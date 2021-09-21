Biden's 1st address to the UN general assembly
President Joe Biden addressed diplomats at the United Nations General Assembly to pitch his vision for an America-led response to COVID-19, the climate crisis and decades of conflict.
It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
Male deportees assaulted the pilots of a flight carrying families when it landed in Port-au-Prince and attacked three ICE officers on the plane.
“Trump's existence permeated the White House,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write in their new book, Peril
A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday dismissed CBS anchor Gayle King’s accusation that the U.S. had displayed “very bad behavior” internationally recently, saying that the administration doesn’t see it that way.
The 1887 law that could end American democracy
Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.
Hamill compared the event to the worst "Star Wars" moment of all time.
Thousands of Haitian migrants have sought to enter the US as their country faces endemic poverty and violence on top of ongoing political turmoil.
If presidents do not get to replace justices in an election year, then Coney Barrett’s confirmation is illegitimate; if presidents do, then Gorsuch’s is illegitimate. You can’t have it both ways ‘In separate remarks this month, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas both sought to assure the public that, in Coney Barret’s words, “this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks”.’ Photograph: Reuters In Planned Parenthood v Casey, a landmark decision from 1992, the US supreme court memora
"It is a great issue to bring voters out, to get people outraged, to raise money. They don't want it resolved," the former presidential candidate says
In the far north of the California, there's anger over massive forest fires and the recall blowout. Readers say some self-reflection may be helpful.
A Trump lawyer's memo is just the latest evidence that the law and the support of a majority of citizens are no longer relevant to some people when it comes to determining who will wield power.
SYDNEY (Reuters) -France should not have been surprised that Australia cancelled a submarine contract, as major concerns about delays, cost overruns and suitability had been aired officially and publicly for years, Australian politicians said. Paris has recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington, saying it was blindsided by Canberra's decision to build nuclear-powered submarines with the United States and Britain rather than stick with its contract for French diesel submarines. Yet as early as September 2018, an independent oversight board led by a former U.S. Secretary of the Navy Donald Winter had advised Australia to look at alternatives, and questioned whether the project was in the national interest, a 2020 public report from the country's Auditor-General shows.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte criticized rich nations at the U.N. General Assembly for hoarding COVID-19 vaccines while much of the developing world continues to suffer shortages. The Philippines' vaccination campaign started in March after repeated delays, and has been plagued by shortages, delivery delays and hesitancy, including from those who prefer Western brands.
The uniforms had social media drawing comparisons to 'Star Trek' and 'Battlestar Galactica.'
The Biden administration’s response to last week’s arrival of Haitians in Del Rio, Texas — a massive, illegal expulsion airlift — may reduce some criticism from immigration opponents, but it will not reduce the arrivals of Haitians at our borders. The United States can only reduce migration pressure from Haiti by ending decades-long policies that have undermined Haiti’s democracy and economy and forced Haitians into the desperate measures we see at Del Rio.
EXCLUSIVE — Ohio Republican Rep. Bob Gibbs introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Tuesday, citing his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border situation, attempt to expand the federal moratorium on evictions, and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
Prosecutors do not name the candidate, but ex-President Donald Trump hosted a fundraiser that night at the Ritz-Carlton in Center City, Philadelphia.
Donald Trump's lawyer Ronald Fischetti said he's confident the Manhattan DA's office wouldn't charge the former president as part of its inquiry.