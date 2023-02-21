Biden about Zelenskyy: Man made of steel

Joe Biden, the President of the US, has said that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "made of steel" and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could not have imagined a year ago that he would face such a strong opposition.

Source: Biden on 21 February, during his speech in Warsaw

Quote: "I met with President Zelenskyy and we said that we will continue to stand for the principles of democracy, no matter what.

When President Putin ordered their tanks to roll in Ukraine, he thought we would roll over. He was wrong. The Ukrainian people are too brave… Instead of an easy victory he perceived and predicted, Putin is left with burned out tanks and Russian forces in disarray...

He thought that autocrats like himself [Putin - ed.] were tough, and the leaders of democracies were soft. He found himself at war with a nation led by a man whose courage would be forged in fire and steel, President Zelenskyy.

President Putin is confronted with something he couldn’t imagine a year ago. Democracies of the world have grown stronger, not weaker, but the autocrats of the world have grown weaker, not stronger".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





