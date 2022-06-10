Biden's 500,000 New EV Charging Stations Have Some Stipulations Involved

Lucas Bell
·2 min read
Photo credit: SimonSkafar/Getty
Photo credit: SimonSkafar/Getty

The Biden Administration has taken another step towards its goal of supporting the American public’s interest in electric vehicles, introducing on Thursday a new set of proposed standards for some 500,000 new electric vehicle charging stations across the country. These updated standards for electric vehicle charging, which should be published in the Federal Register sometime next week, aim to simplify the EV charging process for all Americans, while ensuring the process remains reliable and affordable for all users.

The new proposed standards will mandate that charging stations are placed at 50 mile intervals down interstates throughout the U.S., with said stations also required to be located no more than one mile off an exit for ease of access. The Administration also notes in the proposal that all charging stations should be able to accommodate vehicles from any automaker, and that at least four DC fast-chargers at each station to ease congestion and backups at peak hours. While Tesla Motors currently runs its own network of Supercharger Stations with a proprietary vehicle plug here in the States, this action would prevent federally-funded charging providers from adopting that same business model. The proposal also prohibits charging companies who receive federal funding from requiring memberships to access their charge ports, and states they must provide live wait time and charging speed statistics to customers.

Photo credit: Mack Hogan
Photo credit: Mack Hogan

“EV drivers should be able to count on finding a place to recharge easily wherever they go,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg noted to reporters during a briefing on Wednesday.

While electric vehicle sales have doubled since President Biden took office, widespread EV adoption still faces several major hurdles. Expanding access to charging is a key part of making the jump easier on consumers, which is why the current administration hopes to construct some 500,000 charging stations by 2030. Funding for that undertaking was secured by the infrastructure package that passed last year, with $7.5 billion allotted for charging station construction. Administration officials confirmed yesterday that that figure has proved workable via their own internal modeling. Now we just have to wait and see just how difficult it is to put into action.

