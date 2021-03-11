Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, agenda now a slog in Congress

  • Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives for her weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., left, and Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., enjoy the warm weather before a vote in the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., attend a news conference on passage of gun violence prevention legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 / 3

Congress Minimum Wage

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives for her weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part.

Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. It's likely to be a long slog.

Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer. But unlike the relatively quick passage of the American Rescue Plan, halfway through the president's first 100 days, sending the next measures to Biden's desk is expected to take many months. Democrats are even considering changing historic filibuster rules to overcome opponents and speed the bills along.

“It will take time to put all the pieces together,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., a member of party leadership.

Biden’s signing of the American Rescue Plan on Thursday marks a milestone for his administration and for Democrats who have command of the House, Senate and White House for the first time in a decade. From party leaders to rank-and-file lawmakers, the Democrats are buoyed by what they can accomplish when they hold together, as a united front, against the GOP opposition to Biden’s agenda. But the weeks and months ahead will prove more politically challenging.

Democrats face mounting pressure from within their centrist ranks to try harder to win support from Republicans, especially on the coming infrastructure bill — a multitrillion-dollar investment in roads, bridges, ports and broadband that could be even bigger than the just-signed coronavirus rescue package.

At the same time, the progressive flank is eager to waste no time and take more dramatic steps, including changing the Senate's 60-vote margin required by filibuster rules, if needed, to leave Biden’s opponents behind.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said all options remain on the table.

“We need a big bold agenda, just like we passed,” Schumer said this week, vowing to "do everything we can to get that bold agenda done.”

If Republicans “won't join us in that,” he said, "our Congress is going to come together and figure out next steps.”

The next big test will come quickly, even before the big infrastructure bill is fully formed.

The House is rapidly sending the 50-50 split Senate a series of bills that many Americans support — to expand voting rights, raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and expand background checks for gun purchases.

Democrats are set to use those bills as test drives to assess Republican attitudes. If Senate Republicans start blocking the legislation, Democrats are prepared to force them into long days and nights of dramatic floor filibusters, like the movie version in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia opened the door to forcing opponents to stand and make their case in the so-called “talking filibuster” — to feel some pain, as he put it — if they want to block a bill.

Manchin has been among the most outspoken Democratic opponents of doing away with the filibuster, but he is not alone. While it takes 60 votes to overcome a filibuster on legislation, a tall order in the evenly split Senate that would require at least 10 votes from Republicans, it also takes 50 votes to change the Senate's rules. As many as 10 other Democrats are also hesitant to eliminate the tool.

The filibuster gives the minority enormous ability to halt action, and Senate Democrats used it plenty of times when they were out of power. But filibuster opponents say it has been abused over the years, particularly as a mid-century tool to delay civil rights legislation, and call it a historically racist tool that affords the minority too much power over the majority.

"There’s lots of ways we can test that the next couple of months," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

The House bills headed to the Senate are largely do-overs that stalled in the last session of Congress. At the time, Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, then the majority leader, relished his role as the “grim reaper” presiding over the Senate’s “graveyard” of House Democratic bills.

In the weeks and months ahead, some Republicans will likely happily seize the opportunity to give lengthy floor speeches against bills they oppose — as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, once did, reading Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham” to his then-young daughters who were watching on television from home.

Many lawmakers fundraise off such efforts, raising vast small-dollar donations.

“If in a 50-50 Senate, we’re stumped on basic legislation by the filibuster, it’s just a reminder that McConnell’s approach of legislative graveyard is going to prevail,” Sen. Dick Durbin, the majority whip, told reporters on the Hill. “And I think members are fed up with it.”

The outcome of the debates ahead will set the stage for Biden’s next big effort, the sweeping “Build Back Better” infrastructure plan that’s already taking shape in public committee hearings and private conversations on and off Capitol Hill. Along with the infrastructure investment, it could include vast new policy changes — on green energy and immigration — and even make some of the just-passed COVID assistance like child tax credits permanent.

House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., said he expects it to roll out by the end of summer or possibly in the fall.

Still, Biden's infrastructure package may be one bill that could win over Republican support. Road- and bridge-building legislation has a long history of bipartisan support from lawmakers who need to deliver investments back home. If the House and Senate allow lawmakers to request earmarked funds for specific needs, a topic also under discussion, that could also boost backing.

But the bill is likely to be vast, and the other provisions on climate change or immigration may drive Republicans away. McConnell has warned Democrats off the go-it-alone strategy.

Doubting bipartisanship will emerge, there is growing support among Democratic senators to do away with the filibuster if Republicans use it to block Biden's bills.

“If Mitch McConnell continues to be totally an obstructionist, and he wants to use the 60 votes to stymie everything that President Biden wants to do and that the Democrats want to do, that will actually help people" by making it clear that Democrats will need to get rid of the filibuster, said Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

“We may not be quite there yet,” said the senator, whose own views have shifted to now favoring eliminating the tool. “I am.”

Recommended Stories

  • What the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill Congress passed means for you

    The legislation contains numerous provisions designed to help Americans who’ve been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences for a full year, although Republicans argue it comes with a steep cost.

  • U.S. households ended 2020 with record $130.2 trillion in wealth, Fed says

    U.S. households ended 2020 with a record $130.2 trillion in wealth, the Federal Reserve said in a report on Thursday, as rock-bottom interest rates and a massive fiscal rescue stemmed the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Rising equity markets added $4.9 trillion to household assets in the fourth quarter and rising real estate values added around $900 billion, the report showed. Household wealth rose $12 trillion from the year-earlier period, and consumers paid off a record $118.3 billion in credit card debt.

  • House Democrats are planning their own trip to the border

    Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) is planning to bring a congressional delegation of House Democrats to the border during the March/April recess to assess the growing immigration crisis, according to a House aide.Why it matters: Preparations for the trip come a few days after Axios reported Republicans planned two separate trips to the area, as Democrats begin to grapple with a renewed border crisis.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe group of House members plans to visit the same tent facility for unaccompanied minors in Carrizo Springs, Texas that White House and Department of Homeland Security officials toured over the weekend. A final itinerary for the Democratic trip hasn’t been established, and it could be postponed, the people said.In a separate, bi-partisan trip, Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar also plan to visit Carrizo Springs and Laredo, Texas, according to Cornyn's office. After touring the facilities, Cornyn and Cuellar will "hold a roundtable discussion in Laredo with local leaders and officials about the impact of the recent increase in migration," followed by a joint press conference. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law. Republicans are divided on what to do about it.

    President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law on Thursday, clearing the way for the $1.9 trillion relief package to take effect immediately, sending direct payments out as soon as this weekend and allocating billions more to rental and housing assistance, schools, farmers, and more. The bill cleared Congress along party lines, with no Republican senators voting in favor of its passage. But among Americans, the package is widely popular — a CBS News poll found three in four Americans approve of Congress passing the ARP, including nearly half of Republicans. That doesn't mean Republican lawmakers will be changing their tune, however. USA Today reports Republicans plan to make the COVID-19 relief bill "the cornerstone of campaigns to expand their House and Senate majorities." Many plan to argue to voters that the bill has authorized excessive spending and government bureaucracy. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) says "this bill does far more harm than good, and the damage it does will only make our recovery efforts more difficult." Republicans reportedly plan to echo campaign messages from 2009, when they argued against the Obama administration's post-recession stimulus efforts and successfully nabbed control of Congress soon afterward. However, perhaps because of the bipartisan support, some Republicans are laying low on opposition messaging, lest they appear to be against cutting U.S. poverty by half and on the other side of a bill that even many GOP voters are behind. As conservative analyst Bill Kristol put it, coming out against the bill could look like "doubling down on Marie Antoinette-ism." Republican rhetoric on the COVID legislation is doubling down on Marie Antoinette-ism. Not: "There are things in there we supported, it could have been done better, there's waste, wish they'd worked with us..." Rather: "Screw anyone who was hurt by COVID for no fault of his own." https://t.co/XTdNcutIjU — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 11, 2021 As Republicans scramble to find unity within their party in the post-Trump era, this major legislation from Biden could prove to be one of the biggest tests yet for the party's splintered platform. More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • Senate votes to bypass deadlocked committee on Biden's nominee for health secretary

    The full Senate voted 51-48 on Thursday to advance Xavier Becerra's nomination to head the Department of Health and Human Services, after it stalled in the deadlocked Senate Finance Committee due to Republican opposition.Why it matters: Becerra, who as attorney general of California sued the Trump administration over 100 times, is one of President Biden's most controversial nominees. This was the first time Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) used his powers to force a nomination out of a tied committee.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Becerra has come under fire from Senate Republicans over his lack of health care experience, support for Medicare for All and abortion, and his handling of California's coronavirus response while serving as the state's attorney general.The moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) said on Thursday that he would support Becerra for HHS secretary, signaling that the nomination will have support from all 50 Democrats in the chamber.Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also said she would support Becerra, meaning that Vice President Kamala Harris likely will not have to serve as the tiebreaker.What's next: A final confirmation vote will likely be held next week.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Anti-Trump Republican senators can fight GOP or help Biden fix America

    The seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump should leave behind the party of civil war and voter suppression and help Joe Biden repair America.

  • De Blasio: Cuomo Scandals Are ‘Disgusting,’ He ‘Can No Longer Serve as Governor’

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined more than 55 Democratic state legislators on Thursday in calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation amid concurrent scandals involving the governor’s mishandling of nursing homes during the pandemic and the alleged coverup that followed, as well as six harassment allegations that have been made against him. “It is disgusting to me, and he can no longer serve as governor,” de Blasio said during a press briefing. De Blasio’s comments follow a statement from state legislators who said Cuomo “has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need.” “We have a Lieutenant Governor who can step in and lead for the remainder of the term, and this is what is best for New Yorkers in this critical time,” the statement said. “It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign,” the lawmakers added. Shortly after the statement, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat representing the Bronx, said he would be “meeting with members in conference today on potential paths forward.” The mounting calls for the governor to resign come one day after the Albany Times Union reported that a sixth woman had accused the governor of sexual misconduct. A member of the executive chamber staff, whose name the paper withheld, says the governor inappropriately groped her last year at the Executive Mansion after she had been called to do work, according to the report. A staff member had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a “minor technical issue involving his mobile phone” when the staffer found herself alone in the governor’s private residence on the second floor when he “closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her,” a source with direct knowledge of the allegation told the paper. The source reportedly told the paper that the woman, who is much younger than the 63-year-old governor, told Cuomo to stop and that her “broader allegations include that he frequently engaged in flirtatious behavior with her, and that it was not the only time that he had touched her.” The new accuser is the fifth Cuomo staffer to come forward to accuse the governor of sexual misconduct. New York attorney general Letitia James announced last week that her office had received a referral from the Cuomo administration allowing for an independent investigation of their harassment claims. The sexual harassment allegations come as the New York governor is already embroiled in a scandal over his directive early in the pandemic that forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients from hospitals. The Cuomo administration later reportedly worked to coverup the toll the virus took on nursing homes, with top aides to the governor reportedly rewriting a July report by state health officials to conceal the number of nursing home residents who died from coronavirus in the state. Cuomo last week said there is “no way I resign,” calling the suggestion “anti-Democratic.”

  • A 35-year-old Capitol riot suspect is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the presidential helicopter squadron

    John Daniel Andries' service on the Marine One squadron covered the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

  • Master P Reveals Plans to Own an HBCU: 'This Message Is All About Educating Our People'

    Master P took to Instagram where he revealed one of his life goals has now changed. Instead of striving to own an NBA team, he wants an HBCU.

  • The Tax Hikes Tucked Into Biden’s Covid Relief Plan

    Democrats inserted three tax hikes on the wealthy and large corporations into their $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan. Together, the three increases are projected to raise $60 billion, Politico’s Brian Faler writes: “One takes away deductions for publicly traded companies that pay top employees more than $1 million. Another provision cracks down on how multinational corporations do their taxes. A third targets how owners of unincorporated businesses account for their losses. … “The tax increases Democrats picked to help keep their plan’s cost in check had the political benefit of being arcane. Unlike things like raising the corporate tax rate or upping the top marginal tax rate on the rich, the ones they chose won’t produce many headlines.” Tax breaks for individuals: Of course, as we noted earlier this week, the Biden plan includes a host of tax benefits as well — including direct payments of up to $1,400 per person and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that the plan will cut taxes by about $467 billion in 2021 and about $590 billion over 10 years. In all, the Biden relief plan will reduce federal taxes in 2021 by more than $3,300 and raise after-tax incomes by 4.1%, according to an updated analysis released Thursday by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. That’s about double the average first-year tax cut under the 2017 Trump tax law. The income-boosting effects of the Biden cuts are heavily tilted toward lower-earning households. Households making $91,000 or less will get nearly 70% of the tax benefits, the Tax Policy Center said, and after-tax income for the bottom 20% of earners — households making $25,000 a year or less — will rise by more than 21% on average. By contrast, low- and middle-income households received about 17% of the 2017 law’s tax benefits, and low-income households got a 0.4% tax cut on average. Rejecting Reaganomics: Combined, Biden’ tax cuts for individuals and tax hikes for businesses highlight Biden and Democrats’ focus on fighting inequality — and signal a sharp break from both Trump’s economic approach and that of Ronald Reagan. “Biden is basically pulling a George Costanza on Reagan with this bill: Do the opposite of Reaganomics,” NBC News’s Sahil Kapur tweeted Wednessday night. “Instead of easing burdens for upper earners and counting on that to deliver broad benefits, he’s sending cash to low-income people and counting on them to boost the economy.” The challenge ahead: The tax cuts in Biden’s plan are either one-off provisions, like the latest round of direct payments, or set to expire at the end of the year, unlike the individual income tax cuts in the 2017 GOP law, which were set to expire after 2025. Democrats have made clear that they want to make permanent key elements, like the expanded child credit. And Biden is already planning a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. “[T]he real test for Democrats — who promised stiff tax increases on the rich during last year’s campaign — will come later, when they face demands to pay for something big like Biden’s plans for a major infrastructure package,” Faler writes. Those demands have already started. Some centrists are expressing growing unease about adding trillions more to the federal debt, and say they want to make sure that additional spending is paid for one way or another. “At some point we’ve got to start paying for things,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who caucuses with the Democrats, said this week. “It’s got to be paid for. It’s just a question of who pays. Are we going to pay or our kids going to pay?” Sen. John Tester (D-MT) also said that he wants at least some of any new spending to be paid for, with the costs covered by a potential mix of spending cuts and tax increases. “You’re going to remind me of this [later] when none of it’s paid for,” he joked with Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Burgess Everett, “but I do think some of it needs to be paid for.” House Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-KY) told Ferris and Everett that while he assumed an infrastructure package would include some means of paying for new spending, the sheer size of the eventual bill — estimates start at $2 trillion and move up to twice that — would make it impossible to pay for it all. “I think that’s unrealistic, given what everyone assumes the size of this is going to be,” Yarmuth said. At the same time, any tax increases that could be proposed to help pay for those future plans could meet with intense resistance. Still, it’s clear where Biden and Democrats are likely to turn for more revenue, based on the changes in the relief plan. “Clearly it’s a signal that Democrats will look to high-income people and large corporations for revenue for the investment package to come,” Seth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the liberal Center for American Progress, told Politico. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Rebekah Jones Tried to Protect Florida From COVID-19—and Then Its Governor Came After Her

    In a Cosmopolitan exclusive, the whistleblower speaks out about being raided at gunpoint, forced to flee hundreds of miles to protect her family, and her complicated past. And no, she doesn’t see this story ending well.

  • Under $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, jobless Americans who earned less than $150,000 last year will save an average of $1,000 in taxes

    The new bill says the first $10,200 a person receives in jobless benefits are not subject to federal income tax.

  • Don Films’ Horror Film ‘The Twin’ Pre-Sells in Key Territories for Film Constellation (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.K. sales and production company Film Constellation has scored a first slew of pre-sales at the European Film Market on upcoming English-language horror “The Twin” from “Lake Bodom” director Taneli Mustonen. “Discovery of Witches” and “Lights Out” actor Teresa Palmer stars in the lead role of a young mother devastated by the violent death of […]

  • Doctor on new CDC guidance for people vaccinated against COVID-19

    The CDC has released new guidance saying people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely gather indoors with other vaccinated people. Dr. Dyan Hes spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the new guidance and why she thinks the CDC should relax its travel guidance for people who have gotten their shots.

  • Analysis: Despite Republican opposition, red states fare well in Biden's COVID-19 bill

    President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill was crafted without Republican input and passed Congress without a single Republican vote. States that voted for former President Donald Trump in the November election are due to get a larger amount of education and child-care aid per resident than those that backed Biden, according to estimates from two congressional committees. That would be enough to offset the smaller share of state and local aid Trump-backing states are due to receive compared to states that backed Biden, which is calculated on a different basis.

  • LA schools could reopen mid-April; all Alaskans vaccine eligible; stimulus check for family of 4 could be $5,600: Latest COVID-19 updates

    LAUSD schools could reopen mid-April, Alaska is the first state to remove eligibility requirements for the vaccine. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • Three things we learned from the Europa League: Arsenal, Spurs, more

    Harry Kane collected two goals versus Dinamo Zagreb, Arsenal overcame an equalizer, and the Europa League looks set to carry intrigue through to the final.

  • The best Bill & Ted movie is the one that took them on a Bogus Journey to hell and back

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: With Coming 2 America now available to rent from home, we’re offering our own belated sequel to a past Watch This theme and singing the praises of more good comedy sequels.

  • An NYC doctor has helped nearly 300 vulnerable people get COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Here's how she does it.

    It all began with signs in the laundry room: "People started calling me from within the building and it just became a thing," said Dr. Ee Tay.

  • The Megayacht-Racing Billionaires Invading New Zealand in the Guise of ‘Essential Workers’

    Gilles Martin-Raget/GettyIn case you weren’t aware, a select club of billionaires from around the world—with their superyachts in tow—have descended upon Waitematā Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand to resume one of their favorite activities: watching a bunch of guys race big, fast boats back and forth across an invisible line. It’s a bit like NASCAR for rich people.These billionaire owners were lucky enough to receive special “essential service worker exemptions” to travel to New Zealand, after being deemed “essential” by the government to spend their millions in the local economy in exchange for the opportunity to forget about social distancing, breathe in the coronavirus-free air, and enjoy watching their million-dollar yachts race each other for an old, shiny trophy known as the Auld Mug. While everyday workers have had to endure drastic change and hardship and have been denied even the most basic relief during the pandemic, billionaires are still fighting to carry on their extremely costly globe-trotting hobbies.This is all part of a quadrennial sporting event known to most New Zealanders and other sailing fanatics as the America’s Cup; its 36th edition started March 10, after its weekend opening was postponed due to an Alert Level 3 coronavirus lockdown in Auckland.The defending champions, Emirates Team New Zealand, is backed by reclusive Swiss-Italian billionaire Matteo de Nora. They will face off against the challengers, Italian team Luna Rossa, owned by Italian billionaire Patrizio Bertelli of Prada Group.The Italians beat out Ineos Team UK, owned by British billionaire and industrialist Jim Ratcliffe, in the Prada Cup finals. That was a week after they swept New York Yacht Club’s American Magic, a team sponsored and partially owned by ex-Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ billionaire brother-in-law Doug, his fellow billionaire Roger Penske, and businessman John “Hap” Fauth, with four straight wins in the Prada Cup semi-finals. And let’s not forget how Team NZ got here in the first place: by defeating Oracle Team USA, backed by American billionaire and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, in 2017. (The event is held every few years.) If you sense a pattern emerging here about the people behind this competition, you’re entirely correct.The America’s Cup (named after the very first boat, America, to win the competition), doesn’t just boast the world’s oldest international sporting trophy, it’s notoriously loved by the wealthiest people in the world. Historically, it has attracted multiple generations of Vanderbilts, J.P. Morgan, CNN founder Ted Turner and more recently, Bill Koch of the Koch brothers. A member of the Emirates Team New Zealand prepares for the first race against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team on day one of the 36th America's Cup in Auckland on March 10, 2021. Gilles Martin-Raget/Getty The goal of the game is simple: get past the finish line first. But the rules can be complex. Yachts race one-on-one on a three-kilometer-long course, sailing upwind around the first checkpoint, then downwind past the starting line towards a second checkpoint, and then again towards the first. This process is repeated for a number of laps set by race officials according to the strength of the wind. Sailing outside the set boundaries of the course or infringing on an opponent that has the right of way incurs distance penalties. Each win is one point for that team. The first team to reach 7 points wins the Auld Mug.From 1851 to 1980, there wasn’t much “competition” in the America’s Cup, with the New York Yacht Club (NYYC) winning the very first regatta and successfully fending off every challenge for a century. That is, until they lost to Australia’s Royal Perth Yacht Club in 1983. Almost 30 years after that loss, the NYYC came back to stake its claim in this year’s race.But the Americans’ hopes of reclaiming the America’s Cup this year were quickly and unceremoniously dashed. The NYYC’s American Magic team were slated to be the favorites to win the Prada Cup and challenge the defenders. Skippered by Terry Hutchinson and helmed by New Zealander Dean Barker, a former skipper for Team New Zealand, the Americans hoped to make a comeback and bring the Auld Mug back to its former home. Instead, after two disappointing round robins and a dramatic capsize that left catastrophic—and catastrophically expensive—damage on their boat, the Patriot, the Americans continued to underperform, losing every race against Luna Rossa.There was titillating suspense over whether Patriot would be repaired in time for the semi-final races. It showed how the America’s Cup has become much more than just a regatta; it is now an extensive technological journey of boat-building requiring insanely wealthy backers. American Magic spent as much as $120 million on its campaign and the development of its racing yachts—that’s more than the Auckland City Council budgeted to host the entire event.The types of boats in the final race are determined by the defending champions, usually to their advantage and preferred style of racing. This year’s competition, picked by Team New Zealand, relies on the AC75 design, meaning the boats are built with a 75-foot-long monohull, no keel, and two swiveling foils (they look a bit like tiny legs or wings and provide lift to the hull).Each team is allowed to have two boats and each one can cost as much as $8 to $10 million to construct. It must be ultra-lightweight: Minus the sails and crew, the boat can’t weigh more than 6,520 kilograms, while a regular 75-foot yacht usually weighs up to 10 times that amount. These are racing boats designed to fly across—and sometimes literally over—the water at speeds as high as 50 knots. Designing such a boat requires immense resources. The Italians’ AC75 Luna Rossa, for instance, took 78,000 hours (almost two years) to build with a team of 90 people, including 37 team designers. As Jeff Foss put it in Outside magazine, “Yes, it’s a boat race, but calling these things ‘boats’ is like calling Elon Musk’s Hyperloop a choo-choo train.”It’s interesting that, in the midst of a deadly global pandemic, as other large sporting events like the Olympics have been postponed, the America’s Cup has gone on relatively unscathed.Part of that is owed to how New Zealand acted early and decisively to stop the spread of the coronavirus. With a population of just under 5 million, New Zealand has had 2,409 COVID-19 cases and 26 total deaths; it has remained at Alert Level 1 for most of the pandemic.The three challengers for the Auld Mug, on the other hand, come from the three Western nations with the highest numbers of coronavirus deaths: the U.S., Italy, and the U.K. Were the teams not sponsored by billionaires displaying their wealth for sport, they would not be allowed into the country at all.There’s something ugly in the stark class divides that allow the wealthy to travel easily to a place that is perhaps the closest thing this earth has to paradise (I was born in New Zealand—I’m biased). Most people can’t afford to escape their pandemic suffering and spend fortunes on hi-tech doomsday bunkers or quarantine from inside their megayachts.That apparently doesn’t matter to certain New Zealand government officials, who seem to consider the sporting event (and the money that drives it) a cultural necessity. “The America’s Cup would not be able to go ahead unless these international syndicate teams are allowed entry into New Zealand,” New Zealand’s Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford offered by way of explanation in June 2020 before granting exemptions to the billionaire teams behind the challengers.Meanwhile, a loophole stemming from that policy allowed superyachts access to New Zealand waters so long as their crews quarantined inside the yacht for a minimum of 14 days and owners spent a minimum amount—as much as $7 million NZD in one case—on boat repairs. Businesses began lobbying for their billionaire owners to be allowed to enter New Zealand with their superyachts, too. But so far, none of them seem to have made it in.Other billionaire backers of the America’s Cup like Valve owner Gabe Newell have even “temporarily relocated” to New Zealand during the pandemic. In Newell’s case, he was stranded there on holiday and decided to stay, likely to escape the U.S.’s restrictive lockdowns and seemingly never-ending virus surges. It’s part of a longer trend that has made New Zealand into a rich person’s playground, most notably starting with Silicon Valley entrepreneur and billionaire Peter Thiel, who was granted citizenship in 2011 under “exceptional circumstances” after spending just 12 days there over the course of 5 years. American hedge fund billionaire John Griffin is another who fled New York for New Zealand via private jet right before lockdown, while American hedge fund billionaire Julian Robertson was found to have taken over $1 million NZD in government subsidies to pay staff wages at his luxury resorts. Sure, New Zealand might be closed off to the world, but what’s stopping other billionaires from getting residency or citizenship under “exceptional circumstances”?For many Americans, it’s a slap in the face to watch members of the DeVos family frolic over to New Zealand, happily masked up and “quarantined.” Their home state of Michigan suffered heavily during the pandemic, with anti-maskers refusing to cooperate with state lockdowns (while actually trying to kidnap the governor at one point), and members of the DeVos family refusing to publicly support mask and quarantine measures that would have helped quell the spread of the deadly coronavirus.We’ve seen time and time again how billionaires make and break the rules, often at our expense. We’ve seen how they greedily took PPP loans meant for small businesses or abandoned their pandemic-stricken cities for private island getaways just because they could. New Zealand took the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and succeeded—yet it’s still the world’s billionaires who get to bask in that benefit. Because God forbid they don’t get to race their boats.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.