli government cries crocodile tears. They don’t care and the American government is behind them.” Violence erupted in Gaza and Jerusalem over Israeli settlers’ forced displacements of Palestinians living in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Israeli police stormed al-Aqsa mosque – the third holiest site in Islam – during the final nights of Ramadan. The Palestinian militant organization, Hamas, fired rockets into Israel in retaliation – triggering an attack by the Israeli army. The conflict has also seen bouts of communal violence in Israel between Jewish and Arab citizens in mixed towns. More than 120 people have died including at least 31 children, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Despite the disproportionate amount of deaths being in Palestinian territory, Joe Biden said “Israel has a right to defend itself”, provoking ire from Palestinian Americans and some progressive US lawmakers. Among the angry in Astoria park were local politicians. Tiffany Cabán, a candidate for New York city council, is a progressive who has earned endorsements from leftwing stalwarts of the national Democratic party, such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Standing inconspicuously under the shade of a tent in black headscarf, Cabán said it was important to show up for the Eid celebration. “I have learned so much from our beautiful and rich Muslim community here. We have stood together in so many fights. I’m just sending so much love and solidarity to Palestinian families. I urge folks to stand in solidarity,” she said. Left: Tiffany Cabán. Right: Muslim greetings each other after morning Eid al-Fitr prayers. Photographs by Ismail Ferdous/The Guardian Left: Tiffany Cabán. Right: Muslim greetings each other after morning Eid al-Fitr prayers. Photographs by Ismail Ferdous/The Guardian The speech before the prayer, led by Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the Astoria assembly person, garnered enthusiastic praise. In lieu of applause, “Takbir Allahuakbar” could be heard from every corner of the outdoor venue. “We know our freedom, our joy, our struggle – is incomplete without the struggle of every other Muslim in the entire world. That goes from Palestine to Kashmir to the Uyghurs in China to our brothers and our sisters in Syria – to every single person across this entire globe. In the last few days when I have spoken up for our family in Palestine, I have been called many things but I’m so proud to be here today,” he said. Mamdani, a hip-hop artist turned politician, is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. He is also a vocal supporter of the boycott, divest from, and place sanctions against Israel movement, which urges a cultural and economic boycott of Israel in a similar fashion to the campaign against apartheid South Africa. Mamdani said the reaction to the current outbreak of violence felt different to previous such events, especially in light of recent condemnations of Israeli policy by prominent human rights groups. “Me calling what’s happening in Israel ‘apartheid’ is not my opinion. It’s me citing the findings of the Human Rights Watch and international NGOs as well as Israeli NGOs. I am unwilling to depart from fact and entertain fiction just for the sake of political calculus. What I am so appreciative of in this moment – a moment of immense pain and struggle and tragedy – is that there is a light of hope.” Muslim worshipers hold morning Eid al-Fitr prayers in Astoria Park. Photograph: Ismail Ferdous/The Guardian After the main event, an Eid prayer, families sprawled across the park and exchanged hugs and greetings. Many headed to the water to meet with friends and spend the remainder of the day enjoying the weather. Others like Diana Salahadin and her mother were headed home. Salahadin said: “I’m a fashion design student. I always incorporate Palestine and the conflict in my designs. I’m feeling good because a lot more people are aware now. It’s about time. I know there’s a lot going on but I’m content with the awareness here. BLM started it. Everyone had enough already. The young generation is especially not afraid to speak. They protest and fight for what they want. They see change happening. Just educate yourself and listen to true stories of Palestinians.” Left: Nader Odeh. Right: Diana Salahaldin with Amal Salameh. Photographs by Ismail Ferdous/The Guardian Left: Nader Odeh. Right: Diana Salahaldin with Amal Salameh. Photographs by Ismail Ferdous/The Guardian Salahadin’s mother, Amal Salameh, recalled the years she spent as a teenager in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, seeing forced and violent displacements of Palestinians from their homes. “I was born in the old city of Jerusalem. I would love to go back. Even though I’m not there, it’s always in my mind. It is very important to me. It is a holy place and I love it so much. It is in my blood, I was studying there in high school at Sheikh Jarrah. It’s my best memories,” she said. She added: “I grew up there with all of my friends. Traveling from my house to Sheikh Jarrah took 20 minutes. Now with the occupation, it takes two hours because of all the checkpoints. It is really sad and so unfair. They take everything. But we’re going to fight for it. In the end Palestine will be free, but you have to fight for it until our blood reaches our knees.” A muslim family near the east river after morning Eid al-Fitr prayers in Astoria Park, Queens. Photograph: Ismail Ferdous/The Guardian

  • Will Republicans back a commission to investigate the Capitol breach?

    Lawmakers faced with choice between embarrassing Trump and ignoring insurrection Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader. Members of his caucus have increasingly downplayed the violence of the Capitol attack. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters House Democrats are poised to adopt legislation to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Capitol attack, in a move that will force Republicans to either embrace an inquiry that could embarrass Donald Trump – or turn a blind eye to a deadly insurrection. The proposal, endorsed by the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, would establish a 10-member commission evenly split between Democrats and Republicans – and allow the top ranking members from each party to jointly authorize subpoenas, in addition to doing so by majority vote. Crucially, it would focus narrowly on facts and causes relating to the attack on the Capitol on 6 January by a pro-Trump mob and the interference with the peaceful transition of power. Five people died amid scenes of chaos and violence that shocked the US and the world. Whether Democrats can seize the moment and push the legislation through Congress remains unclear. The Democratic-led House is likely to swiftly adopt the bill, but it could falter in the 50-50 Senate should Republicans insist on a commission with a mandate to investigate their own political priorities. The push from Pelosi and senior House Democrats underscores their resolve to investigate Trump and hold him accountable for what they consider to be his role in inciting a deadly insurrection that shook the core of American democracy. Complicating matters is the fact that the current Congress is far more polarised than it was after the September 11 attacks, with the parties sceptical of each other’s motives. Democrats see some Republicans as complicit in fuelling the 6 January attack by perpetuating lies about a stolen election. While some Republicans, including Liz Cheney, have backed the idea of a commission, most of the party’s lawmakers say they won’t accept a proposal that could give Democrats the upper hand in determining the course and conclusions of the commission’s work. The proposal for the commission is modelled closely on the commission Congress established in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks, where recommendations led to reshaping of congressional oversight authority and intelligence gathering. Negotiations over creating a commission had been stalled for months over disagreements about the panel’s structure and scope, until the top Democrat on the House homeland security committee, Bennie Thompson, and the top Republican, John Katko, announced a bipartisan agreement on Friday. Pelosi deputised Thompson to lead talks as she felt the homeland security committee was an appropriate venue, and as Katko was one of only three House Republicans to accept Biden’s election win, impeach Trump and punish extremist congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for endorsing executions of Democrats, according to sources familiar with discussions. The current draft of the commission proposes an equal split on membership and subpoena power, after Republicans denounced Pelosi’s initial plan that envisioned a committee with seven members appointed by Democrats and four by Republicans. Liz Cheney, who was removed this week from the House leadership, has backed the idea of a commission. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters But the scope of the commission is still tightly focused on 6 January, with Pelosi unwilling to entertain Republicans who want its mandate expanded to cover violence during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and racism. The announcement of the compromise gives House and Senate Republicans a bruising conundrum: embrace the commission, sure to embarrass Trump and spark a backlash that could jeopardise support from his voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, or effectively turn a blind eye to the insurrection. Democratic aides involved in the negotiations were unsure whether Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, would extend his support, the sources said, in part because members of the House GOP conference increasingly seek to downplay or even outright deny the violence that took place on 6 January. Democrats also note that McCarthy has since hired the former White House political director Brian Jack, who was involved in planning the “Stop the Steal” rally that immediately preceded the attack – raising the spectre that either McCarthy or one of his own aides could come under investigation. Liz Cheney, who was ousted from House Republican leadership this week over her repeated repudiation of Trump, told ABC McCarthy, who spoke to Trump during the attack, should “absolutely” testify before the commission, either voluntarily or via a subpoena. The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, remained mum on Friday as to whether he would endorse the commission. However, he has taken issue with its mandate, saying appointees, not House Democrats, should dictate investigation parameters. Pelosi has suggested to her leadership team in recent weeks that she would be receptive to forming a select committee to investigate the Capitol attack as a fallback, should the bill not receive sufficient support in the Senate, the sources said. But the speaker’s preference would be to create a commission, they said. Introduced two days after Trump was acquitted by Senate Republicans in his second impeachment trial, the proposal to create a commission signaled Pelosi’s intent to pursue the former president. She ran into Republican resistance, with McConnell slamming the idea as “partisan by design” and McCarthy condemning Democrats for trying to move ahead unilaterally. Even if Congress fails to create a commission, it is still likely to get some answers. Seven House committees – including judiciary, intelligence and oversight – are conducting investigations into the intelligence and security breakdowns that allowed the mob to breach the Capitol. In near-identical letters sent in March to 16 agencies across the executive branch and Congress, the committees demanded all documents and communications relevant to the certification of Biden’s election win. The investigations are similar to House Democrats’ efforts to investigate Trump during his first impeachment inquiry, when Pelosi huddled regularly with six committee chairs before the House impeached the president over the Ukraine scandal. House and Senate committees have held hearings to investigate the Capitol attack and heard from witnesses including the current and former chiefs of Capitol police and defense and national security officials. Pelosi has said all information gathered during committee hearings will serve as a key resource for either a commission or a select committee.

  • Isolated Biden in bid to forge UN consensus on conflict

    Attempt to salvage a common position on Israel after US team tries to delay, citing bad timing Israel’s anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip last Wednesday. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters The UN security council will meet in open session on Sunday to attempt to salvage a common position on the new conflict between Israel and Hamas after a week in which the US has faced isolation in its efforts to defend its Israeli ally. The US mission has blocked a consensus council statement and took advantage of special rules in force during the Covid pandemic to put off the open meeting. Other council members wanted the session on Friday. The Americans had proposed Tuesday but were ultimately pressured into accepting a weekend meeting. Overall, the UN has come out of the week looking sluggish and hamstrung while people were dying in Gaza and Israel. At the same time the Biden administration has lost a substantial amount of goodwill as its promises to put multilateralism and human rights at the centre of its foreign policy were perceived – by rivals and allies alike – as having substantial loopholes when it came to Israel. “We hope that the US in the security council will live up to Biden’s pledge that ‘multilateralism is back’, and that they will agree to a joint statement,” a UN diplomat said after a week of frustration. “But so far the council is silent despite bombs and rockets killing innocent civilians.” The US alone blocked a council statement on the worsening situation in the region at closed-door meetings in New York last Monday and Wednesday, and it was alone again when it opposed holding an open session on Friday, as proposed by Norway, Tunisia and China. Preventing a meeting was an unusual step which in more normal circumstances would be put to a procedural vote – one that the US would almost certainly have lost. Virtual sessions during the Covid pandemic, however, have to be agreed by consensus. The security council statement proposed at the beginning of the week was a call for de-escalation and an end to acts of provocation. It also included an expression of “serious concern” over evictions of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, pointing out many of them had lived there for generations. A funeral on Saturday for a 20-year-old Palestinian killed in a demonstration against Israeli attacks in the West Bank. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The Biden administration has expressed similar concerns and American diplomats made clear in the closed-door meetings it was not the wording of the statement that was at issue, but the timing. They said they wanted to allow bilateral diplomacy with Israel, and with Egypt and Qatar as channels to Hamas. Biden spoke to Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmoud Abbas by phone on Saturday, in an attempt to defuse the situation, but there were few signs of that succeeding over the course of the week while the death toll kept rising. As the pressure built on the US as the week progressed, Turkey and some Arab members began pushing for a UN general assembly meeting where the US would not have a veto and would be able to muster only a handful of votes among the 193 members. According to diplomats at the UN, the US mission, led by ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, had been in favour of a security council statement but had been overruled by Washington. However, the prospect of a demonstration of US isolation at the general assembly, on a scale reminiscent of the Trump era, helped bring the White House and state department around to accepting an open meeting. “They were advising Washington that if they don’t have this meeting on Sunday, if you block too hard and say no to everything, it will go to the general assembly, and the numbers there are not good,” one UN diplomat said. Steadfast support for Israel has been a consistent US policy at the UN through Democratic and Republican administrations. The Obama administration’s decision to abstain in a vote condemning Israeli settlement-building in its last weeks in office is now seen as an anomaly and not a direction Biden seems likely to follow. However, the blunt tactics used last week have cost the US leverage at a time it has been claiming “multilateralism is back” and has been at the forefront of efforts to shame China and Russia into joining council statements on other human rights issues. “After a period where Linda Thomas-Greenfield has really pushed other council members to make statements on Tigray and on Myanmar, for the US then to suddenly turn around and say that a statement would not be helpful inevitably creates a sense of dissonance,” Richard Gowan, the UN director of the International Crisis Group, said. Diplomats at the UN stress that in terms of style and demeanour there is a definitive break with the Trump era, when the US would court confrontation and embrace isolation. They describe Thomas-Greenfield as hardworking and collegial. But on Israel at least, the bottom line remains the same. “The tone of the way the US present their arguments privately is completely different from the Trump lot,” one diplomat said. “But the outcome is the same. They are effectively on their own. How far they will take it we will know on Sunday.”