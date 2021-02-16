Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is popular with voters, but it's crashing into strong Republican resistance in Congress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Zeballos-Roig
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
mitch mcconnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Democrats are turning their attention to enacting Biden's rescue package by mid-March.

  • It's garnered strong support from voters, but backing is virtually nonexistent from Republicans in Congress.

  • Many Republicans argue the measure is too big and filled with liberal priorities like a cash payment program for parents.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Now that the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump has ended with an acquittal, Democrats are turning their attention to handing President Joe Biden his first major legislative victory.

Democrats are racing to enact Biden's $1.9 trillion federal rescue package and kickstart the flow of aid before federal unemployment benefits start lapsing for millions of Americans in mid-March.

Early polls suggest the plan is gathering strong support from a majority of the American public, and that certain provisions are even popular with a substantial chunk of Republican voters.

The proposal would provide $1,400 stimulus checks and $400 federal unemployment benefits, and would begin gradually increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour. It also includes significant funding for vaccine distribution and virus testing, and for state and local governments.

But the package has crashed into strong opposition from GOP lawmakers - and there are few signs so far any Republican will sign onto it. They say it's a progressive budget-busting measure that's unnecessary after Congress allocated $900 billion in additional pandemic aid in December.

"There are lots of things in there that have nothing to do with the stated purpose of the bill," Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the right-leaning American Action Forum, said in an interview.

Brian Riedl, a senior fellow and tax expert at the right-leaning Manhattan Institute, told Insider that Republicans are balking at the minimum wage bump, enhanced unemployment insurance, as well as a monthly cash payment program for parents.

"Republicans aren't going to agree to all of that," Riedl said. "Republicans just did $900 billion, why do they have to do $1.8 trillion more?"

"This is ten times too big," Holtz-Eakin said.

Democrats argue too small is more dangerous than too big

Democrats are pushing for aggressive federal spending to combat the pandemic, saying doing too little is a much bigger danger than going big. Many point to the slow economic recovery after the 2008 financial crisis as a critical lesson in the peril of enacting an inadequate stimulus package.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently downplayed the risks of deficit spending and has repeatedly indicated he favors strong federal spending to restore job growth in the economy. Economists say the recovery is stalling out with jobs still 10 million below pre-pandemic levels.

We are still very far from a strong labor market whose benefits are broadly shared," Powell said in a speech last week. He said the actual unemployment rate was likely near 10% instead of 6.3% after accounting for certain economic trends.

Given their narrow control of the Senate, Democrats are relying on a legislative maneuver called reconciliation to approve the rescue package with a simple majority of 51 votes, instead of the 60 typically required to defeat a filibuster.

Susan Collins-Rob Portman
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is part of a group of Senate Republicans in talks with the Biden administration. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Democrats' use of reconciliation has also generated criticism among Republicans. Some argue it undercuts Biden's campaign pledges of restoring bipartisanship in Washington, and say it could make it tougher for the Biden administration to cut deals on other elements of his agenda, including infrastructure.

"Do unto others as you would have them do to you," G. William Hoagland, a senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said in an interview, adding that reconciliation is "being used in a way that is very partisan and it may cause friction down the road."

Hoagland, a former senior Republican aide for the Senate Budget Committee, said that Republicans have "misused" the process in the past.

Republicans used the reconciliation process to approve the 2017 tax law without Democratic support during President Donald Trump's term in office. They also used it to try and repeal the Affordable Care Act that same year.

The Biden administration is arguing that its package is bipartisan because it is popular with voters, and say the onus is on the GOP to explain its opposition.

"If they make a decision, Sen. McConnell [and] the Republicans in Congress, to vote against the will of their constituents, I would suggest you ask them why that's smart politically," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

A group of 10 Senate Republicans led by Sen. Susan Collins of Maine initially pitched a $618 billion stimulus counteroffer, but Democrats rejected that as too meager. Still, there are signs of ongoing negotiations between the White House and Republicans.

"The president called me on Sunday and we had a good discussion," Collins told Insider on Thursday. "I am talking with our 10 Republicans to see if there's some flexibility on the number."

Biden is expected to kick off several days of selling his domestic agenda on Tuesday, beginning with a CNN town hall on his economic relief package later in the evening.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Brent Bozell IV, Son Of Prominent Conservative Activist, Charged In Capitol Riot

    Online sleuths looked into Bozell because he wore the sweatshirt of a Christian school where he previously served as a girls' basketball coach.

  • Most Teachers Say They're Comfortable Going Back To School, But Only With Strict Safety Measures

    A new poll from the American Federation of Teachers finds that teachers support school reopenings, but only if certain conditions are met, including vaccine prioritization.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • St. Louis agrees to $5 million settlement with Black officer beaten by police at protest

    Luther Hall was undercover at a ’17 protest after the acquittal of a cop charged with killing a Black suspect. The city of St. Louis has agreed to a $5 million settlement with a Black police officer who was beaten by five white officers while working undercover at a protest. Luther Hall was participating in a 2017 protest, working undercover following the acquittal of another St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, who had been charged in the 2011 murder of a Black man suspected of selling drugs.

  • In Athens, rare snow blankets Acropolis, halts vaccinations

    Heavy snowfall has blanketed the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens and halted COVID-19 vaccinations in the Greek capital Tuesday as many services across the country were brought to a standstill. The snow, an unusual sight in the city of more than 3 million residents, also stopped most public transport services, while toppled trees caused blackouts in several mountainside suburbs. Sections of Greece’s main highway were also closed and most ferry services to the islands were canceled, and flights from regional airports to Athens were disrupted.

  • New Zealand furious at Australia for cancelling citizenship of Islamic State terror suspect with dual nationality

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accused Australia of "exporting its problems" for cancelling the citizenship of a dual national Australian-New Zealander who reportedly joined the Islamic State in Syria On Monday Turkey’s Defence ministry said a 26-year-old New Zealand “Daesh terrorist” was being deported with her two children after Turkish border staff caught them crossing illegally from the northwest Syrian province of Idlib. Media reports identified the woman as Suhayra Aden, who moved to Australia from New Zealand when she was six years old and lived in Melbourne before travelling to Syria on her Australian passport in 2014 to live under the so-called Islamic State. On Tuesday an irate Ms Ardern said she had spoken with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the dual national in 2019 after she was detained with her two children after Western-backed Syrian Kurdish forces retook the final sliver of IS territory in Syria. Mr Morrison then revoked Ms Aden’s citizenship without telling Ms Ardern, leaving New Zealand to deal with the dilemma alone. “You can imagine my response,” she said, after learning the next year that Australia had acted unilaterally. “Our very strong view on behalf of New Zealanders was that this individual was clearly most appropriately dealt with in Australia… That is where their family reside, that is where their links reside, and that is the place they departed for Syria,” she said. Ms Ardern said the welfare of Ms Aden’s surviving children, aged five and two, was paramount. “These children were born in a conflict zone through no fault of their own,” Ms Ardern. Ms Aden reportedly had a third child who died of pneumonia, after marrying twice in Syria to Swedish nationals who also both died. Ms Ardern said Australia had “abdicated responsibility” for Ms Aden, who spent most of her life in Australia. “New Zealand, frankly, is tired of having Australia exporting its problems,” Ms Ardern said. “If the shoe were on the other foot we would take responsibility, that would be the right thing to do and I ask Australia to do the same.” But an uncontrite Mr Morrison said his only concern was the safety of Australians. “It’s my job as Australia’s prime minister to put Australia’s national security interests first,” he told a press conference. Australian legislation to automatically cancel citizenship for dual nationals determined to have engaged in terrorism has been used against at least 17 people who reportedly joined IS. The case highlights the unresolved issue of tens of thousands of prisoners left in limbo following the territorial defeat of IS. Most are held in squalid conditions in the Al-Hol near the Iraqi border, though following hundreds of escapes from the sprawling camp authorities last year moved dozens of Western prisoners to the smaller and more secure Roj camp. At one time up to 66 Australians, including 44 children, were believed to be in the camps, though the Australian government repatriated eight children in June 2019, and others may have escaped. One New Zealand man is known to be detained in northeast Syria. Mark Taylor, who became known as the Bumbling Jihadi for revealing his location in posts calling for attacks on New Zealanders, has been held in a Kurdish jail since surrendering in late 2018. Earlier this month a group of United Nations experts called on the 57 governments who are believed to have nationals in the camps to repatriate their citizens, following reports that 20 people were murdered in Al-Hol in January.

  • Debris scattered across Florida neighborhood by tornado-warned storm

    Aerial video from the Lake City area on Feb. 15 showed fences destroyed, giant tree limbs felled and houses damaged after a tornado-warned storm passed through the area.

  • Joe Buck Says He Used To Drink Tequila In Booth With Troy Aikman

    The veteran Fox Sports announcer also liked to sip a giant beer while calling baseball playoff games.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson Says Capitol Riot 'Didn’t Seem Like An Armed Insurrection To Me'

    "If that was a planned armed insurrection, man, you had really a bunch of idiots," said the Wisconsin Republican in comments that have been widely condemned.

  • The Deterrent Message Iran Needs to Hear

    On February 15, Iran-backed Shia militia groups in Iraq fired a barrage of missiles — a minimum of 14 — at an American base in Erbil, Iraq. One contractor was killed and five were wounded; one American soldier was wounded. That no American was killed was a matter of luck, it seems. The U.S. reaction has so far been verbal only. Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement, saying “We are outraged by today’s rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. . . . I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible.” “Those accountable” are sitting in Tehran, and this is a key test of the Biden administration: If the United States reacts with words alone, the Biden administration will show the Iranians that such attacks are cost-free. The only lesson that Iran’s leaders will learn from such a response is that the Biden administration’s desire to return to nuclear diplomacy will permit Iran to put American lives at risk whenever it wishes. If the U.S. reaction is to strike at the Iraqi Shia group that claimed the attack, it will once again play Tehran’s game. Iran is pleased to allow those proxies to absorb American strikes while it acts with impunity. An Iraqi Shiite group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, which means “Guardians of Blood Brigade,” said it conducted the attack. Which Iran-backed militia actually carried out the attack is largely irrelevant because Iran controls them all. Proof can be found in the way such militia attacks appear to have been called off by Iran in October. Back then, Iran seemed to fear that if an American were killed and then-President Trump reacted against Iran strongly, Trump might gain popularity and win reelection. Attacks by Iranian-backed Shia groups in the pre-election period did not fall off because they ran out of ammunition or decided to take vacations; there is no other explanation except decisions made in Tehran. In November, December, and January (especially around January 3, the one-year anniversary of the American killing of Quds force head Qasem Soleimani), the U.S. government expected the attacks might recommence. What followed was a successful effort to deter Iran, especially after the one Iranian-backed attack in this period: the rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in December. While American forces and diplomats in Iraq took great precautions to prevent injuries if attacked, the United States delivered clear messages to Iran both verbally and through the deployment of military force. The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was kept on station in the region after starting to return home, and there were regular B-52 flights over the Persian Gulf. It is in this context that Trump tweeted on December 23, two days after an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.” The messages were clear: If an Iranian proxy killed an American, the U.S. reaction would not target the proxy but would target Iran. What exactly that meant was kept ambiguous; Iran had to calculate risks. And the Iranian regime did so. From the election to the inauguration there was one attack, and after that December attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the Iranian proxies desisted. And to repeat, there is only one logical explanation for this: Tehran got the message and instructed them to desist. This background explains why the attack on Americans in Erbil is so important. Iran understood the messages from the United States prior to January 20, but what is the message now? Will we “hold accountable those responsible,” as Blinken said, or will we instead allow Iran to hide behind proxies it controls? If we do the latter, the message to Iran is that such attacks are acceptable — and we can expect more of them. These are efforts to kill Americans, and by killing or wounding American servicemembers and contractors to drive the United States from Iraq. The Biden administration should instead adopt a policy of deterrence, warning Iran that it will be held accountable directly. That messaging, plus a clear willingness to carry through if need be, has worked. It did not reduce attacks to zero, but it significantly depressed their size and frequency — because those must have been the orders from Tehran. Those orders can be sent to the Iraqi Shia militias once again. It all depends on what Tehran hears from Washington. If an American is killed by an Iranian-supported militia and the United States responds, does that mean the end of diplomacy or a wider war? It does not. The United States has a multitude of military options, some of which would clearly signal to Iran that we have no wish to escalate into a larger conflict — but that we insist the Iranian regime stop trying to kill Americans — or else. That’s the message the Biden administration should be sending this week.

  • Biden calls on Congress to ban assault weapons

    Sunday marked the third anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.

  • Alexei Navalny mocks judge in defamation trial that 'makes no sense'

    A Russian prosecutor portrayed Alexei Navalny as a Nazi sympathiser at the close of his trial for defaming a Second World War veteran. The Russian opposition leader, who is already in prison on separate charges, was accused of making disparaging remarks about a dozen people who had appeared in a pro-Kremlin propaganda video. Mr Navalny referred to the citizens who praised a constitutional amendment last year removing presidential term limits as "lackeys and traitors". The 44-year-old, who nearly died from nerve agent poisoning before he was airlifted to Germany, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison earlier this month for violating the terms of his probation. The defamation charges cannot add any more jail time to Mr Navalny's sentence but have provided fodder for state television to vilify the chief foe of President Vladimir Putin. Yekaterina Frolova, the lead prosecutor, on Tuesday spoke of Mr Navalny’s nationalist leanings in his youth and referred to recent cases of violence against veterans as allegedly perpetrated by Mr Navalny’s supporters. “His intention was not only to insult but to deliberately spread anti-patriotic ideology and foster hatred between generations,” she told the court on Tuesday. The prosecutor compared the jailed politician to Gen. Andrey Vlasov, Russia’s best-known Nazi collaborator, saying that Mr Navalny’s remarks were “part of a campaign to destroy the truth about our history and victory in the war.” Russian state TV used the trial to dismiss Mr Navalny as a Nazi sympathiser. Vladimir Solovyev, described as one of Russia’s best propagandists, in his afternoon talk show on Tuesday devoted to the Navalny trial said that “Hitler was a brave person: he never dodged the army draft like Navalny.” Mr Navalny's return to Russia and his subsequent jailing have sparked the country’s biggest wave of protests in a decade with thousands of people rallying across Russia’s 11 time zones, while the European Union is mulling over potential sanctions against the Kremlin. In the Moscow court Mr Navalny said that the defamation case is the most absurd of all criminal charges he has faced in the past. Unlike his attorney, Mr Navalny, a lawyer by training, refused to go into legal details of the case and instead joked about receiving parcels of cucumbers and salt in his cell. “Every second of this trial makes no sense from the legal point of view,” he said from the glass cage that he was kept in. “Your Honour, do you by any chance know a good recipe for pickled cucumbers since it makes no sense talking legal matters to you.” The hearings were adjourned until Saturday when Mr Navalny is expected in court both for the verdict in the defamation case as well as an appeal of his three-year jailing.

  • Man Follows, Racially Harasses NYC Photographer and 'No One Stepped in to Help'

    Ming, one half of the New York-based photographer duo The Bing Buzz, was walking in Astoria, Queens on Feb. 9 when she suddenly heard a boom, according to the pair's YouTube video posted on Feb. 11. After the second explosion, firefighters began evacuating people from the nearby buildings due to potentially high carbon monoxide levels. As Ming started to leave the area, a man approached her.

  • A New 'WandaVision' Toy May Spoil A Major Marvel Twist

    Or is Disney just toying with us?

  • US Navy seizes large cache of smuggled weapons off Somalia

    The U.S. Navy seized a large cache of weapons being smuggled by two small ships off the coast of Somalia, it announced Tuesday, amid the grinding war in nearby Yemen. Among the arms seized by guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill in the Indian Ocean last week were thousands of Kalashnikov-style rifles, light machine guns, heavy sniper rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and crew-served weapons, the Navy said. In its statement, the Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet did not identify the source of the smuggled weapons or reveal their destination.

  • Thai child modelling agent charged over child sex abuse images

    A police raid unearths more than 500,000 indecent images of children after an international inquiry.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Can We Finally Kiss This 'Star Wars' Debate Goodbye?

    "The Last Jedi" director is reportedly into that Rey-mance.

  • Israel moves to buy F-35 jets, KC-46 refueling planes, munitions: official

    An Israeli ministerial committee approved the purchase of new jets, aircraft and munitions from U.S. companies, an Israeli official said on Tuesday, in a deal that would be worth billions of dollars. "A ministerial procurement committee has approved the purchase of a new F-35 squadron, four new refueling planes, and a large quantity of munitions," the official said on condition of anonymity to discuss matters still under negotiation. It would be the first Foreign Military Sale to Israel announced under the new administration of President Joe Biden.

  • The Death of the American Dream?

    Is the American Dream alive? Opinions vary. Interpretations either way coalesce around the fate of middle-class incomes. If you identify the middle class based on how much money a family has in the bank rather than their income in a given year, however, the answer is a resounding “No.” The chart above shows the median income for two measures of the middle class. The first measure is the more common: the household income smack at the middle of the income distribution. The second is the household income smack at the middle of the distribution of household net worth, a measure of wealth. Economically, a household’s wealth says more than its reported income in any one year. Incomes can be volatile from year to year. Wealth reflects a whole lifetime of annual incomes up to that point. To identify America’s middle class by wealth rather than income is therefore to discern it based on a richer and fuller piece of information. Wealth also confers financial stability. A measure of wealth, then, comports with the intuition that whether a family is middle class relates, at least in part, to its ability to weather fluctuations in annual income. As the chart shows, the household income at the middle of the wealth distribution in 2019 remained below what it was in 2001, adjusted for inflation. By this metric, the last twenty or so years have been a disaster for America’s middle class. If identified by the middle of the income distribution itself, by contrast, the middle class has made a recent recovery and is now better off than it was in 2001. The data on incomes among the wealth and income distributions are from the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances, which releases updates every three years but does not have this data for years before 2001. Many have debated what happened to the middle class in recent decades and whether, in light of that, the American Dream is still alive. Many still do. Almost all parties in this debate discern the middle class in the data by looking at the middle of the distribution of incomes. If they focus instead on the middle of the wealth rather than income distribution, a perspective that makes more economic sense, they may not need to continue the debate.