Biden's $1.9tn Covid relief bill expected to pass US Congress

President Joe Biden's $1.9tn (£1.4tn) relief bill to help Americans deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to soon pass Congress.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is set to approve the massive economic aid plan on Wednesday despite a lack of Republican support.

Having already passed the Senate, the relief package would then head to Mr Biden's desk to be signed into law.

This sixth Covid-19 bill would be a major legislative win for Mr Biden.

The effort is broadly popular among Americans. According to a March Pew Research Center poll, 70% of US adults surveyed expressed support for the bill, including 41% of Republicans.

But Republicans in Congress have objected to the bill's price tag.

They have called for various elements of the package to be smaller and more targeted, including suggesting stimulus cheques should not go to people who have not lost income in the past year.

"House Democrats have abandoned any pretence of unity," House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on the floor ahead of the vote.

"After five relief bills, it is on track to be the first passed by strictly party lines."

He noted it was the most expensive single bill in US history.

When announcing the so-called American Rescue Plan in January, Mr Biden said the government needed to "go big" in order to boost the flagging economy.

Democrats - who control both chambers of Congress by narrow margins - have largely stuck together, and managed to retain most of what was initially proposed.

The final bill includes one-off direct payments worth $1,400 to be sent off to most Americans and extends weekly jobless benefits until September.

It also allocates $350bn to state and local governments, some $130bn to school reopening, $49bn for expanded Covid-19 testing and research, as well as $14bn for vaccine distribution.

A proposal to raise the national minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 per hour became a sticking point in the Senate and did not make it into the final version of the bill.

