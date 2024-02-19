Biden's age, gun violence, and hospital billing: Readers have a say

President Joe Biden's age and memory have come under scrutiny after the special counsel's recent report about his handling of classified material. (Credit: Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Biden might be slowing down, but his

policies have benefitted the country

As a nation, we’re lucky Joe Biden is an old man. After standing aside for Hillary, passing his best shot at the top job, he became president. He is the most consequential president since Roosevelt.

His technology and infrastructure legislation will profoundly level access to the greater world across the geographic and societal barriers that are the roots of our divisions – race, status and economic opportunity. His administration’s efforts to solve climate-driven problems with data-based policies and science are tied to jobs and education. Our nation will benefit from these programs.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic shock to the world have been managed and we’re better off than most of the world because of his policies and his administration’s pragmatism. Biden is slowing down, but he’s real. He moves from his own moral center and he reaches for the possible. Unlike the scripted and contrived version of a politician who is driven by fund raising, interest groups, and polls to sound bite-policies based on myths of former times and fears of the future.

Mike Farmer, Austin

Americans need a transparent, unbiased

evaluation of president's cognitive status

If in the unlikely scenario President Biden has not been formally evaluated regarding his cognitive status, he certainly needs to be. Just as one would not ignore a suspicious-looking mole on one’s body, one should not ignore an obvious decline in their mental acuity, especially since they occupy the most important and powerful office on the face of the earth.

A fully disclosed, unbiased evaluation of President Biden’s cognitive situation is definitely in order.

Newt Hasson, Austin

Why is it fair to criticize Biden's lapses

when Reagan didn't get same treatment

Special counsel Robert Kur rightly concluded that President Biden's handling of classified material did not warrant prosecution. But he then went on to assume the role of gerontologist and portray Biden as "a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

It should be remembered that Ronald Reagan had many memory failures during his 8 years as President. But no one thought his lapses "significantly limited" his ability to perform his duties.

Why is Biden fair game, when Reagan wasn't?

Carl Lloyd, San Antonio

It's heartening to see Christians rethink

their positions on helping the stranger

Re: Feb. 10 article, 'Christian women rethink immigration'

Good to see Christians actually acting like Christians when it comes to immigration. It mystifies me that the GOP, supposedly a bastion of Christianity, vilifies people coming across our border to escape violence and persecution. Clearly, they didn’t read the story of Sodom and Gomorrah. God destroyed these cities and saved Lot because only Lot welcomed his angels. It was the sin of inhospitality that God punished.

Rona Distenfeld, Austin

We are the ones in control of

passing, enforcing safe gun laws

Regarding the recent shooting at Houston’s Lakewood Church, Pastor Joel Osteen remarked, "We don't understand why these things happen. We know God is in control." I beg to differ. Gun violence in America happens because deranged and violent people have easy access to guns. No other country on earth permits this level of carnage. American politicians won’t change the gun laws. Citizens keep voting for these do-nothing politicians.

Whether or not you believe that God is ultimately in charge, human beings are in charge of making and enforcing safe gun laws. Or, as in this case, failing to do so. Innocent victims pay the terrible price. As for the do-nothing politicians: please vote them out.

Renee Potenza, Austin

The commuter rail condition necessary

for Austin to be considered world class

Re Feb. 5 article, "Austin seeks input on light rail"

It's imperative that the proposed Green Line actually reach the airport rather than rely on a shuttle bus. In Denver and Portland, for example, direct trains to downtown can be boarded from within the terminal buildings.

Only then might Austin be considered a World Class City . . .

Irv Smith, Austin

Commentary highlights need for more

transparency in hospital pricing, billing

Re: Feb. 10 commentary, 'We Can End the Crushing Weight of Hospital Bills'

Gregg Girvan's illuminating column, "We Can End the Crushing Weight of Hospital Bills," brings much-needed attention to the issue of "facility fees" that burden patients with unexpected financial strain. These fees, often hidden and unjustifiably high, exacerbate the already exorbitant costs of medical care.

Navigating through complex medical bills is the last thing patients should have to contend with after seeking healthcare. This underscores the urgent need for greater transparency in pricing and billing practices. Texas needs a collective effort from our lawmakers and providers to make healthcare affordable.

Representative James Frank's HB 1692 last year aimed to curb the misuse of facility fees. The bill didn't progress beyond the committee stage, so we’re counting on the Texas Legislature to act next year and protect patients.

Olivia Zelling, Texas Public Interest Research Group

Hold Patrick, GOP committee accountable

for their support of rogue AG Ken Paxton

Texas political shenanigans: the GOP censuring last Saturday of (Texas House) Speaker Dade Phelan for wasting the state’s time and money on Paxton’s impeachment.

After a sham Senate “trial” presided over by Dan Patrick, we await jury trials for Paxton’s misdeeds. The outcome of which will likely support the case made for impeachment, same evidence. The whistleblower case which the AG is now not contesting will likely cost Texas taxpayers millions.

How about making the GOP executive committee and Dan Patrick liable for the tab that will come due on account of their support of a rogue AG who should have been impeached…and censure them?

Maureen Scanlon, Austin

