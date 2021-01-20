Biden's 1st presidential schedule is full of activity. Trump's final schedule has just 1 event.
For the first times in weeks, President Trump's official schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 20, does not say "he will make many calls and have many meetings." In fact, it has only one item on it: His departure from the White House for Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, the final official stop of his presidency.
Here’s Trump’s public schedule for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LmIrBiZX3Y
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 20, 2021
About 45 minutes after Trump's scheduled departure, President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and their spouses will attend church services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, according to Biden's first official presidential schedule. Biden and Harris will be sworn in at noon, then they'll review military forces in a pass in review, lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and finally head to the White House, where Biden is scheduled to start work at 5:15 p.m.
NEW: Biden's schedule for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ez3wqjC5q8
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 20, 2021
The Bidens begin their celebrations at 8:48 p.m., for some reason, and their final scheduled event is just before 10 p.m.
